COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar.

First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during which time she was a liaison to the Cherry Creek School District. Lamar, a former elementary school teacher and parent of four in the Cherry Creek School District, has no prior political experience but was involved in the campaign to elect Jenniffer Gibbons to the CCSD school board. She was interviewed by conservative news site the Daily Caller during the election.

McClellan, who has touted her work expanding full-day kindergarten in Colorado, is campaigning on increasing access to preschool, helping all students read by third grade, managing federal pandemic relief funds for educational recovery and creating multiple pathways for high school graduates beyond traditional four-year college.

Lamar’s main issues are improving school safety, giving parents more of a voice in education and improving academic outcomes, according to her campaign website.

“School districts are spending exorbitant amounts of money on divisive programs that do little to improve academic outcomes,” her website states. “We need to hold our schools accountable through sical transparency to ensure funds are invested in the classroom instead of adding more administrators with six-figure salaries.”

The board is moving from seven to nine seats with this election, adding a representative from Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District as well as an at-large member to keep it odd-numbered.

McClellan’s win in 2016 over the Republican incumbent tilted the board back to the left for the first time in several decades, and the board is currently 4-3 in Democratic control. The current election comes on the heels of several years where education policy has been highly politicized, as school districts have faced disagreements over how to manage learning during the pandemic along with national controversies about mask wearing in schools and how, or whether, issues regarding race and LGBTQ identity should be taught in the classroom.

Local school board races last fall saw a number of conservative candidates running on platforms of ending mask mandates and rolling back diversity and equity initiatives in schools. A slate of conservative candidates was elected in nearby Douglas County School District, but conservative candidates in both Cherry Creek and Aurora Public Schools were not successful.

In response to a Sentinel questionnaire, the candidates said that they did not believe it was the role of the state board to micromanage what gets taught in the classroom.

“There is a partisan effort to label any lessons that touch on how race and racism has intersected with history, culture, and society as critical race theory,” McClellan said. “The truth is that the majority of parents and voters, in poll after poll, say that they want students to learn about how slavery and racism shaped our history and to learn about how racism still impacts society today.”

Lamar said that those types of decisions should be made at the level of the local school board.

“The state doesn’t have oversight of the curriculum used in the district, so the state has no authority to investigate the things being taught in the district,” she said. “This enables parents and community members to hold their local school board members accountable for what is being taught in classrooms.”

Educators in Colorado and nationwide have also struggled with the deleterious academic effects of the pandemic. According to recently released statewide testing scores, Colorado students performed better than they did last year but have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels.

Both candidates said in their questionnaires that they believe providing resources for targeted tutoring is a key part of helping students make up academic ground, and McClellan said that the state needs to increase its strategies for recruiting and retaining educators without lowering the qualifications needed to teach, which has been done by some other states.

In a state with strong local control over schools, the board is not involved in much of the day-to-day management of how students are taught. One critical thing it does have control over is granting final approval to charter schools, and it can overturn local school board’s decisions to deny charter school applications on appeal.

That has proven fraught locally, as the board in 2019 voted to require Cherry Creek to reconsider its denial of a charter application to aviation-focused charter Colorado SKIES Academy, which opened in 2019. At the time, McClellan was the sole vote against the reversal. In another instance, she voted in favor of requiring APS to reconsider its denial of Vega Collegiate Academy’s charter.

In the questionnaire, she said she believed her decisions have been fair and that she takes the role seriously.

“I judge each appeal on its own merits, using the standard of what is in the best interests of the community. Sometimes that has meant affirming the local board’s original decision, and sometimes that has meant remanding the case for reconsideration by the local board,” she said.

Lamar spoke favorably of charter schools, which have faced criticism from some for draining already-dwindling local school districts of students and have been praised by others for providing educational opportunities that public schools cannot.

“Most often charter schools offer parents an alternative curriculum not offered in the district which better fits the needs of some students and why parents send their children to the charter school,” she said, naming Colorado SKIES Academy as a specific example.

McClellan has been endorsed by Rep. Jason Crow and the three Democratic board of education members, along with a number of other local Democratic politicians. Lamar has been endorsed by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Republican city council members Dustin Zvonek, Steve Sundberg, Danielle Jurinsky and Francoise Bergan.

“Parents are fed up with poorly performing schools and radical cultural agendas,” Sundberg said in his endorsement, according to Lamar’s website. “Parents want educational achievement and school choice. Molly will bring a refreshing, bold alternative to a broken status quo of school leadership.”

As of early October, McClellan’s campaign had received over $21,000, including $500 from the Adams County Democratic Party. To date, Lamar has received over $72,000 in contributions and spent over $54,000, according to online records.

Molly Lamar is running as the Republican candidate for the Board of Education's 6th district. Lamar is a parent of four school-aged children and a former elementary school teacher. Lamar currently serves as co-chair on the Cherry Creek High School Accountability Committee and she is a member of the District's Unified Improvement Plan subcommittee, according to her campaign website, and was involved in the 2021 campaign to elect Jen Gibbons and Bill Leach to the CCSD board of education. Lamar has been a critic of critical race theory in education and in August was endorsed by former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan. She has a degree in communications from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a licensed substitute teacher. She has a degree in communications from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a licensed substitute teacher. https://www.mollyforcokids.com/ Molly Lamar Q&A A growing number of charter schools in school districts such as Aurora, Cherry Creek and Jefferson County continue to eat away at district funds, already affected by dwindling school enrollment. Do more charter schools provide needed services to parents, or do they now provide duplicated programs while doing serious damage to critical public school districts? Districts receive funds based on the number of students enrolled regardless of if those students are in district run schools or charter schools, so no district funds are lost when charter schools open. The district receives funds for all the students enrolled. Most often charter schools offer parents an alternative curriculum not offered in the district which better fits the needs of some students and why parents send their children to the charter school. A good example is Colorado Skies Academy, a Cherry Creek School District charter school. Colorado Skies Academy provides an academically rigorous STEAM-focused curriculum and inspires successful careers in the aerospace industry. Sometimes charter schools provide programs that already exist in the district but wouldn’t attract students if there wasn’t an excess of demand for the specialties they offer. Do you think the state should investigate whether local school districts teach some form of critical race theory and report to the public? The state is responsible for setting academic standards, or “what” students should learn. Local school boards are responsible for “how” students learn or the curriculum and programs. The state doesn’t have oversight of the curriculum used in the district, so the state has no authority to investigate the things being taught in the district. This enables parents and community members to hold their local school board members accountable for what is being taught in classrooms. Should the state review school library materials for LGBTQ and gender materials, creating some sort of ratings system, similar to how movies are rated for sexual and violent content? In Colorado, the responsibility for what books and resources are available in local schools is left to the local board of education. That keeps the decisions closest to the stakeholders in the district and allows local community members easy access to the decision makers. The state has no authority to rate books. There are several on-line resources to help stakeholders, who are interested, understand which books have been challenged in other districts. How can the state education department help to narrow and ultimately close the so-called minority gap in standardized test scores? As a bilingual teacher in a school which served primarily minority students, I know the achievement gap in test scores is real. Average minority achievement scores are far below those of their non-minority peers. While it is the responsibility of local school boards to ensure all students are learning and local boards are responsible for curriculum choices, the state education department can be mindful of selecting assessments whose questions don’t disadvantage minority students. What should statewide public schools do to address the lag in student performance created chiefly by the effects of the pandemic? Research shows the most effective way to address learning loss is the use of tutoring programs. To address the learning losses experienced during remote learning and school closures we would hope public schools are investing in research based tutoring programs. The state and local districts received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds to address the negative effects of COVID shutdowns and remote learning. Local districts are required to post their plans for spending these funds so that stakeholders can track how these funds are being spent. Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden? Determining the validity of the 2020 election isn’t in the purview of the State Board of Education. If I didn’t trust our election process in Colorado, I wouldn’t be running for office. Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced? Yes, I will accept the outcome of the results of the 2022 election. I trust the election process in Colorado, or I wouldn’t be working so hard to win the seat on the State Board of Education. Get to know Molly Lamar What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently? The most Colorado thing I’ve done recently is when our family went for a drive in the mountains to see the changing colors of the leaves. Our anniversary and my birthday are in the fall and it’s my favorite season. What is the last concert you attended? I attended a Hazel Miller Band concert at the Crescent Amphitheater in the Denver Tech Center. What restaurant do you frequent most? I like to go to local coffee shops, but not one in particular. If you had a superpower, what would it be? Ensuring that every student in the state, including mine, develops a lifelong love of learning. What was the last book you read? A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Fred Rogers What is your least favorite household chore? Folding laundry If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be? I love to watch DIY / Home Improvement shows on HGTV. Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they? Yes, my New Year’s resolutions were to spend more time with my family and exercise more. What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased? Attend sporting events to watch my children and their teammates compete. What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you? A fun fact which would surprise people who know me is that I still keep in touch with some families whose students I taught during my first year of teaching in my bilingual Title 1 classroom.