COLORADO VOTES 2022: Veterans Crow and Monahan vying for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

Meet Steve Monahan

Steve Monahan is running as a Republican to represent the 6th Congressional District. He is a Navy veteran who was raised in Texas, after being born in Guam. Steve joined the military after 9/11. While serving abroad, he met his wife in Italy. Prior to the 2008 recession, Steve was working on a finance degree in Tennessee. He now lives in Greenwood Village with his wife and three children. Steve unsuccessfully ran for a state House district seat in 2020.

Steve Monahan Q&A

In what ways can Congress act now to prepare the nation and ensure it can better handle the next pandemic?

Readiness. I have been in the Navy for 20 years and am currently active in the Naval Reserves. All my military duty has been focused on readiness.

Throughout the pandemic I watched as our country demonstrated to the world our lack of readiness to respond to a pandemic. In doing so, our lack of readiness to respond to biohazardous attacks.

Congress has a duty to ensure that these failures be examined, addressed, and mitigated. Congress should act now by working with other branches of Government, in particular the Department of Defense, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations to develop a national response to any rapidly spreading contagion.

The global pandemic has also demonstrated America’s dependency on a global supply chain. Congress needs to examine, address, and mitigate our dependence on foreign countries to manufacture our medications, medical supplies, baby formula, etc. Congress needs to pass legislation to initiate the global supply chain in America.

Do you believe working with colleagues of your opposing party is important? What issues are you willing to compromise on in order to strike a solution that still ultimately benefits Americans?

Absolutely! Congress needs to be more focused on how to solve these problems rather than just blaming the opposing Party as to why they exist. If elected, my top priority will be to work with anyone who wants to discuss how to fix the problems facing our nation. Specifically, a strong American economy, reducing crime, and addressing record fentanyl overdoses. All of these should be bi-partisan issues.

Anyone listening to Americans and not special interests will agree that these issues are of the gravest concern.

It’s time for Congress to come together and acknowledge what Americans need and not what their respective Party needs to get re-elected.

I will work with any Party, private sector company, or not-for-profit who want to come together and focus on how to solve problems and create solutions.

This year, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun law reform package in three decades, but advocates said it stopped short. Would you support a ban of AR-style guns?

No.

While the Affordable Care Act has notably increased access to health insurance for millions of Americans and ensured those who become sick retain coverage, for many people, health insurance is not affordable, and benefits become increasingly dismal. So little has been done on a federal level, that states are trying to fix the problems themselves. What’s the answer for a unilateral effort, and what’s the answer for a bi-partisan reform effort?

If the government could fix the problems associated with healthcare, they surely would have by now. Perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that the government is ill equipped to ensure competitive pricing and innovation in healthcare.

Other industries in America have proven that corporate competition with reasonable government oversite have regulated themselves into fair markets. Corporate competition in open markets ensures competitive pricing, innovation, and quality customer service.

Issues surrounding healthcare will not be resolved through more government interventions. It doesn’t make any sense to continue doing what has not worked and expect a different result.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

Yes. I believe we have a secure election system in Colorado.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election.

Given a chance to vote on Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal, what would you do?

I do not support Biden’s student loan proposal because it is a transfer of personal debt onto taxpayers. The proposal fails to address the actual issue at hand, which is the growing cost for higher education.

Blanketly forgiving personal debt, pushes the can down the road to the next generation of taxpayers.

Congress recently created a host of electric car incentives that are impractical. Should Congress change those to provide cost savings now, or just dump the incentives entirely?

Prices on electric cars skyrocketed following this Congressional action. Government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers in the free market. This applies to both corporations and consumers. Incentives in their current form need to be dumped.

Given what the House Select Jan. 6 committee has revealed, do you believe Donald Trump was greatly responsible for the attack and should be held accountable?

Many individuals who were close to President Trump throughout his Presidency, on January 6th, and days surrounding testified in front of the Committee. Each of them testified under oath that they believe President Trump to have some degree of responsibility for the events of January 6th.

If those firsthand accounts are true, then President Trump bears responsibility. That being said, there is a difference between responsibility and intent. I believe that it will be up to the American people to ultimately decide and will hold him to account accordingly at the ballot box.

Given that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, do you believe that Congress has a role in solidifying abortion rights? Would you support an abortion ban of any kind?

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they returned abortion to a state’s rights issue. I do not believe U.S. Congress should make any federal legislation on abortion, allowing either party to use this to their advantage at every election, further dividing Americans at every level.