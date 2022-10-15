COLORADO VOTES 2022: Coroner Kelly Lear, now a Democrat, faces challenge from Ron Bouchard

Meet Kelly Lear

Kelly Lear has worked for the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office since 2004, serving as a forensic pathologist and chief deputy coroner before she was appointed to the top role, and later elected, in 2014. She is a clinical faculty member at the University of Colorado Medical Campus and at Rocky Vista University, and teaches medical students and pathology residents from numerous medical and osteopathic schools. She earned her bachelor's degree in biology, biochemistry and molecular biology from Cornell College and her doctorate of medicine from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She is also board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology and forensic pathology and is licensed to practice medicine in the state of Colorado. Lear is running this year as a Democrat. She lives in Littleton with her daughter.

Kelly Lear Q&A

How will you ensure your office’s independence and neutrality when determining the cause of death of police detainees or in cases involving confrontations with law enforcement?

The Coroner’s Office should serve a medical role, not a political or prosecutorial function; relying on medical experience and training ensures neutrality when causes of death are determined in all cases. The Coroner’s Office is an independent agency, not under the influence of law enforcement or attorney’s offices, and I must adhere to national standards including the National Association of Medical Examiners scientific position paper on “Deaths In Custody.” The deceased person is my patient, and I must most accurately and honestly diagnose that person’s cause of death, just as any other physician has a responsibility to care for their patient. Our office’s investigative role is to autonomously gather as much data as possible from all available sources, not merely relying on information provided by law enforcement. We must also recognize that implicit bias will exist within material from most sources and acknowledge that we all bring some degree of cognitive bias that must be checked. In the digital era, one of the best ways to ensure my own independence is to view any and all available video materials of an event (which often includes body camera footage), rather than relying on another person to report to me what the video is purported to show. I am then able to make my determinations of cause of death based on the autopsy and investigative findings. The agencies with whom I work in the county respect that my decisions are medically-based and know that my autopsy reports and death certificates are issued without outside influence.

How do you plan to lead the Coroner’s office through an evolving opioid and fentanyl crisis?

I have overseen the office through the prescription opioid epidemic, which over the past decade has evolved into the current fentanyl crisis that we have faced over the past two (plus) years. This includes management of an increasing number of potential overdose deaths that require investigation, autopsy and toxicology, stretching our personnel and our budget. Our overall case load increased almost 45% between 2019 and 2021; because of this, I have secured an increase in staffing and operating funds necessary to continue to serve our community at the highest level. Nationally, other offices have seen extraordinary backlogs of cases, some requiring families to wait 6 months or more for results; despite our increase, we have maintained our accreditation standard of at least 90% of our cases being finalized within 60 days. Unfortunately, no shortcut is available for these potential fentanyl-related deaths; they must receive a thorough forensic autopsy and toxicology for medically accurate cause of death determination. I also continue to be a staunch advocate for education and prevention; my office participates in multiple layers of data collection used by public health and partner agencies for prevention and treatment efforts, and I frequently speak to a wide variety of groups (ranging from local high schoolers to senior commissions) to provide education and information regarding the current and evolving trends in the opioid and fentanyl epidemic.

What is your top priority upon being elected?

I am seeking re-election in order to give the families that we serve the highest-quality medicolegal death investigation, something that happens only with medically informed leadership. I believe that it is vital that a medical doctor be the person directing medical decisions and determining the cause and manner of death; families deserve to have this resource available to them when seeking answers to a tragic death. Parallel to this, it is also my priority to maintain national accreditation of the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office through the National Association of Medical Examiners; we are one of only four offices in the state to have achieved this high standard of medicolegal death investigation.

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Absolutely.

Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced?

Yes.