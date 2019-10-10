AURORA VOTE 2019 — 5 vie for taking the reins of a growing city

Omar Montgomery A transplant to Colorado in 2002, Omar Montgomery chose Aurora as his home. The Los Angeles native has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degrees in public administration and education. He’s an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Denver and director for the Center for Identity and Inclusion at the university. He’s served on the city’s citizens’ budget advisory committee and the golf course advisory committee. He’s also a member of the Community Police Advisory Team, which Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz formed. Montgomery was elected as president of the NAACP last year.

Are there any laws at the city level that you believe could help reduce gun violence? Which ones? If not, why?

I want all Aurorans to feel safe. I will work with our school districts, law enforcement, neighborhoods, businesses and all communities to implement policies and programs promoting public safety. For example, I support limits on sales of automatic weapons in Aurora, safe storage policies, and licensing requirements for gun sales retailers. I will work with our state leaders and federal leaders on these policies as well. I support creating a domestic violence unit within Aurora’s Police to ensure we have experts working with victims and survivors, and to protect them from further violence.

Furthermore, I believe we need more options for young people to be in safe, productive spaces. I will work with nonprofits and the city to open up our schools and recreation centers for after-school programming. We need to cultivate relationships with our healthcare partners, nonprofits and veterans organizations to provide affordable mental health programs to reduce suicides, especially youth suicides. I support expanding Aurora’s successful Crisis Response Team which brings licensed mental health clinicians with police officers for certain calls to provide immediate crisis therapy and help people in crisis navigate the behavioral health system. Finally, I believe the connection between poverty and crime can also be combated by focusing on economic opportunities and community wealth building.

Aurora has for the past few years paid for a substantial 'Worth Discovering' image marketing campaign. Should a campaign try to highlight the city's good traits or push back against the problems Aurora is associated with?

I support the city highlighting all of the wonderful offerings we provide first and foremost. Aurora is the most diverse city in our state and should be a place to come together to celebrate that. I support the City of Aurora’s new “Amazing Places” campaign that will highlight our many different locations people can enjoy throughout our city, including our ethnic restaurants through the Yum Yum Dining Guide, Fox Theater, Stanley Marketplace, Fitzsimmons/Anschutz campus, Buckley Airforce Base, Plains Conservation Center, Southlands Mall, Gaylord Rockies and more. I support expanding our efforts to include more of our community in what the city highlights as Amazing Places, particularly our small business owners. I also enjoy the “On Havana” campaign which highlights the Havana business corridor and the city’s diversity. I want to do more similar highlighting of other business corridors like those on Colfax, Alameda, and in North East and South East Aurora.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? An example where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these "corporate welfare," but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

Yes, the City of Aurora should limit financial incentives. If a business would have still moved to Aurora and created the same jobs without receiving the incentive, then the city passed up tax revenue it otherwise would have collected for no economic gain. I am concerned the city has given too many financial incentives to businesses, without ensuring that our local economy directly receives a return on our investment. We should not assume that tax incentives will pay for themselves and create jobs. One of my first priorities will be implementing a tax incentive compliance system that evaluates the tax incentives the city has provided and the return on investment for each project. We will measure sales tax received, number of jobs with salary ranges and benefits. I’ll make this accessible to the public on our website and at the City Clerk’s office. We can ensure partnerships that benefit business development and our city.

When examining if I will support specific incentives, I will weigh the short term and long term return on investment, including revenue generated, affordable housing, jobs created, sustainable energy usage, transportation improvements, and community input.

This year a majority of the Aurora City Council turned down an ordinance that would require lobbyists to register and record expenses if meeting with local elected officials. Would Aurora benefit from this kind of transparency?

Yes. Transparency and accountability are the backbone of democracy. The lack of lobbying and campaign finance disclosure in Aurora is problematic. Closed door meetings and large campaign contributions are undermining Aurora leaders’ legitimacy and eroding the public’s trust. Although the City of Aurora has not passed comprehensive lobbying and gift disclosures, I will follow the highest standards. As Mayor, I will publish my calendar for constituents to see who I met with including public events as well as meetings with lobbyists. I will also put on the website a monthly report disclosing meals and gifts received. I will work with the Aurora City Council to bring forward a comprehensive lobbying disclosure ordinance to address these issues. I look forward to working with our council on policies to strengthen our transparency policies.

The city currently does not have an independent police review structure to provide oversight during police controversies. What kind of independent review panel would you recommend, or is one even needed?

Yes. I support an independent auditor system to ensure a fair process for all involved and to support public confidence in our government. The independent auditor would investigate all officer involved shootings and high profile cases. They would monitor the internal complaint investigations process, conduct evaluations of police training and codes of conduct, and evaluate systems to ensure effective public reporting. To work with the auditor, a Community Oversight Commission would review the findings and make recommendations, with the majority of Commission members having no ties to law enforcement. The Commission would not have authority to weigh-in on discipline. I would leave discipline discretion to the Chief of Police and the Civil Service Commission process.

How should the city approach retention in the police and fire departments with a record number of staff leaving for Denver where they claim better pay and benefits?

It is clear we need to take action to keep our police, fire, and all public safety staff in our city. We cannot invest in recruiting and training and then lose that investment and those workers to other cities. As a participant in Aurora’s community budget committee I know our city is financially strained — we have a shortfall in the costs to fix our roads for example. We must consider more options to cover our costs like paying and providing the benefits our front line public safety staff deserve. To respond to this need, I support a citywide ballot initiative for public safety needs, including improved benefits and higher wages for our front line staff, as well as more city resources to help our unhoused get off of the streets. Such resources would include resources for wrap around services like social workers to connect folks with services of which they qualify, and helping them get updated identification to be able to apply for housing and employment. I would also address quality of life issues for our first responders by asking developers to give discounts on housing and rent to them so that they can afford to live in the city they serve.

With local control of the oil-and-gas industry now a reality, how should the city create a permanent procedure and commission, or does the current system protect resident safety and industry interests?

As with any major policy that impacts our residents, we need to have a robust community engagement process that includes education, feedback and implementation. I would like to see a revamped Oil and Gas Advisory Commission that has community members impacted by oil and gas operations as well as other subject matter experts from the scientific community, grassroots organizations, labor groups and industry members to have a more balanced representation.

Now that 400 wells were recently approved, we need to focus on developing the city staff division that was created to strictly enforce the provisions of the Operator Agreements. The health and safety of our residents must be a priority. Regular inspections and air and water quality monitoring ensuring transparent reporting to the public is a must. I also support additional data gathering to better understand the health impacts, particularly residential areas and schools near oil and gas wells.

Should the city dedicate money and resources to creating substantial, permanent bike lanes and structures to allow for more bike commuting?

Yes. The City of Aurora should be accessible to more people who bike. As the city approves development, I support encouraging designing future roadways to include bike lanes and to invest in adding bike lanes in our original areas of Aurora. As a city of over 160 square miles, I would support an assessment by city planners with a proactive community engagement process of the most strategic areas to begin permanent bike lanes. Proactive means the city reaches out to Aurorans by more than online and mail, but in person in places our community gathers and in their homes.

What should Aurora do as a city and as a legislative body to abate climate change?

As Mayor, I will commit to Aurora being a regional leader to abate climate change. I agree with a carbon reduction target for Aurora and support the state’s 2016 goals. I will support our city moving to using renewable energies and take energy reduction steps in our own buildings. I will also work with the city council and city manager to work with contractors/developers that have similar policies. Furthermore, I would like Aurora to be a hub for entrepreneurialism in green energy, as we have the space and the workforce for it. It is these kind of investments and partnerships we should be seeking and approving in our city planning. I will also encourage city planners to do an analysis of our city buildings for energy efficiency. I believe we should model best practices. Finally, I will work with regional leaders in Denver, Commerce City, Centennial and other municipalities and the state, to address carbon reduction in a more comprehensive way. This is not just an Aurora problem, this is a regional problem. We can have more impact and cleaner environment for more of us — if we work together.

Should Aurora raise the minimum wage? How high?

Aurora families are facing many rising costs. This includes the costs of housing, transportation, even groceries. As the Sentinel pointed out in an April 2019 article, "Rents in Aurora have risen more since 2014 than any other large city in America as the cost to rent a home in Aurora has increased by 35 percent." The average rent in Aurora is $1368 for a one-bedroom home, which means the individual living there needs to make $4560 a month, or $28.50 an hour, in order to not be "rent burdened," in other words, to not be spending more than 30% of income on rent. Therefore, many Aurora families are more than burdened in covering their cost of housing, forcing them to make hard decisions of which of their needs to meet, like food, like transportation, like education. Many families are going into debt to meet their needs. Our wages are not keeping pace with our costs of living.

I support Aurora moving to $15 an hour for our city minimum wage in the near future. To get to this in Aurora, I will work with all of our city’s stakeholders on the policy and implementation, including our large and small businesses and our community members. I will also work on policies and strategies to support the unique needs of our legacy small businesses to ensure they can meet their needs as we work towards wage policies such as this. Another way I want to help Aurorans with their costs of living is working with developers that will build housing more Aurorans can afford, near transit lines. When more Aurorans have housing, transportation, and good jobs, our city is more prosperous for all.