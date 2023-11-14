AURORA | One person was injured and another died after a shooting Monday evening in central Aurora. leaving police to look for suspects who may have sped away from the scene in a pick-up truck.

Police were called to the 14000 block of East Iowa Drive at about 6:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Two people, neither identified, but one later described as a male, were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said in a social media post. One of the shooting victims died “overnight” at the hospitals from his shooting injuries.

“Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a white pickup, possibly a Nissan Frontier or a Toyota Tacoma,” police said, adding later that the pickup may have been gray.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.