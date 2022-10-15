COLORADO VOTES 2022: Veterans Crow and Monahan vying for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

Congressman Jason Crow, who was elected in 2018 after defeating now-Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman by 10 points, is again facing a GOP candidate with military credentials.
Navy veteran Steve Monahan — who, like Crow, enrolled in the military after 9/11 — unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in 2020 against Rep. Meg Froelich.
“I’d like to think that there’s a groundswell of support for conservative ideals, especially fiscal,” Monahan told Colorado Politics during that bid. “I’d like to see a good balance … of conservative and liberal ideas, to come back to the best solutions of what’s best for the state, not just what’s expedient for one party.”
Monahan says on his Congressional campaign website that he’s running “because of concerns about rising crime, inflation, parental role in their children’s education, immigration, and wariness of an encroaching bureaucratic state that can eventually eclipse liberties.”
Crow was an Army Ranger, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Monahan was part of a team of “goodwill ambassadors” for the Navy branch, which led him to more than 40 countries.
Now, the two candidates call the south and east Denver metroplex home and want to serve the more than 800,000 residents in Congress. The 6th Congressional District stretches from Highlands Ranch to Parker, through Aurora and up to Brighton. The district’s boundaries were redrawn last year — which resulted in losing some of the most conservative precincts near Highlands Ranch and gaining more purple areas of Jefferson County.
In 2020, Crow was reelected over Republican challenger Steve House, the former state Republican Party chairperson, by 17 percentage points. Since his last campaign, Crow has had a front row seat to a plethora of main political events, including the Capitol insurrection in 2021. Crow was in the House chamber when the doors were barricaded. He helped fellow members remove identifying pins in case the attackers broke through the chamber doors.
Monahan said in a candidate survey that if the individuals close to former President Donald Trump were honest in their testimony to Congress about the leader’s knowledge and actions on Jan. 6, he “bears responsibility.”
“That being said, there is a difference between responsibility and intent,” Monahan said. “I believe that it will be up to the American people to ultimately decide and will hold him to account accordingly at the ballot box.”
A slate of issues make up Crow’s platform, including bettering the economy, enacting campaign finance reform, acting on climate change and reforming immigration policies.
On healthcare, Crow said he supports a federal single-payer system. Monahan said he would prefer the government stay out of healthcare.
“If the government could fix the problems associated with healthcare, they surely would have by now,” he said. “Perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that the government is ill equipped to ensure competitive pricing and innovation in healthcare.”
Monahan also said Congress should stay out of regulating abortions.
“When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they returned abortion to a state’s rights issue. I do not believe U.S. Congress should make any federal legislation on abortion, allowing either party to use this to their advantage at every election, further dividing Americans at every level.”
Crow said he’d support an effort to codify abortion rights at the federal level.
On the campaign finance front, Crow is far outraising — and outspending — his opponent. In the first half of the year, Monahan raised nearly $80,000 and spent about $26,000. Comparatively, Crow has raised $1.9 million and spent $1.1 million. $60,000 went to organizations to spend on other races, some down ballot in Colorado.
Jason Crow
Jason Crow, a Democrat, has served as the Congressperson for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District since 2018, when he beat now-Mayor Mike Coffman, the Republican who represented the district for a decade. Jason is a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient, having served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Prior to running for office, he worked as an attorney in Denver, where he also attended law school. Jason has two children.
In what ways can Congress act now to prepare the nation and ensure it can better handle the next pandemic?
We must fund our national pandemic preparedness programs, and work with the international community to set up a global response network that is removed from geopolitics.
Do you believe working with colleagues of your opposing party is important? What issues are you willing to compromise on in order to strike a solution that still ultimately benefits Americans?
Yes, and I am proud to have been ranked as the 11th most bipartisan member of Congress.
I believe that we can find common ground on criminal justice reform, investments into our economy, strengthening our cyber security, and foreign policy.
This year, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun law reform package in three decades, but advocates said it stopped short. Would you support a ban of AR-style guns?
Yes, as someone who used weapons of war in combat I know that they have no place in our communities.
While the Affordable Care Act has notably increased access to health insurance for millions of Americans and ensured those who become sick retain coverage, for many people, health insurance is not affordable, and benefits become increasingly dismal. So little has been done on a federal level, that states are trying to fix the problems themselves. What’s the answer for a unilateral effort, and what’s the answer for a bi-partisan reform effort?
I support a federal single payer system, and will continue to work across the aisle to deliver one.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes, and yes.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes.
Given a chance to vote on Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal, what would you do?
I would vote yes.
Congress recently created a host of electric car incentives that are impractical. Should Congress change those to provide cost savings now, or just dump the incentives entirely?
No bill is perfect, and I will always work to fix problems in any package, but I am strongly in support of electric car incentives as a means to tackle climate change and reduce American dependence on foreign oil.
Given what the House Select Jan. 6 committee has revealed, do you believe Donald Trump was greatly responsible for the attack and should be held accountable?
Yes, and yes.
Given that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, do you believe that Congress has a role in solidifying abortion rights? Would you support an abortion ban of any kind?
Yes, Congress must codify access to abortion nationwide, and I would not support a ban of any kind.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
Attended Broncos training camp in the beautiful 6th Congressional District.
What is the last concert you attended?
Garth Brooks
What restaurant do you frequent most?
Noodles & Co (I’m a parent of two young children active in sports…)
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Flying. Or invisibility.
What was the last book you read?
Underground Railroad.
What is your least favorite household chore?
Folding laundry. I mean, why not just leave it in the basket if you’re gonna wear it soon? (I know this is not a popular position).
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
Game of Thrones.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
Not this year.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Go to restaurants!
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I know a lot about Reptiles and Amphibians
Steve Monahan
Steve Monahan is running as a Republican to represent the 6th Congressional District. He is a Navy veteran who was raised in Texas, after being born in Guam. Steve joined the military after 9/11. While serving abroad, he met his wife in Italy. Prior to the 2008 recession, Steve was working on a finance degree in Tennessee. He now lives in Greenwood Village with his wife and three children. Steve unsuccessfully ran for a state House district seat in 2020.
In what ways can Congress act now to prepare the nation and ensure it can better handle the next pandemic?
Readiness. I have been in the Navy for 20 years and am currently active in the Naval Reserves. All my military duty has been focused on readiness.
Throughout the pandemic I watched as our country demonstrated to the world our lack of readiness to respond to a pandemic. In doing so, our lack of readiness to respond to biohazardous attacks.
Congress has a duty to ensure that these failures be examined, addressed, and mitigated. Congress should act now by working with other branches of Government, in particular the Department of Defense, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations to develop a national response to any rapidly spreading contagion.
The global pandemic has also demonstrated America’s dependency on a global supply chain. Congress needs to examine, address, and mitigate our dependence on foreign countries to manufacture our medications, medical supplies, baby formula, etc. Congress needs to pass legislation to initiate the global supply chain in America.
Do you believe working with colleagues of your opposing party is important? What issues are you willing to compromise on in order to strike a solution that still ultimately benefits Americans?
Absolutely! Congress needs to be more focused on how to solve these problems rather than just blaming the opposing Party as to why they exist. If elected, my top priority will be to work with anyone who wants to discuss how to fix the problems facing our nation. Specifically, a strong American economy, reducing crime, and addressing record fentanyl overdoses. All of these should be bi-partisan issues.
Anyone listening to Americans and not special interests will agree that these issues are of the gravest concern.
It’s time for Congress to come together and acknowledge what Americans need and not what their respective Party needs to get re-elected.
I will work with any Party, private sector company, or not-for-profit who want to come together and focus on how to solve problems and create solutions.
This year, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun law reform package in three decades, but advocates said it stopped short. Would you support a ban of AR-style guns?
No.
While the Affordable Care Act has notably increased access to health insurance for millions of Americans and ensured those who become sick retain coverage, for many people, health insurance is not affordable, and benefits become increasingly dismal. So little has been done on a federal level, that states are trying to fix the problems themselves. What’s the answer for a unilateral effort, and what’s the answer for a bi-partisan reform effort?
If the government could fix the problems associated with healthcare, they surely would have by now. Perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that the government is ill equipped to ensure competitive pricing and innovation in healthcare.
Other industries in America have proven that corporate competition with reasonable government oversite have regulated themselves into fair markets. Corporate competition in open markets ensures competitive pricing, innovation, and quality customer service.
Issues surrounding healthcare will not be resolved through more government interventions. It doesn’t make any sense to continue doing what has not worked and expect a different result.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes. I believe we have a secure election system in Colorado.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election.
Given a chance to vote on Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal, what would you do?
I do not support Biden’s student loan proposal because it is a transfer of personal debt onto taxpayers. The proposal fails to address the actual issue at hand, which is the growing cost for higher education.
Blanketly forgiving personal debt, pushes the can down the road to the next generation of taxpayers.
Congress recently created a host of electric car incentives that are impractical. Should Congress change those to provide cost savings now, or just dump the incentives entirely?
Prices on electric cars skyrocketed following this Congressional action. Government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers in the free market. This applies to both corporations and consumers. Incentives in their current form need to be dumped.
Given what the House Select Jan. 6 committee has revealed, do you believe Donald Trump was greatly responsible for the attack and should be held accountable?
Many individuals who were close to President Trump throughout his Presidency, on January 6th, and days surrounding testified in front of the Committee. Each of them testified under oath that they believe President Trump to have some degree of responsibility for the events of January 6th.
If those firsthand accounts are true, then President Trump bears responsibility. That being said, there is a difference between responsibility and intent. I believe that it will be up to the American people to ultimately decide and will hold him to account accordingly at the ballot box.
Given that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, do you believe that Congress has a role in solidifying abortion rights? Would you support an abortion ban of any kind?
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they returned abortion to a state’s rights issue. I do not believe U.S. Congress should make any federal legislation on abortion, allowing either party to use this to their advantage at every election, further dividing Americans at every level.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
Ride horses through the mountains with my family for my daughter’s birthday.
What is the last concert you attended?
Elton John in Pompeii. Although, I recently saw Lee Greenwood perform at an event to benefit Veterans. I was able to express to him how much “God Bless the USA” meant to all of us in the service over the last 20 years.
What restaurant do you frequent most?
Lubo’s Pizza in Aurora
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
It’s either very odd or exactly as you would expect coming from a Naval Aviator, but the answer is flying.
What was the last book you read?
The Second World Wars by Victor Davis Hanson
What is your least favorite household chore?
Who has a “favorite” chore? I like to work in my yard.
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
Game of Thrones
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
It was to become better at golf, but then I decided to run for Congress so that definitely hasn’t happened.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Go to the gym.
What fun fact about you would surprise most people who know you?
I was the lead singer in the Navy band.