COLORADO VOTES 2022: Democrat Eliza Hamrick and Republican Dave Woolever face off for HD61 seat

Meet Dave Woolever

The Republican has worked as an assistant professor with Johnson & Wales University, teaching classes on leadership, ethics and history. He earned master’s degrees in education from East Carolina University and in history from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, as well as a doctorate in education in leadership from Liberty University. Woolever and his dog, Nestor, have volunteered in the Prescription Pet Therapy Program at Children's Hospital-Colorado, which he says prompted him to become a children’s book author.

Dave Woolever Q&A

Should the state end partisan elections to the offices of state treasurer, secretary and attorney general, making them administrative positions nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state senate?

I do like how the citizens of Colorado have a 100% say in who gets these positions as opposed to being nominated by the governor and confirmed by the senate, especially if there is a time where one party controls those branches of government.

Colorado recently enacted far-reaching reforms affecting police agencies across the state. Mandating truly independent review of police-related deaths and injuries wasn’t among the new requirements created by Senate Bill 20-217. Should every police agency be required to create some type of independent oversight mechanism?

I think that is worthy of discussion especially if we can improve communication between police and their communities, especially if we can understand the procedures of police and how difficult their jobs are.

Despite many lauded changes in Obamacare, the cost of health care in Colorado and across the nation has continued to climb steadily, outpacing almost every other nation. What can the Legislature do to not just halt regular increases, but push down health care costs?

I think we need to look at how we can eliminate administrative costs that are passed on to the patient. We need to streamline the health care process removing obstacles that could be driving up costs. I think the effort to seek transparency in billing will also help as well.

Many argue that the generally poor condition of Colorado roads and underfunded schools is due in large part because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which prevents legislators from raising taxes and caps tax revenues, returning “excesses” to residents. Why is this true, and what’s the solution, or why is this untrue, and how can Colorado better fund roads and schools?

Coloradans love having the right to vote on any possible tax increases, and I will defend that right. The facts are that the state budget has grown to around $36 billion. We need to better prioritize spending and then after we have shown the people that we can do that, we can ask them to support specific projects to see if they find those projects necessary and beneficial.

Some local city lawmakers were elected on a platform that they would lobby the state to repeal SB20-217, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity bill. Has this legislation positively or negatively impacted policing in Colorado? Would you propose any changes?

Some aspects of SB20-217 make sense, such as always wearing a body camera. However, other aspects have hampered law enforcement officials to effectively do their jobs, and this needs to be examined, such as aspects to “defund the police,” and that part of 217 should be removed. We want a safe community, and we want our law enforcement to do their jobs effectively to that end while at the same time adhering to the highest standards of conduct and defunding is counterintuitive to that goal.

Would you vote for a ban on so-called assault-style weapons? Why?

Colorado has some of the toughest gun legislation in the country. While we all want to be safe and prevent needless tragedies and mass shootings, I would need to know precise definitions and terms rather than saying “assault-style weapons,” as that could mean different things to different people. Are we talking semi-automatic, because fully automatic (what we used in the military) is illegal to purchase. So, let’s get on the same page in using correct terminology so we can have a meaningful discussion moving forward.

Having legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, should Colorado pursue legalization of recreational psilocybin, also known as hallucinogenic mushrooms?

I think we need more research to be conducted showing no long-term negative effects before we legalize recreational psilocybin.

Would you support legislation imposing restrictions on abortions, or should Colorado stay the course in preventing the government from making those decisions for women and their health care providers?

Coloradans have had numerous opportunities to vote on various abortion issues over the past several years. They have spoken; the legislature should respect the will of the voters.

If you could unilaterally write and impose any law you wanted, what would it be?

I care about education a lot. I’d really like to see Colorado follow Arizona in allowing the funding to follow the kids for school choice. I’m convinced that empowering more schools like Liberty Common in Fort Collins will result in both a better education for our kids and better pay for our teachers, achieving the latter through a reduction in administrative costs.

If you could unilaterally sunset any existing Colorado law, which would it be?

I’d sunset the bill that decriminalized possession of fentanyl. We have experienced far too many unnecessary, tragic deaths due to fentanyl use, and that it is a direct result of that law. We need to criminalize possession so that people understand how deadly this drug is. Fentanyl is a poison, and we should have zero tolerance for it on our streets. We also need to engage in education awareness regarding its lethal consequences especially for the 18-45 age bracket, which has experienced too many deaths using fentanyl.

Should the state seek to prevent growth in communities that cannot prove sustainable water sources?

We have to be mindful of our water supply, and we need to address water scarcity, water conservation and our state’s water resources through bipartisan, innovative solutions. We need to invest in more water storage projects to ensure that we aren’t drying up agriculture as more and more people move here. This has been a staple of my campaign, and I will continue to work to draw attention to this issue from citizens and leaders in both parties.

Colorado cannot pave its way out of highway and road congestion and the air-quality problems it creates. Should the state make a concerted effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways some other way? How?

At this point, much like discussing water conservation, everything has to be on the table, examining innovative and creative solutions. We need to work together in a collaborative, bipartisan effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways. As we know, we’ve experienced a tremendous increase in the population of the state without coming anywhere near increasing lane miles. While we can’t pave enough for everyone to use the road at 8 a.m., we certainly should be increasing our lane mile capacity commensurate with population growth.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

I do trust the election process in Colorado. I have no problem with individuals who want elections to be transparent, and this is why I support the audit process. We could enhance our election process by requiring a valid photo ID to register to vote in Colorado. If we do that, make ballot harvesting illegal and clean up our voter rolls, we’d probably have the best system in the country. We must all be vigilant: Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and all citizens to protect our democracy and our republic, and that begins by always keeping a watchful eye on the elections and always demanding a transparent election process and looking to improve the process. That said, I will accept the outcome of this election. Should it fall with the margin where an automatic recount is triggered, I will support that as well.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

I believe Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election and I supported the audit process as well to ensure and instill trust to the public in our election process.