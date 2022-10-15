COLORADO VOTES 2022: Senate majority is in play in Colorado as Bennet vs O’Dea

With just less than a month before the midterm election, it’s still wholly uncertain whether Republicans will take back control of the U.S. Senate, but a handful of close races, including a few longshot races like the one in Colorado, could swing the pendulum back in the GOP’s favor.
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, running for re-election against Republican first-time candidate Joe O’Dea, won 48% of the vote in 2010 and 50% of the vote in 2016. A variety of polls so far show Bennet leading by at least six points. But many politicos aren’t counting O’Dea out yet, especially with the plethora of important issues at play: inflation and the economy, the future of abortion rights, gun control, global warming and a worsening water crisis in the West, election security, and intensifying global conflict in Russia and eastern Europe.
Abortion became an early contender for the race’s defining issue. Early on, O’Dea said he supported access to abortion in the early weeks of pregnancy, but later clarified that he only supports it after 22 weeks in cases of incest, rape and medical necessity. He now touts pro-life endorsements prominently on his website.
O’Dea has told Colorado media outlets that he voted for a ballot measure in 2020 that banned abortions after 22 weeks of gestation and considers 20 weeks the point of vitality. Data shows that abortions rarely occur after 21 weeks. Recent stories showed he was an original proponent of the measure.
In September, O’Dea released a campaign ad that again reinforced his stance on abortion.
“For the first five months, that should be a decision for her and her doctor,” he says in the ad.
Democrats have pounced on O’Dea’s stance, saying it hearkens back to another Colorado Senate abortion controversy.
This is not the first time women’s rights have become centerstage in a Colorado Senate race. Mark Udall made it the centerpiece of his campaign in 2014, when he lost to Cory Gardner, who then lost to John Hickenlooper.
Elsewhere on the topic of healthcare, Bennet said he sees “opportunities for bipartisan progress to increase transparency and competition in the health care sector, expand access to telemedicine, and streamline bureaucracy to lower costs and accelerate proven treatments, similar to my bipartisan bill with Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina that fast-tracked drugs for serious diseases, like cancer.”
O’Dea, who says he’s supported some aspects of former President Barrack Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act, prefers getting government “out of the way” to spur competition.
“This is about making sure consumers have more choice—making sure we have more competition in the marketplace. That’s how we can drive down costs. I support reforms that would allow more portable coverage and allow employees to have more control over their health spending, while also giving employers more options,” he said. “States should be empowered to approve health insurance plans tailored to consumers’ largest needs.”
The two are also tackling the issue of inflation while campaigning across the state.
“Inflation has made a difficult situation even harder, and it’s put tremendous strain on Colorado families. We need to do more to bring costs down,” Bennet said in a candidate survey. “We can start by making the expanded child tax credit permanent, a bill I fought to secure in the American Rescue Plan that gave families up to $300 a month per child to help them pay for rent, groceries, school supplies, and more.”
O’Dea claims that “reckless spending” has accelerated inflation in the U.S.
“With a substantial portion of spending cuts, we should drive down the deficit. We need to get the deficit back to pre-pandemic levels, and work in a concerted way to fully balance the budget over time,” he proposes on his campaign website. “The other part is reprioritizing federal spending. We should zero-out the 87,000 new IRS agents and cut the federal bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., and make a massive investment in border security — including a border wall — and hire more police to protect our neighborhoods and schools instead.”
Michael Bennet
Democrat Michael Bennet has served as a U.S. Senator to Colorado since 2009, when he was appointed to the position after Ken Salazar was appointed Secretary of the Interior. Prior to his time in federal politics, Michael was at the helm of Denver Public Schools for four years. He also worked in the private sector, as the managing director for the Anschutz Investment Company. After leaving Anschutz, Michael served as chief of staff to then-Mayor John Hickenlooper, who is now the junior Senator for Colorado. Michael is married and has three daughters.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes. Colorado sets the gold standard for election access and security. I believe every American should have the right to vote the way Coloradans vote, and that’s why I’ve written bills to expand access to voting, strengthen election security, and ban partisan gerrymandering nationwide. Our job is to hand the next generation a stronger democracy than we inherited, and that means not only passing common-sense reforms but also standing against Donald Trump and anti-democratic forces that continue to undermine elections and restrict Americans’ fundamental right to vote.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than seven million votes, and he won more votes than any presidential candidate in history. More than 50 judges, some appointed by Trump, dismissed lawsuits challenging the election result because the former president’s lawyers failed to provide any credible evidence of fraud. Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. We need to elect candidates who will uphold the integrity of our elections, who are willing to condemn the January 6th insurrection, and call out the Big Lie -- because to do otherwise is to be an apologist for Donald Trump’s unprecedented attack on our democracy.
In what ways can Congress act now to prepare the nation and ensure it can better handle the next pandemic?
The pandemic taught us that we can't afford to be caught flat-footed once again. We need to invest in the right programs and tools now to better prepare for future pandemics.
The American Rescue Plan, which my opponent does not support, included my bill to fund a robust public health workforce so we can do the large-scale testing, contact tracing, and vaccine administration required. Looking ahead, we also have to replenish domestic stockpiles to ensure sufficient supplies of ventilators, swabs, surgical masks, and other vital equipment.
At the same time, we must keep our eye on future threats to public health. I am especially concerned about the rise of infections resistant to conventional antibiotics. Today, we have a complete market failure in the United States and globally, and we are not developing drugs that can target the most threatening infections. That’s why I wrote the PASTEUR Act with Senator Todd Young, a bipartisan bill to create a pipeline of next-generation antibiotics.
This year, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun law reform package in three decades, but advocates said it stopped short. Would you support a ban of AR-style guns?
This year, we finally overcame the National Rifle Association and made bipartisan progress on gun safety with a bill that even Mitch McConnell supports, but my opponent does not. We have to build on this progress, which is why I support a modern and well-crafted assault weapons ban to remove weapons of war from our communities.
There is still a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. What should Congress do to address it?
I helped write the bipartisan, comprehensive immigration bill that passed the Senate in 2013. However, far-right members of the House Freedom Caucus shamefully blocked it from coming to a vote. That bill had a tough but fair pathway to citizenship, the most progressive DREAM Act ever written, an overhaul of our visa and guest worker system, and $40 billion of sophisticated, 21st-century border security -- not Donald Trump's medieval wall. I still believe that bill represents the pragmatic consensus on immigration we need to restore, otherwise, our broken immigration system will continue to inflict needless damage on our economy and our heritage as a nation of immigrants. Unfortunately, too many Republicans in the Senate would rather pound the bruise of the southern border to score political points instead of addressing the actual problem.
While the Affordable Care Act has notably increased access to health insurance for millions of Americans and ensured those who become sick retain coverage, for many people, health insurance is not affordable, and benefits become increasingly dismal. So little has been done on a federal level, that states are trying to fix the problems themselves. What’s the answer for a unilateral effort, and what’s the answer for a bi-partisan reform effort?
In the Inflation Reduction Act, we cut the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, capped insulin costs at $35 a month for seniors, and, for the first time in history, required Medicare to negotiate prices on behalf of the American people. We also lowered health care premiums for tens of thousands of Coloradans, but there’s more we must do. In my Medicare- X Choice Act, I've proposed establishing a public option that would give every American the choice to receive coverage through Medicare, instead of on the private market. That would increase choice and reduce costs for millions of families.
I also see opportunities for bipartisan progress to increase transparency and competition in the health care sector, expand access to telemedicine, and streamline bureaucracy to lower costs and accelerate proven treatments, similar to my bipartisan bill with Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina that fast-tracked drugs for serious diseases, like cancer.
What should Congress do to further address the fentanyl and opioid epidemics?
We have to confront the scourge of fentanyl in our society. It’s created an epidemic in our state that has touched virtually everyone. Abroad, we need to work with our allies to push back on China, where many of fentanyl’s underlying chemicals are sourced. We also have to apply pressure on Mexico to keep fentanyl from illegally pouring into our country.
At home, we can do a better job of holding accountable those who created this crisis in the first place. I wrote a bill that would make opioid manufacturers and distributors pay to address the crisis they created. We also have to end the chaos at the southern border that benefits cartels and traffickers, which is why I helped write a bipartisan immigration reform bill that included over $40 billion for sophisticated, 21st-century border security, among other provisions. We also have to strengthen our response at home, and my bipartisan MATE Act with Senator Susan Collins would better equip our healthcare system to identify, treat, and prevent addiction. Finally, we have to reform our criminal justice system, so we are not putting people back on the street in worse shape, which can perpetuate the cycle of addiction.
The EPA and every credible global expert agrees that burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat and transportation are the greatest contributors to climate change. Is there a way to reduce carbon emissions enough to prevent climate change and continue to use fossil fuels for those three greatest contributors? What vetted proof do you offer?
Climate change is a grave threat to Colorado’s environment, economy, and way of life. We must act urgently to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which means deploying clean energy faster than we ever have.
At the same time, we have to be honest about where we are. Across the economy, 80% of primary energy consumption still comes from fossil fuels. Renewables are just 12%. That’s why, even under the most ambitious projections, some fossil fuels will likely remain in our energy mix for decades.
This is the reality. One reason we have struggled to make progress on climate is because defenders of the status quo action claim that Democrats want to turn off fossil fuels tomorrow. That's not true; this transition will not happen overnight. It’s a fool's errand to try and make progress on climate without addressing the needs of communities like Craig, Meeker, and parts of northwest Colorado that rely on the fossil fuel industry. We need a responsible approach that draws on all our energy resources.
That’s why I’m pleased that we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment ever in our climate. It has over $370 billion to deploy clean energy and secure U.S. energy independence. It will reduce carbon pollution 40% by the end of the decade and includes funds to help rural communities transition to a clean energy economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act was a good first step, but we have to do more to drive down carbon pollution and protect Colorado for our kids and grandkids. If my opponent had been in the Senate, we would never have passed this bill and taken a historic step on climate. In fact, he’s said we may have to “learn to live with” climate change and that he would allow the oil and gas industry to dictate his climate policy. I think our climate policy should be driven, not by special interests, but by science and the interests of the American people.
Given what the House Select Jan. 6 committee has revealed, do you believe Donald Trump was greatly responsible for the attack and should be held accountable?
There’s no doubt that Donald Trump was responsible for the insurrection on January 6th, and he needs to be held accountable -- along with the people who spread his Big Lie. Colorado has a chance to do that by defeating people who refuse to hold Donald Trump accountable, like my opponent, who said Trump bears no responsibility for what happened on January 6th. We need to elect people who do not equivocate about defending American democracy.
A wide range of experts, conservative and liberal, agree that the vast majority of forces driving inflation costs stem from the pandemic, not government policies, as made clear by inflation being a global problem. Given that, what policies would you enact to drive down inflation costs?
Even before the pandemic, families in every part of our state told me they couldn’t afford some combination of housing, health care, higher education, or child care. Inflation has made a difficult situation even harder, and it’s put tremendous strain on Colorado families. We need to do more to bring costs down.
We can start by making the expanded child tax credit permanent, a bill I fought to secure in the American Rescue Plan that gave families up to $300 a month per child to help them pay for rent, groceries, school supplies, and more.
We also have to stay vigilant about companies taking advantage of inflation to gouge the American people with excessively high prices. I have a bill that would tax the excess profits of oil companies and redirect that revenue to Colorado families.
Earlier this year, the Senate took a significant step to lower costs for families by passing the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill caps the price of prescription drugs for patients on Medicare to $2,000 a year, and it caps the price of insulin at $35 a month. It will also lower energy prices by expanding supply. We also passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which will help us build more robust and resilient supply chains here at home and expand domestic manufacturing so we aren’t dependent on foreign markets for critical items like semiconductors.
All of these steps are vital in our work to build an economy that grows for everyone, not just the few at the top.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
I visited and hiked around Colorado's historic Camp Hale and capped off my trip in Palisade with peaches from Talbot's farms.
What is the last concert you attended?
I went to the Phish concert with Susan and our daughter, Anne.
What restaurant do you frequent most?
El Taco De Mexico in Denver.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Ending child poverty in America.
What was the last book you read?
It’s not the last book I read, but one of my favorites is the Tyranny of Merit by Michael Sandel
What is your least favorite household chore?
Gardening
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
The Original Star Trek (the William Shatner version)
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
To help in the garden more.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
Go to a Rockies Game with my daughters.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
When I was in the second grade, our teacher asked us to line up based on whose family had arrived most recently and whose had been in America the longest. It turned out I was the answer to both questions. My mom and her parents were Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust. They were split up during the Nazi invasion of Poland and eventually came to America to rebuild their shattered lives. My dad, on the other hand, could trace his family roots all the way back to 100 religious refugees who arrived in 1620. One reason I love this country is because my unusual background is not unusual for an American.
Joe O’Dea
Republican Joe O’Dea is a construction company owner in Denver. He dropped out of college while studying construction management to start his firm, Concrete Express, and now employs more than 300 people. This is his first candidacy. Joe was raised in southeast Denver. Today, Joe lives with his wife in Denver and together operate event centers near Mile High Stadium. They have one daughter.
Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?
Yes. Look, there’s no polite way to put it. We have become a nation of poor sports and cry babies. We’ll keep a close eye on things, but after the process is done and the votes are counted, I’ll absolutely accept the outcome. If the Senator is up for it, we can certify it over a beer. It’s time for America’s leaders to start acting like adults again. Loser buys.
Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?
Yes.
In what ways can Congress act now to prepare the nation and ensure it can better handle the next pandemic?
Congress should work with federal departments, states, and the private sector across a range of issues. We should accelerate research and development on tests, treatments and vaccines, expand our ability to detect, identify, model, and track emerging infectious diseases, rebuild and maintain federal and state stockpiles, and improve medical supply surge capacity and distribution. We’ve also learned that lockdowns are not the right approach once it becomes scientifically apparent that people go back to work and school safely. All levels of government have a responsibility to keep our society open for business. The costs of pandemic lockdowns in terms of mental health and school performance disproportionately fall on communities of color. We have a responsibility to keep our economy open and kids in school.
This year, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun law reform package in three decades, but advocates said it stopped short. Would you support a ban of AR-style guns?
The government’s responsibility should be to enforce the laws it has now, not taking away people’s rights to defend their home and family. I would aggressively turn to addressing the mental health crisis our country faces. I support making mental health services more accessible for more people and finding ways to identify mental health issues sooner and more often. Moreover, it’s vital that we invest in more law enforcement. “Defund the police” and demonizing law enforcement only drives officer shortages and makes our communities less safe. If we want to crack down on gun violence, we need more cops on the streets, not fewer.
There is still a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. What should Congress do to address it?
Congress should fund a border wall and hire more border patrol agents. Migrants are losing their lives. And the border is bleeding fentanyl, destroying communities across the country, especially Colorado. I will work with anybody - Republican, Democrat, or Independent - to finally put an end to the border crisis. I’d also work to include citizenship for Dreamers.
While the Affordable Care Act has notably increased access to health insurance for millions of Americans and ensured those who become sick retain coverage, for many people, health insurance is not affordable, and benefits become increasingly dismal. So little has been done on a federal level, that states are trying to fix the problems themselves. What’s the answer for a unilateral effort, and what’s the answer for a bi-partisan reform effort?
I’ve said before I support certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act because they protected patients with pre-existing conditions. Americans need to know they can get access to health care. If we want to fix health care here in the U.S. we need to get big government out of the way; we need innovation, we need competitiveness, we need choices. This is about making sure consumers have more choice—making sure we have more competition in the marketplace. That’s how we can drive down costs. I support reforms that would allow more portable coverage and allow employees to have more control over their health spending, while also giving employers more options. States should be empowered to approve health insurance plans tailored to consumers’ largest needs. Congress should lift cookie-cutter regulations that limit choice for working people when it comes to health insurance. In addition, I believe we need to promote health care access by ensuring health care providers are paid fairly and in a timely way by insurance companies.
What should Congress do to further address the fentanyl and opioid epidemics?
This fentanyl crisis, in particular, is linked to our failure to secure our border. Right now border patrol agents are overwhelmed by the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and too much fentanyl is making its way into the country as a result. This poison is destroying our communities and our leaders have done little to stop it. We need to put an end to the supply at the source.
The EPA and every credible global expert agrees that burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat and transportation are the greatest contributors to climate change. Is there a way to reduce carbon emissions enough to prevent climate change and continue to use fossil fuels for those three greatest contributors? What vetted proof do you offer?
Energy independence and a clean environment are not mutually exclusive, despite what pundits on both sides of the aisle may have you believe. When we don’t produce our own energy, we must resort to importing dirty oil and gas from despotic regimes, such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. I don’t believe it’s responsible to make our nation dependent on foreign energy that is produced without proper regulation. Climate change is real, and a primary cause is human activity. We must foster innovative solutions to expand our renewable energy portfolio and energy infrastructure. While top-down mandates from Washington D.C. have failed, Americans’ innovative spirit has brought forth new advances in technology that have made carbon-free energy a reality. Whether it’s affordable residential solar or small-scale nuclear reactors, the government must get out of the way and allow these exciting technologies to come to market. Natural gas, geothermal, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar should all play a part in our energy portfolio and a diversified portfolio ensures we have a reliable grid, while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. Right now our energy grid is not equipped to handle a massive transition all at once. Ending fossil fuels, as Joe Biden and Michael Bennet want, before our infrastructure is ready is irresponsible, and will hit the poorest communities hardest.
Given what the House Select Jan. 6 committee has revealed, do you believe Donald Trump was greatly responsible for the attack and should be held accountable?
I think our former president could’ve done a lot more to stop the events that took place that day. Three and a half hours to say “enough’s enough.” That’s wrong. I think that January 6th was a black eye on our country. Anybody that participated in acts of violence, they should be held accountable; they should be thrown in jail.
A wide range of experts, conservative and liberal, agree that the vast majority of forces driving inflation costs stem from the pandemic, not government policies, as made clear by inflation being a global problem. Given that, what policies would you enact to drive down inflation costs?
Inflation is at a 41 year high thanks to the reckless spending from the likes of Joe Biden and Michael Bennet. After President Biden took office he and Bennet passed a partisan $1.9 trillion stimulus in March of 2021 that’s since fueled record inflation. Even former President Obama’s own advisors warned that the nearly $2 trillion spending bill would be an inflationary disaster, but Michael Bennet dutifully went along with Joe Biden anyway. Larry Summers, a former Obama economist, recently argued “We basically had inflation under control for forty years,” but “we lost the thread...about a year and a half ago” with Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus. In all, Michael Bennet has voted for all $4.5 trillion of Joe Biden’s spending.
To reduce inflation it’s critical that Congress ends this era of reckless spending. Many economists agreeCongress must restrain spending to meaningfully combat inflation. Expanding energy production is also one of the most important things we can do to attack America’s inflation crisis. Higher energy prices are a significant driver of inflation, making food, gas, and manufacturing more expensive. We should not be looking to OPEC nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia to produce more oil when we can produce cleaner energy right here in Colorado and the US.
What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently?
Bussing tables at Mile High Station while cheering on the Broncos, or horseback riding through Wetmore, Colorado.
What is the last concert you attended?
The Eagles in Las Vegas
What restaurant do you frequent most?
Wash Park Grille
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Predict the future
What is your least favorite household chore?
Taking out the trash
If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be?
Yellowstone or any John Wayne movies.
Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they?
To be more positive. Life’s too short to be a pessimist.
What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased?
The simple things, like having a beer at a bar.
What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you?
I was a great student in college.