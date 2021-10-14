AURORA VOTE 2021: WARD I – Oldest part of Aurora brings new names

Meet Crystal Murillo

today as a diversity coordinator. Murillo was the youngest and first Latina to be elected to the Aurora City Council in 2017. While on council, Murillo has served on several boards and commissions as a local government representative.

A lifelong resident of Aurora, Council Member Crystal Murillo graduated from Smoky Hill High School in 2011. She continued on to the University of Denver, where she was the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree. Murillo continues to serve her alma mater

Crystal Murillo Q&A

s in Ward I, which traditionally has some of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. What would you do to preserve both affordable and attainable housing in your ward?

For the past three+ years I’ve been on council, housing has been my primary focus. Before I was on council, Aurora did not study gentrification. It does now since I was the Chair of the Housing Committee. In that role, I commissioned a housing study in 2019 and then got the City Council to approve our first strategic housing plan in 2020. We’ve also established Aurora’s first Housing Department and passed a resolution affirming Housing is a Human Right, committing our city to equitable policies. We are now at a point where we can work to alleviate the housing crisis in our City and be a leader in the state with a data-informed, strategic plan. These were some of the critical first steps I took to ensure we had the infrastructure to preserve our affordable and attainable housing.

I believe we should make decisions that create a healthy and vibrant community that’s accessible to all. For housing to be “affordable” it requires a variety of quality housing options for people at all stages in their lives, with emphasis on supporting our most vulnerable and creating wealth building opportunities. I have and will continue to support the creation of land trusts that create affordable units long-term as this preserves our affordable housing. We should continue to partner with affordable housing developers like Habitat for Humanity and others. I have also supported amending our codes and ordinances to allow for development waivers to reduce the cost of producing more affordable units, thereby allowing more units to be built.

On the supply side, I support inclusionary zoning that requires that some percentage of newly developed housing be set aside for low- and moderate-income families. We need new, mixed-income housing that is accessible to all income levels so that regardless of how you provide for your family, you are not priced out and can all enjoy the wonderful amenities coming to our city.

Finally, 60% of Ward 1 residents are renters so we must also protect our renter’s rights and make sure they are treated equitably and have access to healthy and safe living conditions.

The City Council has taken steps to oversee health and safety in the privately-owned immigrant detention center in north Aurora by mandating it report infectious outbreaks to the fire department. Would you support more measures to oversee the facility? If so, what kind?

Absolutely. I have not only spoken out against the health and safety issues in the GEO Aurora Detention Center, but supported the ordinance which increased transparency in reporting on communicable diseases to the fire department by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Other measures I would support, so long as allowed by federal law, include requiring the detention center to report what steps they are taking to contain any health hazards and giving the City the power to take matters into its hands when the City determines the detention center is not doing enough to protect those in the facility.

Proposals to address visible homelessness have ranged from an urban camping ban — which Mayor Mike Coffman has committed to bring back for a second vote — to adding safe parking lots and additional shelter space. Which policies would you be in favor of? Would you support the camping ban?

I am absolutely against a camping ban. It is not only inhumane but clearly ineffective and a waste of resources. We must focus on actually solving the root causes and implementing best practices.

Our city must treat people experiencing homelessness with dignity. I have supported and will continue to support a variety of data-driven policies and solutions that help our residents experiencing homelesness. As Chair of our Housing Committee for three years, I methodically commissioned housing inventories and a needs assessment that ultimately led to the passage of our first ever housing strategy. This has allowed us to respond to the housing crisis with innovative ideas like safe camping sites and pallet/tiny homes. I would like the City to implement these ideas to get our unhoused neighbors into safer locations.

I have also supported projects that create affordable housing with wrap-around resources like the Ready2Work program that is a housing first model and help train residents in finding employment, as well as the Providence at the Heights (PATH) project that helps system-involved individuals gain access to stable housing and other support systems. The City must expand on housing-first programs to ensure people do not fall back into the cycle of homelessness.

We also must focus efforts on making sure that we prevent folks from losing their homes in the first place. This means supporting higher wages for our residents and reducing other barriers to greater economic opportunity. The city must also continue maintaining the affordable housing stock that we have now, and simultaneously expand more affordable housing stock for our residents.

Would you support increasing the minimum wage in Aurora? Why?

Yes, I believe the minimum wage should keep pace with the cost of living.

Nowhere in Aurora can people making a minimum wage afford housing (spend 30% or less of their income on housing.) This can lead to employee abuse, parents working multiple jobs, depression-inducing stress, housing insecurity, and homelessness.

Last year, I supported the effort to gradually increase the minimum wage. Much of the opposing concern was unfortunately pitting business owners versus business workers. If the minimum wage passed, I was willing and ready to continue to work with stakeholders to identify other ways of offsetting costs to businesses, such as subsidizing costs by imposing fees on large industries and corporations like Amazon that saw record-level profits during the COVID-19 pandemic while our small businesses struggled. We cannot sacrifice people’s well-being and survival for profit. We can find a way to support workers and small-local businesses.

Do you support Aurora forming its own county? Why?

As the third largest city approaching 400K people (and growing), we need to always evaluate the pros and cons of becoming a city and county. The recent vote by Douglas County Commissioners to leave the Tri-County Health Department reignites the consideration of this possibility. Some of my concerns with being part of three district counties is the potential confusion and duplication of services with inconsistent health mandates. Conversely, there could be some fiscal and operational benefits to becoming a city and county.

That being stated, I don’t think we are quite ready to make that decision at this time. We must focus on the immediate needs of Aurora and, for me, Ward 1. Before making this move we would need to have robust public engagement and input. We would need to explore the economic and operational benefits of becoming a city and county through a formal City and County Feasibility Study like we did back in 2014. I would not be surprised to see another push for a city and county in the next 5-10 years. At the end of the day, it’s about making the city work best for the people who live here and if that means consolidating, then let’s do it.

What is the city’s most pressing transportation need?

According to a 2016 report, most Aurorans travel outside of the city to get to work. Ward 1 residents disproportionately rely on public transit as a means to travel to work. Our roads are significantly congested.I believe the best way we can alleviate traffic, protect the environment, and get people where they need to go is by increasing accessibility to public transportation.

The state of our public transit authority, RTD, is severely lacking. I was appointed and elected by my peers to serve as the RTD Accountability Committee’s Co-Chair. We explored various recommendations, including: creating a free or reduced pass fare structure; implementing local service councils to better engage local communities in public transit decisions; and increasing flexibility in the way RTD collects revenue. These measures would lead to less single occupancy vehicles.

I also recognize the overlap in equitable Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and reducing carbon output. When transit-dependent communities cannot afford to live in the developments closest to transit, they are forced to use more carbon-emitting forms of transportation. Therefore, increasing accessibility to our public transportation is one of our most pressing needs.

Do you think the city does a good job of marketing itself? If not, what can be done differently? Is it important?

Yes, to a certain extent. The City of Aurora has a marketing department that emphasizes our amenities, beautiful neighborhoods, local businesses, and our events. Additionally, the city puts on many events with focuses on art, food, music, and culture that have high attendance by residents and those outside of the city. I am happy that our city strives to be engaged with our residents.

However, marketing can only go so far when the city faces other turmoil. For example, most, if not all, of the national headlines about Aurora have regarded how our police poorly treat our residents of color. The city can only do so much marketing, and this negative publicity cannot be resolved without first addressing these underlying causes. We must have an equitable city that works for all of our residents for our marketing to be successful....or even meaningful.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? Examples where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

It depends.

In general, I do not support giving financial incentives to wealthy corporations because it becomes a race to the bottom — we offer more tax breaks to compete with other cities — as they vet out the best deal for them. However, it is not uncommon for the city to be approached with a business incentive deal.

If the city engages in an incentive, I want to ensure that we are incentivizing those that treat their employees with dignity and respect by paying their employees living wages, providing them with fair benefits, and allowing workers to organize in the workplace. I would also fight to have more local hiring goals and push for more materials to be bought locally.

Our residents must have good-paying jobs to thrive and that having them easily accessible is beneficial. As such, I am committed to supporting the small businesses we have here in the city to ensure they continue to stay afloat during the pandemic, just as I have done since the pandemic began. I’d like to continue working with our locally owned businesses to help develop programming that supports their success. There isn’t one size fits all solution but as the Ward I Council Member, I have and will continue to fight so that our economic development benefits Ward I residents.

Crime rates have increased in Aurora in the past two years. What can the city council do to address that problem? How do you think any new proposals related to controlling crime should be funded?

Study after study shows that crime rates are driven largely by our societal structures and systems, such as low educational attainment, higher rates of poverty, inequality, lack of community support, and unhealthy environments. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Therefore, some of the best ways we can decrease crime rates is by fostering a city with adequate affordable housing, good paying wages, equity in our education system, and support for our marginalized communities.

However, some community members have also expressed concerns as it relates to an equitable response to current issues and crimes in the community. We must act to implement reforms that actually address public safety and move towards a more intersectional and humanizing approach to solve our community problems.

One way I have worked to change this is by supporting programs like CAHOOTS, which sends unarmed first-responder teams of paramedics/mental health professionals to respond to some low-level 911 calls. Having a team of unarmed crisis workers and medics that are trained to deal with such circumstances creates a better response to people struggling with mental health crises.This not only creates greater capacity for our police department to spend their time on more appropriate matters, but it also reduces the chances of escalating the situation. I support building out this program even further, and would support using funds saved by decreasing police enforcement to fund this program.

I supported a foot patrol pilot program that would focus on proactive community policing to build positive relationships with community members. In addition, I also supported an appropriation of city funds for self defense training and safety alarm kits for our AAPI community following the recent surge in anti-Asian hate violence.

With the upcoming infusion of federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), my goal would be to use some of that funding to help support these programs in the short-term. Long-term, we will, as a City Council, need to take a hard look and reexamine our budget and evaluate what programming is working and what needs to change so we can reallocate resources to programs that actually address crime. We should also explore other revenue generating ideas to support our city’s ongoing needs.

The Aurora Police Department and the Civil Service Commision have been the subject of many high profile incidents – notably regarding the death of Elijah McClain – and consequently the subject of intense scrutiny from investigative reports. Would you support additional oversight of the Aurora Police Department? If so, what do you think that should look like?

Absolutely, I would support additional oversight of the Aurora Police Department.

The relationship between our residents and the Aurora Police Department is broken. I am unflinching in my commitment to hold our police accountable so that all our residents are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

The recent report by the Colorado Attorney General found a consistent pattern of illegal behavior by Aurora Police, including disproportionate use of force against our residents of color. This is unacceptable. I believe that we must use city funds to focus less on enforcement and more on training to transform the police department.