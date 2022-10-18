COLORADO VOTES 2022: Republican Jaylen Mosqueira challenges David Ortiz for HD38 seat

Meet David Ortiz

Since 2020, David Ortiz has represented Colorado’s House District 38, centered on Littleton. Ortiz, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Richard Champion for the seat in 2020, winning about 55.6% of the vote. After graduating from college, Ortiz volunteered with Catholic Charities to resettle evacuees from Hurricane Katrina. He went on to serve as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, surviving a crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He has since worked as a legislative liaison for the United Veterans Committee of Colorado and serves on the board of Adaptive Adventures, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities enjoy outdoor activities.

David Ortiz Q&A

Should the state end partisan elections to the offices of state treasurer, secretary and attorney general, making them administrative positions nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state senate?

The only position in this political environment where that seems practical would be state treasurer. In a time of Trump populism where leaders in a desperate attempt to cling to power have supported an unfounded conspiracy theory on undermining the cornerstone of our democratic republic and the critical institutions they depend on, I do not think attorney general nor secretary of state should be appointed positions. I think the people of Colorado should have a say in who the people’s attorney is and also who protects their fair and free elections in the face of domestic terrorists and election lies.

Colorado recently enacted far-reaching reforms affecting police agencies across the state. Mandating truly independent review of police-related deaths and injuries wasn’t among the new requirements created by Senate Bill 20-217. Should every police agency be required to create some type of independent oversight mechanism?

Yes. One of the most important parts of having law enforcement that our communities can trust is transparency and accountability. Having independent reviews of police-related deaths and injuries would help remove or mitigate any bias in the review which could result from an agency investigating itself.

Despite many lauded changes in Obamacare, the cost of health care in Colorado and across the nation has continued to climb steadily, outpacing almost every other nation. What can the Legislature do to not just halt regular increases, but push down health care costs?

At the state level, we can work to streamline administrative requirements for health care and work to reinforce primary care as a foundation of the health care system here in Colorado. We must engage in meaningful payment reform by engaging and coordinating with health care providers and insurance companies to create effective pricing transparency and establish baseline requirements and uniformity across our entire multi-payer system. This would allow patients seeking care to more effectively shop for health care and insurance and have better knowledge of the costs going into a procedure or visit. The Colorado Legislature has had some amazing accomplishments in saving Coloradans money. The reinsurance program was critical in mitigating costs, especially in rural areas. Capping the cost of insulin has and will continue to save Coloradans money. As Vice Chair of the Health and Insurance Committee, I have seen the many ways we have worked to save Coloradans money. We still have much to do and I am looking forward to continuing that work.

Many argue that the generally poor condition of Colorado roads and underfunded schools is due in large part because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which prevents legislators from raising taxes and caps tax revenues, returning “excesses” to residents. Why is this true, and what’s the solution, or why is this untrue, and how can Colorado better fund roads and schools?

It absolutely is true. TABOR has created significant funding barriers to the most essential needs of our state. No other state in the country (red or blue) has adopted legislation similar to TABOR, because they all know that laws like TABOR are actually fiscally irresponsible and hamper the state’s ability to fulfill its most necessary functions, such as providing adequate infrastructure and schools. In fact, the Republican governor of Arizona in 2012, Jan Brewer, vetoed a TABOR-like bill that the Republican legislature in Arizona was thinking about sending to her desk because she knew how fiscally irresponsible it is. The solution would be to work to pass another amendment to remove TABOR from our constitution so that we can truly and fully fund our most critical services and programs for our most important constituents, our educators, kids, and parents.

Some local city lawmakers were elected on a platform that they would lobby the state to repeal SB20-217, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity bill. Has this legislation positively or negatively impacted policing in Colorado? Would you propose any changes?

As stated previously, I believe that accountability and transparency are essential to a functioning law enforcement, and this includes the wearing of body cameras and reporting the use of force that may result in injury or death. However, any time that we impose new requirements or regulations on our law enforcement, we must ensure that there is an adequate timeline and funding for these so our departments have time to prepare and can effectively implement these policies. We, as a legislature, went back and increased funding around a lot of the requirements we were imposing on law enforcement.

Would you vote for a ban on so-called assault-style weapons? Why?

I would support data on the impacts of a policy like this and support gun-safety advocate organizations like Gabby Giffords Foundation, EveryTown, Moms Demand Action and more when it comes to this issue. These types of firearms are far too often used in mass shootings and were created for military efforts.

Having legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, should Colorado pursue legalization of recreational psilocybin, also known as hallucinogenic mushrooms?

This issue should be put to the voters of Colorado, and Coloradans, not me, should be the ones to decide whether we legalize recreational use of these natural substances or not. I would hope voters would dig into learning about the absolute failure that the War on Drugs campaign has been and how detrimental it has been for our nation, especially on communities of color as they decide on this issue.

Would you support legislation imposing restrictions on abortions, or should Colorado stay the course in preventing the government from making those decisions for women and their health care providers?

I believe that Colorado should stay on course in protecting reproductive choice and prevent the government from making decisions for women and pregnant people. That decision should always be a private health care decision between pregnant people and their doctors.

If you could unilaterally write and impose any law you wanted, what would it be?

I would unilaterally create significant investments in our public transportation and alternate transportation infrastructure to have maglev speed trains, trains, light rails, increased bike lanes and buses spanning the state. Can you imagine the economic opportunities and impact that would come from speed trains that span from Kansas City through into major cities in Colorado all the way to Salt Lake City? This would also include track spanning from Cheyenne through Colorado cities into Albuquerque. This would benefit the economy substantially, reduce traffic congestion, support those with disabilities through increased mobility and transportation accessibility as well as provide cost effective and quick transportation for our commercial, manufacturing and tourism industries.

If you could unilaterally sunset any existing Colorado law, which would it be?

I would unilaterally sunset TABOR. As mentioned previously, we are the only state to have a law like TABOR, and it has posed significant barriers to being fiscally responsible and funding our most essential and needed resources here in the state. If the state was not under such a strict revenue cap, then we could be fiscally responsible, adequately rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, and provide adequate education for our students, while also fairly paying our teachers.

Should the state seek to prevent growth in communities that cannot prove sustainable water sources?

The state needs to have a better comprehensive compact and plan about how to manage our water resources overall. We barely avoided federal intervention by renegotiating our compact with the other states that depend on us for water. Local communities are a key part of that. The state of Colorado as a whole is another critical part. But so are these other states that depend on us for water. I think we need to have a serious conversation about the consequences of water rights for states that are not actively working to conserve water and to help our nation combat the effects of climate change. We all have a responsibility to preserve one of our most precious natural resources so that we have enough for our vital agricultural industry and communities as well as our growing communities across the state. We can not prevent growth. Authoritarian China, through their one child policy, is attempting to do that. This is the United States. We have to work together to make room for the amazing children we have raised in our state and in our communities.

Colorado cannot pave its way out of highway and road congestion and the air-quality problems it creates. Should the state make a concerted effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways some other way? How?

Yes, the state should seek to make a concerted effort to increase the usage and availability of public transportation, especially in the metropolitan areas. We should also be supporting local municipalities in creating thriving commercial areas and downtowns, so that Coloradans are incentivised to consume and support local, cutting down on road congestion. Our industry and businesses should also retain some of the best lessons learned from going virtual because of COVID19 pandemic. This would also have the added benefit of not just cutting down on road congestion, but also make employment opportunities more accessible for working families and people that live with a disability.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

Yes, I trust Colorado’s gold-standard election process, and I will accept the outcome of the election.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Yes, I believe the election was absent of widespread fraud and was fairly won as proven by countless court cases, some decided by Trump appointees.