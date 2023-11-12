AURORA | Few details have been released after an unidentified person was shot and injured Saturday evening at an undisclosed location in Aurora’s Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

“Preliminary info is the victim knows the shooter,” police said in a social media post 7 p.m. Saturday. “Officers are searching the area for the suspect.

Dispatchers sent police to the 1000 block of Revere Street in northwest Aurora after reports of shooting there. The time of the call was not disclosed.

“One person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a tweet.

Police said more information about the shooting will be released later.