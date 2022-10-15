COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar.
First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during which time she was a liaison to the Cherry Creek School District. Lamar, a former elementary school teacher and parent of four in the Cherry Creek School District, has no prior political experience but was involved in the campaign to elect Jenniffer Gibbons to the CCSD school board. She was interviewed by conservative news site the Daily Caller during the election.
McClellan, who has touted her work expanding full-day kindergarten in Colorado, is campaigning on increasing access to preschool, helping all students read by third grade, managing federal pandemic relief funds for educational recovery and creating multiple pathways for high school graduates beyond traditional four-year college.
Lamar’s main issues are improving school safety, giving parents more of a voice in education and improving academic outcomes, according to her campaign website.
“School districts are spending exorbitant amounts of money on divisive programs that do little to improve academic outcomes,” her website states. “We need to hold our schools accountable through sical transparency to ensure funds are invested in the classroom instead of adding more administrators with six-figure salaries.”
The board is moving from seven to nine seats with this election, adding a representative from Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District as well as an at-large member to keep it odd-numbered.
McClellan’s win in 2016 over the Republican incumbent tilted the board back to the left for the first time in several decades, and the board is currently 4-3 in Democratic control. The current election comes on the heels of several years where education policy has been highly politicized, as school districts have faced disagreements over how to manage learning during the pandemic along with national controversies about mask wearing in schools and how, or whether, issues regarding race and LGBTQ identity should be taught in the classroom.
Local school board races last fall saw a number of conservative candidates running on platforms of ending mask mandates and rolling back diversity and equity initiatives in schools. A slate of conservative candidates was elected in nearby Douglas County School District, but conservative candidates in both Cherry Creek and Aurora Public Schools were not successful.
In response to a Sentinel questionnaire, the candidates said that they did not believe it was the role of the state board to micromanage what gets taught in the classroom.
“There is a partisan effort to label any lessons that touch on how race and racism has intersected with history, culture, and society as critical race theory,” McClellan said. “The truth is that the majority of parents and voters, in poll after poll, say that they want students to learn about how slavery and racism shaped our history and to learn about how racism still impacts society today.”
Lamar said that those types of decisions should be made at the level of the local school board.
“The state doesn’t have oversight of the curriculum used in the district, so the state has no authority to investigate the things being taught in the district,” she said. “This enables parents and community members to hold their local school board members accountable for what is being taught in classrooms.”
Educators in Colorado and nationwide have also struggled with the deleterious academic effects of the pandemic. According to recently released statewide testing scores, Colorado students performed better than they did last year but have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels.
Both candidates said in their questionnaires that they believe providing resources for targeted tutoring is a key part of helping students make up academic ground, and McClellan said that the state needs to increase its strategies for recruiting and retaining educators without lowering the qualifications needed to teach, which has been done by some other states.
In a state with strong local control over schools, the board is not involved in much of the day-to-day management of how students are taught. One critical thing it does have control over is granting final approval to charter schools, and it can overturn local school board’s decisions to deny charter school applications on appeal.
That has proven fraught locally, as the board in 2019 voted to require Cherry Creek to reconsider its denial of a charter application to aviation-focused charter Colorado SKIES Academy, which opened in 2019. At the time, McClellan was the sole vote against the reversal. In another instance, she voted in favor of requiring APS to reconsider its denial of Vega Collegiate Academy’s charter.
In the questionnaire, she said she believed her decisions have been fair and that she takes the role seriously.
“I judge each appeal on its own merits, using the standard of what is in the best interests of the community. Sometimes that has meant affirming the local board’s original decision, and sometimes that has meant remanding the case for reconsideration by the local board,” she said.
Lamar spoke favorably of charter schools, which have faced criticism from some for draining already-dwindling local school districts of students and have been praised by others for providing educational opportunities that public schools cannot.
“Most often charter schools offer parents an alternative curriculum not offered in the district which better fits the needs of some students and why parents send their children to the charter school,” she said, naming Colorado SKIES Academy as a specific example.
McClellan has been endorsed by Rep. Jason Crow and the three Democratic board of education members, along with a number of other local Democratic politicians. Lamar has been endorsed by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Republican city council members Dustin Zvonek, Steve Sundberg, Danielle Jurinsky and Francoise Bergan.
“Parents are fed up with poorly performing schools and radical cultural agendas,” Sundberg said in his endorsement, according to Lamar’s website. “Parents want educational achievement and school choice. Molly will bring a refreshing, bold alternative to a broken status quo of school leadership.”
As of early October, McClellan’s campaign had received over $21,000, including $500 from the Adams County Democratic Party. To date, Lamar has received over $72,000 in contributions and spent over $54,000, according to online records.
Molly Lamar
Molly Lamar is running as the Republican candidate for the Board of Education’s 6th district. Lamar is a parent of four school-aged children and a former elementary school teacher. Lamar currently serves as co-chair on the Cherry Creek High School Accountability Committee and she is a member of the District’s Unified Improvement Plan subcommittee, according to her campaign website, and was involved in the 2021 campaign to elect Jen Gibbons and Bill Leach to the CCSD board of education. Lamar has been a critic of critical race theory in education and in August was endorsed by former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan. She has a degree in communications from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a licensed substitute teacher.
A growing number of charter schools in school districts such as Aurora, Cherry Creek and Jefferson County continue to eat away at district funds, already affected by dwindling school enrollment. Do more charter schools provide needed services to parents, or do they now provide duplicated programs while doing serious damage to critical public school districts?
Districts receive funds based on the number of students enrolled regardless of if those students are in district run schools or charter schools, so no district funds are lost when charter schools open. The district receives funds for all the students enrolled. Most often charter schools offer parents an alternative curriculum not offered in the district which better fits the needs of some students and why parents send their children to the charter school. A good
example is Colorado Skies Academy, a Cherry Creek School District charter school. Colorado Skies Academy provides an academically rigorous STEAM-focused curriculum and inspires successful careers in the aerospace industry. Sometimes charter schools provide programs that already exist in the district but wouldn’t attract students if there wasn’t an excess of demand for the specialties they offer.
Do you think the state should investigate whether local school districts teach some form of critical race theory and report to the public?
The state is responsible for setting academic standards, or “what” students should learn. Local school boards are responsible for “how” students learn or the curriculum and programs. The state doesn’t have oversight of the curriculum used in the district, so the state has no authority to investigate the things being taught in the district. This enables parents and community members to hold their local school board members accountable for what is being taught in classrooms.
Should the state review school library materials for LGBTQ and gender materials, creating some sort of ratings system, similar to how movies are rated for sexual and violent content?
In Colorado, the responsibility for what books and resources are available in local schools is left to the local board of education. That keeps the decisions closest to the stakeholders in the district and allows local community members easy access to the decision makers. The state has no authority to rate books. There are several on-line resources to help stakeholders, who are interested, understand which books have been challenged in other districts.
How can the state education department help to narrow and ultimately close the so-called minority gap in standardized test scores?
As a bilingual teacher in a school which served primarily minority students, I know the achievement gap in test scores is real. Average minority achievement scores are far below those of their non-minority peers. While it is the responsibility of local school boards to ensure all students are learning and local boards are responsible for curriculum choices, the state education department can be mindful of selecting assessments whose questions don’t disadvantage minority students.
What should statewide public schools do to address the lag in student performance created chiefly by the effects of the pandemic?
Research shows the most effective way to address learning loss is the use of tutoring programs. To address the learning losses experienced during remote learning and school closures we would hope public schools are investing in research based tutoring programs. The state and local districts received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds to address the negative effects of COVID shutdowns and remote learning. Local districts are required to post their plans for spending these funds so that stakeholders can track how these funds are being spent.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Determining the validity of the 2020 election isn’t in the purview of the State Board of Education. If I didn’t trust our election process in Colorado, I wouldn’t be running for office.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes, I will accept the outcome of the results of the 2022 election. I trust the election process in Colorado, or I wouldn’t be working so hard to win the seat on the State Board of Education.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
The most Colorado thing I’ve done recently is when our family went for a drive in the mountains to see the changing colors of the leaves. Our anniversary and my birthday are in the fall and it’s my favorite season.
What is the last concert you attended?
I attended a Hazel Miller Band concert at the Crescent Amphitheater in the Denver Tech Center.
What restaurant do you frequent most?
I like to go to local coffee shops, but not one in particular.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Ensuring that every student in the state, including mine, develops a lifelong love of learning.
What was the last book you read?
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Fred Rogers
What is your least favorite household chore?
Folding laundry
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
I love to watch DIY / Home Improvement shows on HGTV.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
Yes, my New Year’s resolutions were to spend more time with my family and exercise more.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Attend sporting events to watch my children and their teammates compete.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
A fun fact which would surprise people who know me is that I still keep in touch with some families whose students I taught during my first year of teaching in my bilingual Title 1 classroom.
Rebecca McClellan
Rebecca McClellan is the Democratic incumbent representative for the Board of Education’s 6th district, and has been representing the Centennial-based region since 2017. Previously, McClellan served on the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, including as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city. A parent of two, McClellan was a PTCO executive officer in the Cherry Creek School District, and during her tenure on city council served as the liaison to the school district. While on the state board of education, she has served as liaison to the Colorado Special Education Advisory Committee, and in 2021 was liaison to the state legislature. In 2017 she was selected as a Gates Fellow to the Harvard Kennedy School of Government program for senior officials in state and local government. She lives in Centennial with her family.
A growing number of charter schools in school districts such as Aurora, Cherry Creek and Jefferson County continue to eat away at district funds, already affected by dwindling school enrollment. Do more charter schools provide needed services to parents, or do they now provide duplicated programs while doing serious damage to critical public school districts?
While traditional public schools meet the needs of many students, some public charter school families who otherwise might have chosen a private school are remaining within their public school district, along with the corresponding per pupil funds.
Rather than negatively impacting district dollars, some charter schools may be helping districts to retain students they might otherwise have lost to private schools or homeschooling which would indeed decrease district shares of state education dollars.
All Colorado public schools need our support. Per pupil funding for public schools is provided for students at both traditional neighborhood public schools, as well as public charter schools, most of which are approved locally. In fact, the majority of charter applications are approved locally without State Board of Education involvement. When the State Board of Education does hear a charter application appeal each board member is required to honor the quasi-judicial role. If a board member has a bias going into the hearing that would prevent that person from giving a fair hearing to both parties based on the best interests of the community, then that board member would have an obligation not to hear that case.
My record on charter appeals reflects that I have taken the quasi-judicial role seriously. I judge each appeal on its own merits, using the standard of what is in the best interests of the community. Sometimes that has meant affirming the local board's original decision, and sometimes that has meant remanding the case for reconsideration by the local board, as was the case with Vega Collegiate Academy in Aurora Public Schools, for example. While serving many children of color and children with high rates of free or reduced lunch eligibility, Vega's students had some of the highest rates of academic growth in the state. Our board was unanimous in voting to remand that case back to the local district for reconsideration. When we base decisions on what is in the best interests of the community, the State Board is following its obligation to students and to the public.
Do you think the state should investigate whether local school districts teach some form of critical race theory and report to the public?
No. There is a partisan effort to label any lessons that touch on how race and racism has intersected with history, culture, and society as critical race theory. The truth is that the majority of parents and voters, in poll after poll, say that they want students to learn about how slavery and racism shaped our history and to learn about how racism still impacts society today. Instead of using resources to try to micromanage what’s taught in the classroom and marginalize historic truths some are uncomfortable acknowledging, these resources would be better utilized to focus on increasing academic growth and achievement in math and literacy, as well as history, civics, and economics. We should encourage critical thinking and work to ensure that students leave our K-12 system as active, engaged and knowledgeable American citizens. The State Board has final approval over our broad Colorado Academic Standards. But since 1876, our Colorado Constitution has indicated local control over instruction and textbooks. My sincere hope is that any parent who has a specific concern about their student's curriculum will value and respect that child's teacher enough to bring the specific concern to him or her with a constructive spirit. Nothing is gained by pitting parents against teachers.
- Should the state review school library materials for LGBTQ and gender materials, creating some sort of ratings system, similar to how movies are rated for sexual and violent content?
No. This would not be appropriate. Since 1876, our Colorado Constitution has indicated local control over instruction as well as textbooks. While I recognize that prescribing textbooks is not the same as controlling what can and cannot be included in a school library, it does not feel consistent with our longstanding tradition of local control to have the State Board venture into your local school library to start restricting or banning books in our local control state.
- How can the state education department help to narrow and ultimately close the so-called minority gap in standardized test scores?
Closing the achievement and opportunity gap is the most pressing issue facing the Colorado Education System. While local districts serve students most directly, the State Board can support schools and districts by providing the necessary tools and environments to succeed and providing supports like our turn-around program when necessary. Being responsible with the prioritization of our Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) pandemic recovery funds by prioritizing proven strategies like high impact tutoring is another way our State Board has worked to ensure that our Colorado Department of Education is providing supports to students most in need. I am pleased to have successfully advocated for high-impact tutoring.
I have been and remain strongly committed to implementing the bipartisan READ Act to deliver evidence-based literacy instruction to Colorado students in participating districts. Evidence-based literacy instruction has the capacity to help improve literacy growth and achievement for all students who receive it, especially for students with dyslexia who often go unidentified. Under identification of dyslexia may impact student populations unevenly, as not every family may be in a position to challenge the denial of an Individual Education Plan and may not have the means to obtain private diagnostic services and advocates to secure the services their student may need.
Including the contributions of people of diverse groups is another way to boost student engagement while providing a more complete view of history. When we include the contributions of members of diverse groups, students can recognize connections to history that include people like themselves. We should also continue to look for opportunities to encourage aspiring educators of color so more students of color can have at least one teacher who reflects their identity. This can help students to feel a sense of belonging at school and to become more engaged in their academic work.
As a State Board legislative liaison, I testified on behalf of the State Board to help pass the full day kindergarten bill. I also support universal preschool. I am hopeful that continued support for the successful implementation of these programs will increase the chances for success for Colorado's youngest students, and especially for children who might not previously have had access to preschool and full-day kindergarten.
Finally, I’ve supported accountability efforts that provide districts with resources that help them support students of color that, before the pandemic, contributed to a narrowing of the gap. There is clearly more that needs to be done faster, but I am hopeful that the steps we’ve taken so far will lead to improved outcomes for all students including those whose schools may be most in need of improvement.
- What should statewide public schools do to address the lag in student performance created chiefly by the effects of the pandemic?
As our State Board has weighed Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding priorities, I am pleased to have successfully advocated for proven strategies like high impact tutoring to boost academic growth and achievement and accelerate academic recovery. This means that districts should be hiring additional staff to support students with more direct small group work and personalized learning.
Following years of effort to implement the bipartisan READ Act, participating districts should now be ensuring that students are receiving evidence-based literacy instruction. While the READ Act predates the pandemic, the benefits of providing evidence-based literacy instruction are nevertheless important as we work to improve academic growth and achievement.
As districts across the state and country rush to expand their workforces to address unfinished learning, hiring has been challenging. At the State Board I will make sure Colorado does not follow the lead of other states that have weakened their standards for teacher preparation and licensure but will support strategies to attract and retain educators that provide students with high quality learning opportunities.
- Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes
- Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes, and yes, of course
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
Jim and I enjoyed a night off from candidate forums and canvassing to take in "Come From Away" at the Buell with our children. Catching up with both of them over dinner at Panzano was amazing, too. I recommend the Bolognese.
What is the last concert you attended?
When my pilot hubby could not miss "Top Gun" at Film on the Rocks, the audience was treated to performances by The Reminders and The Grand Alliance before the movie. They were amazing!
What restaurant do you frequent most?
So far we haven't had a bad meal at any of the restaurants at The Stanley Marketplace.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Time travel.
What was the last book you read?
Between State Board packets and election demands, I've turned to lighter fiction lately. CJ Box is a Wyoming based author whose work is peppered with references to the Rocky Mountain region. Dark Skies was a nice light read. On our way to forums and canvassing, Jim and I recently listened to Educated, by Tara Westover. Although it's been several years, I wish I could say that Erik Larson's In the Garden of Beasts was my last book, just because I want to recommend it. It's a non-fiction account of the experiences of William Dodd, who served from 1933 to 1937 as the American Ambassador to Germany. The accounts of every-day and not so every-day encounters are well worth a read, providing a glimpse of life in Berlin during its slide into fascism.
What is your least favorite household chore?
Cleaning out closets is tough. I always think things can still be used a little longer. My Dad used to say, "Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without."
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
After enjoying genealogy with my Dad, I appreciate Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Learning where your ancestors were and even a little about their lives fosters a personal connection to history.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
Healthy eating and exercising are always on the list. Our Daughter is studying medicine and took the time to tell us about what too much sodium can do to the vascular system. Avoiding excessive sodium most days has been added to the list now. I've found that my tastes adjust so I don't miss it.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
After a one-year delay, I was thrilled to host our biennial Kennedy Family Reunion at the gilded-age Hamill House Museum in Georgetown last August. The venue was perfect with cooler temperatures and classic Colorado scenery for family who live out of state. This venue also has the distinct advantage of being reasonably close to Beau Jo's pizza.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I don't know if others will find it surprising, but I was surprised to learn that my Landis family descends from Swiss Mennonites. I enjoy Weird Al Yankovic's Amish Paradise with newfound appreciation.