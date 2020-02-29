Summer Camp Listings 2020

Girls Create Camp – Girls Write

Description: Girls Create is a summer camp program for playwriting, improv & comedy, songwriting, and fashion. The program teaches girls (6th through 10th grade) various aspects of these art forms in a unique way–we prioritize bringing in professionals from the community to teach the programs, guest artists to share their expertise and utilize mentors from the community to provide guidance during the creative process. Each week-long program culminates in a final project for the week. We invite the community, including friends and family of the girls, to experience their work. All Girls Create camps are $250 and take place at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver, 2344 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80201.

Phone: 303-219-0882

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times:

July 20- July 31, 9-3pm

Price range:

$250 for week long camp

Camper ages: Teenagers

Location: 2344 E Iliff Ave

Denver, CO, 80201

Cheyenne Fencing Society and Modern Pentathlon Center Summer Camps 2020

Description: Fencing is an intensive physical and mental activity where the mind must race quickly and the body must respond to meet the unforeseen challenges. Improving concentration, coordination and confidence. Fencing parents see remarkable changes in physical fitness, self esteem and respect.

Camps run on Monday to Thursday, 1- am – 3 pm

Early drop off – no extra charge. Late pickup to 6pm – $10 per day. All equipment included.

Limited capacity so sign up early

Prices $75 per day or $300 per 4 day camp week

Yopu can schedule single days at the per day cost

Early Bird discount of 20% before May 25, 2020

Phone: 720-838-4225

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 8- August 13th

Price range: $300

Camper ages: 6-12 years

Location: Fencing Society and Modern Pentathlon Center

5818 E. Colfax Ave Denver, CO, 80220

Studio Maker Camp: Classic Summer Camp Crafts

Description: When we think of our favorite camp experiences, most happened in the rustic little camp art studio where we’d make friendship bracelets, do leatherwork and more. We remember taking our work outside and enjoying the breeze while crafting the day away. Summer and crafting just go together. In our newest camp offering, we’ll spend our week working on classic summer camp craft projects that stand the test of time as kid favorites. We’ll split our time between the shop and shady spots around City Park where our small group of crafters can make cool stuff and great friends

Phone: 720-515-8611

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times: July 20- July 24

9-3pm

Price range: $435 per week (discounts and promotions available)

Camper ages: 6-12

Location:

The Craftsman & Apprentice

1325 E 22nd Ave Denver, CO, 80205

Web address: https://www.hisawyer.com/the-craftsman-apprentice/schedules/activity-set/104973-studio-maker-camp-classic-summer-camp-crafts?source=camp

Coding with Kids – Scratch Development 1

Description: Aspiring coders can take their first steps up the Coder’s Ladder by building their first games. Through a variety of projects, such as chasing games, mazes, and animated stories, campers will learn and practice the core coding concepts that will help lay the foundations for future coding success. Our unique curriculum and smaller class size allow our instructors to work with each student individually through personalized instruction, helping them progress at their own pace and ensuring they are appropriately challenged. At the conclusion of the camp, children will be able to share projects with family and friends and continue programming at home with their Coding with Kids Scratch account.

Denver Notable Kids

Phone: 720-369-8035

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1-5th 2020, 1-4

Camper ages: 6-12 years

8101 E Belleview Ave Suite D-2 Denver, CO, 80237

Web address: https://www.codingwithkids.com/#!/signup?session=16004&tpl=camp

Toy Shop Camp

Description: Forget the big box toy store. Put down the Legos. In this week-long camp, makers will explore a variety of building techniques to design and create the most awesome playthings. We will use tools, wood, and wheels to create rolling toys, stitch together dolls and stuffed animals, we’ll even use recycled materials to invent games and activities that will keep your child engaged long after camp is over. On the last day of camp, we will collaborate to create a child run pop-up market for those who would like to sell their creations. Kids will learn about design, craftsmanship, safety, business, marketing, and more, all while having a blast.

Phone: 720-515-8611

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: July 6- July 10 2020

9-3pm

Price range: $435 per week (discounts and promotions available)

Camper ages: 4-12

Location:

The Craftsman & Apprentice

1325 E 22nd Ave Denver, CO, 80205

Coding with Kids – Hardware Engineering with Micro:bit

Description: Students will use micro:bits to explore how a computer can be programmed by making several different types of electronic devices, such as a compass, a decibel reader, and a thermometer. Campers will also get an introduction to how their devices can be a part of the Internet of Things by enabling wireless communication between the devices (like how consumer devices communicate in a smart home).

Phone: 720-369-8035

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times:

July 20- July 24, 9-12

Price range: $349

Camper ages: 6-12

Location:

William Scheitler Recreation Center

5031 W 46th Ave Denver, CO, 80212

Web address: https://www.codingwithkids.com/#!/signup?session=16367&tpl=camp

JCC Tennis Camps & Academies

Description: The JCC Tennis Center is the “best-in-class” on-court playing experience in the Denver area. The indoor, sun-free facility provides diverse programming for children of all beginner-intermediate skill levels, ages 5 – 18, an accomplished teaching staff, and state-of-the art indoor courts.

Phone: 303-399-2660

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1-3, 2020

Price range: $220-$375

Camper ages: Ages 5-8

Urban Farmer

Description: This year, young farmers ages 9-12 will enjoy another unforgettable summer at TUF -the farm in the city. Each summer, children who attend our-week long day camp develop their connection to the earth and the cycles of nature. New and returning campers grow along with the plants and animals, nurturing their minds, senses, curiosity and confidence.

Phone: 303-307-9332

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1- July 31, 9-3pm

Price range: $350

Camper ages: 9-12 years

Location: The Urban Farm 10200 Smith Rd Denver, CO, 80239

Web address: https://www.theurbanfarm.org/summer-camp-tuf

Ranch Camp

Description: Ranch Camp offers a summer adventure where campers fully engage, live excited for each moment, and are encouraged to defy their limits and define themselves. Located in the Black Forest, ranch camp has 388 acres of stunning, forested land covered in miles of trails, campsites, wildflowers, and unique boulders and caves. At the heart of camp, campers live, eat, sleep, and play in our updated facilities designed to immerse campers in the beauty of the colorado outdoors.

Phone: 303-399-2660

Camp times: June 8- August 7

Price range: $1,250-$5,400

Location:

Staenberg – Loup Jewish

Community Center

350 S. Dahlia St. Denver, CO, 80246

Web address:

https://www.ranchcamp.org/

Creation in Kiln-Glass: Necklace Pendants

Description: Summer is a time to discover the fundamentals of art! All youth programming emphasizes the fundamental elements and essential vocabulary of art, encouraging students to explore and communicate as they create. Students gain skills in various media – including paint, clay, wire, fiber, and so much more – taught and guided by our professional art educators. We offer camps based on age group to ensure that students have the best experience for their artistic development.

Phone: 303-778-6990

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1-5, 2020

Camper ages: 9-12

Price range:

$150 + $25 materials fee

Location:

Art Students League of Denver

200 Grant Street Denver, CO, 80203

Web address: https://asld.org/youth-programs/summer-camps-teen-studios/

Pen and Ink Drawing

Description: Summer is a time to discover the fundamentals of art! All youth programming emphasizes the fundamental elements and essential vocabulary of art, encouraging students to explore and communicate as they create. Students gain skills in various media – including paint, clay, wire, fiber, and so much more – taught and guided by our professional art educators. We offer camps based on age group to ensure that students have the best experience for their artistic development.

Phone: 303-778-6990

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1- 5, 2020

1pm-4pm

Camper ages: 11-14

Price range:

$150 + $25 materials fee

Location: 200 Grant Street Denver, CO, 80203

Web address: https://asld.org/youth-programs/summer-camps-teen-studios/

High Altitude Tennis Summer Camp

Description: Ready to have the best summer ever? Join our awesome, fun, international coaches for an amazing summer of tennis! With 10 weeks and 3 convenient locations to choose from, it’s easy to find the weeks that work for your family! Make new friends and learn new skills! All levels.

Phone: 650-437-9961

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1- August 10 Camps start June 1st!

Camper ages: 6-18 years.

Price range: Half Day Beginner Camps – $120/week Half Day Intermediate/Advanced Camps – $199/week Full Day Intermediate/Advanced Camps – $389/week

Camper ages: 6-12 years

Location: 1509 York St. Suite 2L Denver, CO, 80206

Web address: https://www.highaltitudetennis.com/summercamp

Creative Painting + Drawing Summer Camp

Description: Painting and Drawing! We have loads of materials and tools to support these processes. So much so, that we like to get a little creative and show kids innovative ways to create with them.

Think canvases, watercolor, printmaking, chalk and oil pastels and more!

Phone: 303-795-7897

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: Jun 1 – 4, 2020

Price range: $380

Camper ages: 4-12

Location:

2630 W Belleview Ave Ste 160 Littleton, CO, 80123

Web address: http://artsparkcreative.com/summer-art-camp

Summer Camp – Denver Art Museum

Description: SUMMER CAMPS 2020 at Denver Art Museum,

Phone: 720-913-0130

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times:

June 15 – August 14, 2020.

Camper ages: 4-12 years

Location: 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy Denver, CO, 80204

Hi-Five Summer Camp @Grant Ranch School

Description: Hi-Five Sports Camp is dedicated to a full menu of team sports designed for boys and girls from Pre-K (5 years old) to 5th grade. It’s about so much more than winning and losing. It’s about teamwork, playing hard and playing fair. It’s about making new friends and enjoying the camaraderie. A camp that is as encouraging as it is challenging. As safe as it is high-energy. And as instructional as it is fun.

Phone: 720-285-2099

Email for information:

sean @hifivesports.com

Camp times: June 1- July 24

Price range: $225 per week

Camper ages:

4-5, 6-8, and 9-12 years

Location: 5400 S Jay Circle Littleton, CO, 80123

Space Voyage Summer Camp

Description: Space Voyage summer camp is a space camp for kids ages 6-16 and is considered by cadets to be the best space camp in Colorado. Students will learn to think like astronauts through simulation, immersion and hands-on activities. Join Doc and the Instructors for our 30th anniversary as we launch our famous 9 foot water-based rockets, and learn how to walk and talk like an astronaut. Students will enjoy computer simulations, edible lessons, inflatable spacecraft and space stations to explore, and much more. Our students range from Pathfinders ages 6-8, Cadets ages 9-16, and Interns ages 15+. There are seven weeks to choose from, and you can come for one or more weeks. We offer early registration discounts as well as multiple week and sibling discounts. Students who attend say: Space Voyage is the best week of their summer

Phone: 303-985-3143

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration deadline:

No deadline, Early bird discounts for early registration.

Camp times: 8am to 3:30 pm Each week is 5 full days, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 3:30pm

Camper ages: Pathfinders 6-8, Cadets ages 9-16, interns 15+

Price range: $323 to $399

Location: 11809 W Coal Mine Ave., Litttleton, CO 80127

Web address: https://spacevoyage.com/camp

Coding with Kids – Robotics or Little Coders

Description: Our Robotics for Little Coders with Ozobot camp is an opportunity for young children to develop their computational thinking skills, build their first programs, and have fun with new friends! Ozobot’s programming is designed specifically for early readers, taking into account the cognitive abilities and typical attention span of children ages 5-7. Students are introduced to basic coding concepts with simple tasks, such as customizing their Ozobot and assigning commands through different colors, then build up to more complex tasks with Ozobot’s simple drag-and-drop language. Combine with our Little Coders camp for a full day!

Camper ages: 5-7

Phone: 720-369-8035

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times:

June 1-3rd, 9am – 12pm

Price range: $349

Location: Lincoln Elementary School

710 S Pennsylvania St Denver, CO, 80209

EVO Rock + Fitness Summer Climbing Camps

Description: EVO Rock + Fitness Louisville has week-long indoor and outdoor summer camps for kids of all ages and climbing levels. Our team of experienced instructors facilitate fun-filled days of toprope climbing, bouldering, climbing games, obstacle course challenges, slacklining, yoga and more.

Phone: 303-317-3770

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times: June 1-3rd, 2020

9am -12pm or 9am – 3pm

Price range: $80 drop-in indoor camp; $260 half-day, week-long indoor camp; $380 full-day, week-long indoor camp; $500 full-day, week-long outdoor camp

Camper ages: 6-8 years, 9-12 years

Location: 1754 Dogwood Street Louisville, CO, 80027

Web address: https://www.evorock.com/louisville-co/summer-climbing-camps/

Camp Shai

Description: Camp Shai offers a little something for EVERYONE. From rising Kindergarten – 10th graders – from sports to art to STEM to our traditional day camp experience and leadership program for Counselors In Training, we offer a variety of activities that are all engaging and fun! Similarly, we strive to ensure that every camper in our care – and their families and staff members – feel like they belong in and are supported appropriately by our community.

Phone: 303-399-2660

Email for information:

[email protected]

Camp times: June 1- 3, 2020, 9am

Price range: $415-445

Camp Invention Summer Camps – Multiple Locations

Description: Imaginations will soar this summer in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Elevate! Campers in grades K-6 will spark their creativity and build collaboration skills while controlling their very own flight simulation robot, protecting Earth’s ecosystems, designing the ultimate sports complex and learning the value of their ideas! Local educators will lead fun, hands-on STEM activities inspiring children to ask questions, overcome obstacles and be confident in their innovative ideas.

Phone: 800-968-4332

Camp times: May 26-28, 2020 (Times vary on location) Registration deadline- 5/12/2020

Camper ages: 4-5, 6-8, and 9-12 years

Chatfield Stables – Horse Camp

Description: Each child is assigned a horse to take care of for the week. They learn horse care, including grooming and saddling. They water and feed their horses and learn to groom and take care of them after the day is done. We ride daily, whether it be in the arena, or out on trail!!

Camper ages: 7 years or older

Camp times: May 25- August 14 9am- 3:30pm (Monday – Friday)

Price range: $485 ($30 discount for multiple sessions or enrolling second child) $455

Web address: http://www.chatfieldstables.com/horse-camps.html

2020 Summer Camp at Bladium

Description: At Camp Bladium, campers have the opportunity to choose games and activities as part of our focus on their development. Kids experience a variety of games, activities, and guest entertainers like magicians and animal educators.

Phone: 303-320-3033

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times: June 1-3rd

Camper ages: 4-5, 6-8, 9-12 years

KeyStone Science

Description: Experience the Rocky Mountains of Colorado through traditional Day and Overnight Camps or the excitement and adventure of our traveling Expeditions. Campers will create lifelong friendships, explore and learn about the natural world, and gain leadership and wilderness skills. Since 1976, our beautiful, 23-acre campus nestled in the mountains along the Continental Divide has served the perfect basecamp for a summer full of adventure and new friends. New themes each week. Drop off and pick up options at Denver International Airport and Morrison makes Overnight and Expedition logistics easy. ACA Accredited.

Phone: 970-468-2098

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration deadline: 08/14/2020

Camper ages: 5-17

Price range: $89-$2299

Location: 1053 Soda Ridge Rd. Keystone, CO 80435

Web address: https://keystonescienceschool.org/camp

Performance Play Music School

Description: Summer music camps are a fun and exciting way to experience all the facets of a real pop/rock band. We carefully assign campers to a group that most matches their age, musical taste, and ability. Over the course of a week, the band will learn to play several songs of their choice, write an original song, come up with a band name/logo, design posters/CD covers, record a CD, and finally play a show with all of their material. While doing all of this, campers will (most importantly) have the time of their summer and develop lasting friendships!

Phone: 303-557-3660

Camp times:

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

June 3rd-August 9th

(week long sessions)

Price range: $395 a student

Web address: https://www.performanceplaymusic.com/music-camp-registration/

Location: 7450 South Gartrell Rd, Unit B2, Aurora, CO 80016

Contact: Dan Menchey

Avid 4 Adventure

Description: Our camps give kids both an entry point and a progression of skills training in a wide variety of outdoor adventure activities such as mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, and paddling. Day Camp Locations: Boulder, Superior, Lafayette, Golden, Denver, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs. Other locations can be found in California, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. Overnight camps: Mt. Evans and Windy Peak along with Expedition Camps that travel from Boulder to stunning Colorado locations and Wyoming. We also offer Expeditions in California.

Phone: 720-605-9276

Camp times: June 1- June 3, 2020

9am – 3pm

Camper ages: preK – 7th graders

Location: Greenwood village, lowry, stapleton, and wash park

Web address: https://avid4.com/

Price varies

Star K Nature Camp (All Things Earth) Morrison Nature Center @Star K Ranch

Description: Get outside and into nature for a fun, adventure filled week exploring Star K Ranch! Phone: 303-739-2428

Camper ages: Ages 6-10

Camp times: June 2-5, 2020, 9-12

Price range: $50 per child

Trackers Earth

Denver

Description: Trackers Earth award-winning summer camps get kids outside and in nature. With exciting themes like wilderness survival, archery, fishing, ninjas, secret agents, and more, you’re sure to find the camp for you! Experienced outdoor educators lead kids on outdoor adventures, filled with real skills, fantastic stories, and new friends.

Phone: 720-355-2758

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times:

June 1-3 2020, 7:30 am-3:30 Pm

Early check in at 7:30 a.m.

Affordable after camp until 6:00 p.m.

Price range: $335+

Camper ages:

4-5, 6-8, 9-12 AND TEENAGERS

Location: 1550 S Steele Street

International School of Denver

Description: Explore a new world every week at ISDenver Summer Camps! Your child will thrive while building sports skills; learning about a new subject in French, Spanish, or Chinese; or designing an innovative STEAM project.

Phone: 303-340-3647

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration deadline: Rolling registration through summer

Camp times: Care available 7:15 AM – 6:00 PM; regular camp hours are 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Camper ages: 3 – 14

Price range: $385 – $425

Location: 7701 E 1st Place, Unit C, Denver, CO 80230

Web address: www.isdenver.org/camps

Camp Spark: Presented by Aurora Fire Rescue

Description:Camp Spark is an opportunity for young women to gain confidence, learn about leadership, take on physical challenges and participate in a team in an immersive fire-training atmosphere. The camp is lead by members of Aurora Fire Rescue, inspiring leaders in the fire service, and other prominent women from across the nation.

Phone: 303-326-8964

Email for information:

[email protected]

Phone: 303 326 8964

http://bit.ly/afr-spark

Registration Deadline:

March 20-22, 2020

Camper ages: 12=18

Price range: FREE

RMSA Summer Program (Cougars)

Description: Keep your children busy during the summer learning and practicing soccer! If your child has never played soccer before this is a great opportunity to find out how they like it. The RMSA Summer Program is designed for the beginner to intermediate level players.

Camper ages: 2-9

Price range: $75 and each child receives a summer program t-shirt

One session per week for 6 weeks

Camp times: Starts at 5:30pm

Web address: http://www.rmsasoccer.org/camps

Light House Writers

Description: Lighthouse’s Young Writers Camps are led by published and award-winning writers, and each workshop is designed to foster creativity, self-expression, and excitement about writing. Half-day, full-day, and extended day options are available for all age groups throughout the summer. Camps will run June through August.

Phone: 303-297-1185

Email for information:

[email protected]

Registration deadline:

rolling throughout summer

Camp times: 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Camper ages: 8-18

Price range: $200-375; financial aid available

Location: 1515 Race St, Denver, CO 80206

Web address: https://www.lighthousewriters.org/

Camp Galileo

Description: STEAM / Innovation Camp

Phone: 800-854-3684

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times: 8-3pm (early care 8-9 and aftercare 3-6pm)

Camper ages: Pre-k through rising 5th graders (5 by 10/15/20)

Price range: $99-$439 ($99 is scholarship rate)

Location: Bill Roberts Elementary School, Stapleton, Denver

Web address: https://galileo-camps.com/

Young Americans Bank

Description: Build a business, rule the world, and be MONEY SMART at week-long day camps by Young Americans Center for Financial Education! Camps include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, and YouthBiz. Students entering third through eighth grade in fall, 2020 are eligible to participate.

Phone: 303-321-2265

Email for information:

[email protected]

Registration deadline: none

Camp times:

Programs run Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Supervised drop-off starts at 8:30 a.m. Supervised pick-up is Monday-Thursday until 4:30 p.m., and Friday until 3:30 p.m.

Camper ages:

Grades 3-8 in fall, 2020

Price range: $250 per student per week; scholarships are available

Location:

3550 E. First Ave. Denver, CO 80206

Web address: yacenter.org/summer-camps

Camp Comfort

Description: Camp Comfort is a weekend camp that addresses the special needs of children ages 6–12 who have experienced the death of someone they love. Children learn ways to cope with their grief through workshops and activities led by highly trained counselors. Children will also get to just be kids and enjoy swimming, zip lining, horseback riding and fishing. Founded in 1995, Camp Comfort has helped more than 1,500 children find a path through their grief.

Location- 2644 Alvarado Rd,Empire, CO 80438

Phone: 303-674-6400

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration Deadline:

July 23, 2020

Camp Times:

June 12-14, and July 24-26, 2020

Camper Ages: 6-12

Price Range: $175, Generous

scholarship available

Website: www.campcomfort.org

Wings Over the Rockies

Description: Welcome to a world of aerospace wonder. At Air & Space Camp, your 8-13-year-old will be immersed in a week-long themed aerospace experience. Choose from our themed camps that take place at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Take a trip to Mars, fly drones, learn about deep space travel and a WHOLE lot more!

Phone: 303-360-5360

Camper ages: 8 – 17

Price range: $299 – $399

Location:

7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver, CO 80230

Web address: https://wingsmuseum.org/camps/

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps SESSION ONE

Description: Explore a different fairy tale parody every day, while learning about story structure, character, voice and movement. Share one of your favorites with family and friends on the last day of class!

Stories will include the True Story of the Three Little Pigs.

Phone: 303-739 -6600

Camp times: June 13 – June 24

10:30 – 12:00

Campers ages: 4-6

Price: $80 – $100

Location:

14949 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps Little Foxes Group, Doctor Who SESSION ONE

Description: Create and perform a play based on the Doctor Who television and fan fiction series. Include all of your favorite characters and build a new Doctor Who Adventure Story! Learn characterization using voice and movement. Learn how to tell a dramatic story and share a performance with family and friends on the last day of class! Which who will you be (2nd grade reading level, memorization, and outside class work required.

Phone: 303-366-2603

Camp times:June 13 – June 24

1 – 4 pm

Camper ages: 7 – 10

Price Range: $180 – $200

Location:

High Point Church 6450 S Southlands Pkwy Aurora, CO 80016

Web Address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps Teen Acting Camp Group, Sherlock Holmes

Description: Create and perform a play based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries! Set in modern times, the play will draw on some of the most famous and interesting Holmes mysteries. Learn to create a play through research and improvisation. Write scenes between the famous and infamous characters. Assist with costumes, props music and program. Perform for family and friends on the last day of class!

(5th grade reading level, memorization and outside class work required.)

Phone: 303-739-1970

Camp times: June 13 – June 24

1 – 4 pm

Camper ages:11 – 18

Price range: $180 – $200

Location: 9900 E Colfax Ave Aurora, CO 80010

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps Session Two Acting Up Group, Fractured Fairy Tales

Description: Learn about acting and storytelling by acting out the fractured fairy tales from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. Choose your favorite to share with family and friends on the last day of class!

Phone: 303-627-3050

Camp times:

July 12 – July 22

12:30 – 2:30, M – F

Camper Ages: 4 – 6

Price Range: $80 – $100

Location: Tallyn Reach Library 23911 E Arapahoe Rd Aurora, CO 80016

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps Session two Little Foxes Group, Star Wars

Description: Create and perform a play based on the Star Wars movies and fan fiction series. Include all of your favorite characters and build a new Star Wars Adventure Story! Learn characterization using voice and movement. Learn how to tell a dramatic story and share a performance with family and friends on the last day of class! May the Force be with you!

(2nd grade reading level, memorization, and outside class work required)

Phone: 303-739-1970

Camp times: July 11 – 22

9:00 – 12:00, M – F

Camper ages: 7 – 10

Price Range: $180 – $200

Location: Aurora Fox Studio 9900 E Colfax Ave Aurora, CO 80010

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Summer Theatre Camps, Take Two Teen Acting Group, Twilight Parody

Description: Challenge yourself by creating a parody of the Twilight fiction and film series, imitating and exaggerating the characteristics of the original work to make it seem ridiculous. Create a play through research and improvisation. Learn the refined art of character parody. Perform for family and friends on the last day of class!

(5th grade reading level, memorization and outside class work required.)

Phone: 303-739-1970

Camp times:

July 5 – 15, 1 – 4 pm, M- F

Camper ages: 11 – 18

Price Range: $180 – $200

Location:

Aurora Fox Studio 9900 E Colfax Ave Aurora, CO 80010

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

City of Aurora Theatre Summer Camps, Teen Acting Camp Broadway Bound Three Faces of Oz

Description: Explore music, dance, and scenework from the Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked, Learn to audition for and act in musicals. Create a showcase performance highlighting your new skills. This class is good for students with an without experience but they must be willing to sing, dance, and act. Perform for family and friends on the last day of class!

(5th grade reading level, memorization and outside class work required.)

Phone: 303-739-1970

Camp times:

July 18 – 29, M-F, 1 – 4 pm

Camper ages: 11 – 17

Price Range: $180 – $200

Location:

Aurora Fox Studio 9900 E Colfax Ave Aurora, CO 80010

Web address: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1881221&pageId=4328269

Commerce City Parks & Recreation Summer Day Camps

Description: Leap into summer with full-day camps that include swimming and fun field trips every day! Astronomy, horseback riding, white water rafting and more. State-licensed and CCAP-approved. Low child to staff ratios.

Phone: 303-289-3659

Email for information:

[email protected]

Registration Deadline:

Wednesday May 6, 2020

Camp Times: 7am-6pm

Camper Ages: Ages 6-10 and 11-15

Price range: $135/$160

Dinosaur Ridge Summer Camps

Description: Dinosaur Ridge Camps are an unforgettable adventure! Our camps keep kids moving and discovering in the incredible setting of our National Natural Landmark. These experiences are designed to foster excitement and wonder for science, art, and the outdoors while engaging in our hands-on educational curriculum.

Our small group sizes give every camper the opportunity to play, explore, and expand their knowledge. Each camp offers an exploration of the Dinosaur Ridge fossil sites, hands-on science projects, as well as expert guest presenters in the fields of paleontology, geology, art, earth science, or local plants and animals.

Phone: 303-697-3466

Camp times:

July 6 – 10, July 13 – 17, July 20 – 24, July 27 – 31, August 3 – 7

9 am – 3 pm

Camper ages: 6 – 13

Price range: $335 per week

Web address: https://dinoridge.org/tours-programs/camps/

Metropolitan State University Summer Science Institute

Description: For twenty-two summers, middle school students (6th, 7th, 8th grade) have the opportunity to explore fun applications of math and science in an exciting, hands-on, team-oriented atmosphere on the Auraria Campus. In each session, the Metropolitan State University of Denver faculty will teach morning and afternoon classes based on Colorado content standards in an integrated setting.

Students will be provided lunch each day, and a day-long field trip to Elitch Gardens to study physics will conclude each two-week camp.

Daily attendance is required. All activities are supervised.

Phone: 303-615-0293

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times:

Half Day sessions:

Session 1 June 1 – June 12

Morning Session 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Afternoon Session 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session 2 June 15 – June 26

Morning Session 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Afternoon Session 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session 3 July 6 – July 17

Morning Session 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Afternoon Session 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session 4 July 20 – July 31

Morning Session 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Afternoon Session 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Full day sessions

Session 2 June 15 – June 26

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session 3 July 6 – July 17

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location:

890 Auraria Pkwy Denver, CO 80204

Web address: https://www.msudenver.edu/case/summerscienceinstitute/

Silicon STEM Academy

Description: Award Winning STEM Camps in Coding, Robotics, Game Design, Digital Media and More!

Phone: 303-800-0011

Email for information:

[email protected]

Registration deadline:

Summer 2020, pending availability

Camp times:

9am–12pm or 1pm–4pm with all-day option (early drop off available)

Camper ages: 7-18

Price range: $295–$350

Location: 5 Front-Range Locations

Web address: www.siliconstemacademy.com

YMCA of the Rockies – Realize Your Beauty

Description: Located in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Camp RYB offers a very unique summer theatre camp experience. Theatre classes and traditional camp activities- such as evening camp fire circles, archery, and nature walks- will be combined with empowerment workshops designed to build self-esteem and life skills.

Through fun and engaging activities, we help your child to build their self-confidence, while they develop new friendships!

Phone: 347-915-5281

Email for information: [email protected]

Camp times: July 19 – 24

Camper ages: 10 – 15 girls

Price range: $725

Location: YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park eXL Learning

Web address: https://www.realizeyourbeauty.org/summer-camp

Summer Learning

Adventures

Description: Our summer Orton-Gillingham Academic Booster for Students with Dyslexia will build upon the momentum gained during the school year!

Phone: 303-364-9581

Registration Deadline: June 1

Camp times:

June 15 – July 17 – 8:00 – 11:30,

June 22 – July 24 – 8:30 – 12:00

Camper ages: 7 – 12

Price range: $3,500

Location:This 5-week camp is held in two different locations:

eXL Learning in the Lowry Town Center runs daily 8:00-11:30 am from June 15 through July 17, 2020

eXL learning will be closed on Friday, July 3 for the holiday; no camp on this day.

Academic Booster Camp at Havern School runs daily 8:30-12:00 from June 22 through July 24, 2020

Havern School will be closed on Friday, July 3 for the holiday; no camp on this day.

Daily activities include:

-one hour of 1:1 reading and writing tutoring session

-45 minutes of guided reading for fluency, accuracy and comprehension

-45 minutes of cursive handwriting and/or keyboarding

-one hour of fun hands-on learning for math fluency, games and arts.

Highly qualified and Orton-Gillingham trained teachers will monitor their progress throughout the five week camp and provide written evaluation results with academic recommendations and observations to parents. Our teachers use the Orton-Gillingham approach with kids to boost their current levels of functioning in all academics.

Web address: https://exllearning.com/summer-camps/#dyslexia_camp

Snobaun

Description: For kids who are looking for fun and adventure and want to improve their ski or snowboard technique, whether they are carving on the snow or flying through the air. Our camps include an in-depth exploration of ski and snowboard technique and movement. Daily on slope ski and snowboard training and freestyle trampoline sessions. Our professional coaches will also lead workshops on gear knowledge, mountain safety classes, ski and snowboard tuning, and more!

Phone: 303-872-8494

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration deadline:

Register as soon as possible. There are only 36 slots available / week. Slots are filling up quickly.

Camp times: 9:00AM – 4:00PM, Monday – Friday beginning June 1st – Aug. 14th

Camper ages: 5-18 (snowboarding age 8+)

Price range: Early Bird $400 before March 23rd , $450 after March 23rd, per week/per person.

Location: 6955 S. York Street, #404, Centennial, CO 80122

Web address: www.snobahn.com

Summer Enrichment Program

Description: Motivating and challenging students who are gifted, talented and/or creative high-ability learners. Students will participate in stimulating academic experiences and fun social activities developed by gifted education specialists. Four programs available – YCSEP for ages 4-9, SEP for grades 5-10, LEP for grades 11 & 12, and new SEP Day Program for 5th, 6th & 7th grade.

Phone: 970-351-2683

Email for information: [email protected]

Registration Deadline: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Camp times: July 10-25, 2020

Camper Ages:

From age 4 to 12th grade

Price Range: $350-$1,795

Location: 501 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80639

Website: https://www.unco.edu/summer-enrichment-program/

Pedal Heads

Description: Our learn-to-ride Pedalheads Bike program is best known for helping kids ages 3 and up to get off training wheels and ride safely on the road. Once they can ride comfortably on two wheels, they can progress to our advanced levels where they will learn how to ride safely on the road.

NEW CAMP: Pedalheads Trail

Description: Kids have so much fun at Pedalheads Trail because they go on an adventure bike ride through local trails! This program focuses on the development of various trail-riding skills for kids ages 4 and up. We have Novice 4+ (ages 4 and up) and Junior 7+ (ages 7 and up) levels.

Check out our Pedalheads Bike video.

Phone: 1-888-886-6464

Email for information:

[email protected]

Registration deadline:

The day before camp starts.

Camp times:

Half day bike camps: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Full day bike camps: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Half day trail camps: 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Camper ages: Ages 3 and up

Price range: $175 to $455

Location: Pedalheads Bike camp Locations: Boulder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Hampden South, Highlands Ranch, Parker, Stapleton, and Washington Park.

Web address: https://pedalheads.com/bike

School of Rock

Description: Do you want to learn how to play in a band or learn to write songs? School of Rock Aurora offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Our local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals.

Camp times: June 8 – August 7

Camper ages: 7 – 18

Price range: $420

Web address: https://locations.schoolofrock.com/aurora/music-camps

Camp Timberline

Description: At Camp Timberline our mission is to reach and strengthen kids for Christ, through sports and mountain adventure. We offer several different camps for your kids ages 6-18, as well as a camp for the whole family! Join us this summer for a summer camp experience unlike any other.

Camp times: June 7 – August 15

Camper ages: 7 – 18

Price range: $250 – $949

Web address: https://www.camptimberline.com/summer-camp

Glacier View Ranch

Description: Located in Ward, Colorado – Glacier View Ranch is an SDA owned and operated high-altitude, scenic Christian youth camp that is both life-changing and affordable. Each summer, GVR hosts unique camp opportunities for youth, ages 8-17. Set at the edge of Colorado’s majestic Continental Divide, GVR provides an amazing setting for youth, families, and groups to get away from the rush of everyday life.

Camp times: June 21 – August 2

Camper ages: 8 -17

Price range: $295 – $450

Web address: https://www.rmcyouth.org/camp