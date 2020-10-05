AURORA VOTE 2019: 2 for Ward 4 boast wealth of experience and passion

Meet Juan Marcano

Ward IV resident Juan Marcano is hoping to replace incumbent Charlie Richardson on the Aurora City Council. Marcano is the son of Puerto Rican immigrants. He is currently works as an architectural designer. He’s served on the Arapahoe County Citizen’s Budget Committee and citizen-led advocacy groups Aurora Residents for Transparency and Transformation and Colorado People’s Action.

Marcano: Personality Questions

What do you think needs to be invented more than anything?

You got me. I don’t watch reality TV (or much TV at all) so I don’t have an answer.

If you could only listen to one song forever, what would it be?

If you had a boat, what would you name it?

Do talent do you have that most people don’t know about?

What did you want to be when you grew up?

What movie will you watch again no matter how many times you’ve seen it?

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Marcano: Policy Questions

Are there any laws at the city level that you believe could help reduce gun violence? Which ones? If not, why?

I am supportive of passing an ordinance requiring trigger locks to be included in the purchase of a firearm within the city of Aurora. Studies show that this kind of requirement helps reduce injury and deaths from accidental discharges and suicides.

That said, psychologists tell us that gun violence is an issue that is best addressed proactively rather than reactively. The path that leads to gun violence begins with unmet material and/or emotional needs, typically early on in life, and escalates over time to abusive behavior, suicidal ideation, a sense of deep despair or hopelessness, a feeling of alienation from work and/or community, and in some cases untreated mental health issues (less than 5% of gun violence is perpetrated by someone with mental illness).

There are several things we can do at a municipal level to ensure the material needs of our residents are met, including but not limited to: increasing the minimum wage, ensuring housing is affordable for our residents, and partnering with APS/CCPS to bring the community schools model back to ensure our communities have access to services they are currently lacking. Though none of the ordinances that would help us reach these goals deal directly with gun violence, the result would be a reduction in gun violence and crime.

Aurora has for the past few years paid for a substantial ‘Worth Discovering’ image marketing campaign. Should a campaign try to highlight the city’s good traits or push back against the problems Aurora is associated with?

Our marketing campaign should be highlighting the great things we have going on (and that we’ll hopefully set into motion after this election) rather than trying to push back against the undeserved negative image we’ve been given by folks in other municipalities. That said, I don’t believe one can market a city the same way they market a consumer product.

Cities are complex organisms with a lot of moving parts, and to me the best way a city can make a name for itself is to do great things. I believe that public works like becoming a gig city via municipal broadband and getting a public banking enterprise running will help us make a name for ourselves without having to spend a quarter million dollars a year on branding. At the end of the day, people and businesses don’t come to Aurora because of our slogan or our logo – they come because of the quality and price of housing, the talent of our residents, and our amenities.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? An example where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

We should ban financial incentives outright.

Governing, Forbes, and other respected publications have studied the issue and found that they are generally a losing proposition for the entity giving the incentives away, and that most of the entities receiving incentives were likely to expand their business to the areas in question without any incentives. On top of that, few jurisdictions have a meaningful way to hold the recipient of an incentive accountable for their promises or even independently measure the effectiveness of their incentives—Aurora included.

I would much rather invest in our existing small businesses than try to lure big names to Aurora. We already have a talented workforce and an advantageous geographic location that makes us an attractive city to do business in.

This year a majority of the Aurora City Council turned down an ordinance that would require lobbyists to register and record expenses if meeting with local elected officials. Would Aurora benefit from this kind of transparency?

Aurora would absolutely benefit from this kind of transparency, and I am very disappointed in the councilmembers that voted against this ordinance. Trust in our institutions is low, and governmental reforms that increase accountability and transparency are necessary to repair that damage. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.

It is no secret that lobbyists for developers and other special interests are extremely influential in our city. Our residents deserve to know how who they are, who they represent, how much they spend, and how often they meet with our councilmembers at a bare minimum.

The city currently does not have an independent police review structure to provide oversight during police controversies. What kind of independent review panel would you recommend, or is one even needed?

I am a strong proponent of creating an independent review panel. I believe the best way to build trust between our community and our police department is to have mutual accountability, which a civilian oversight board provides.

I prefer the independent investigator approach, provided that the investigator is not appointed by council or the mayor. I would like to see a structure where the investigator can conduct their investigation in tandem with APD and is able to issue subpoenas and access all evidence related to the complaint or incident rather than having to wait until after internal investigations are complete. The findings from their investigation would then be presented to a board of residents not associated with APD or the police union, and that board would issue their recommendation after reviewing the evidence.

How should the city approach retention in the police and fire departments with a record number of staff leaving for Denver where they claim better pay and benefits?

We need to remain competitive with our neighboring municipalities, which means increasing pay for our first responders and moving our police officers to the FPPA plan. I understand the qualms some councilmembers had with the issue in 2018, and I am hopeful we can come to an agreement and find a way to make the transition happen.

With local control of the oil-and-gas industry now a reality, how should the city create a permanent procedure and commission, or does the current system protect resident safety and industry interests?

I believe we need to reform the Oil and Gas Advisory Committee to be a citizen-driven commission that prioritizes public health and safety to reflect the COGCC’s new mission. I am also supportive of putting a moratorium in place on approvals for new drilling until the COGCC finishes rulemaking around SB-181, then utilizing the reformed committee in partnership with environmental advocates and organizations to craft the best rules we can to protect our the health and well-being of our residents.

Should the city dedicate money and resources to creating substantial, permanent bike lanes and structures to allow for more bike commuting?

Yes. We have infrastructure in place near transit-oriented developments and the areas surrounding them, and we should continue to expand that infrastructure down commonly used arteries to create a truly interlocking set of lanes and paths to ensure our bicyclists are safe.

What should Aurora do as a city and as a legislative body to abate climate change?

From a transportation and infrastructure angle, we need to ensure we’re doing everything we can to close last-mile gaps that disincentivize the use of mass transportation. Getting more folks on bus and rail will help improve our air quality and reduce frustration from traffic jams while also reducing wear and tear on our roads. I also believe we should be working to expand our EV charging network as much as possible to encourage the use of zero emission vehicles and reduce the anxieties folks have about making the switch from internal combustion engines.

From a development standpoint, we must move towards denser planning for commercial and residential projects that are built with multi-modal transportation in mind. This approach to development has been shown to use less energy and water than traditional suburban sprawl and helps combat the contamination of runoff from rain and snow. I also believe there may be an opportunity to revise our building codes to require energy efficient construction for new developments in our city.

From an energy generation standpoint, I believe we should explore the feasibility of low/no carbon energy production in Aurora – including wind, solar, and geothermal. We have many rooftops throughout the city suitable for solar photovoltaic energy capture, and a lot of undeveloped land out east that may be suitable wind, solar, and geothermal energy generation.

Should Aurora raise the minimum wage? How high?

The minimum wage was originally created to be a living wage and keep workers out of poverty and allow them to raise a family, but it quickly became unable to do so because it was never indexed to keep pace with the cost of living or gains in productivity. We are long overdue for a correction.

I would support a minimum wage of $22 an hour, pegged to the consumer price index, so that workers in Aurora will always be able to live with dignity. This would be phased in incrementally so that small businesses are able to absorb the cost while reaping the benefits of increased consumer spending in our local economy as a rising wage allows pent-up demand to be expressed.

The Colfax arts and cultural district has some successes, but it’s struggling. Should Aurora create a new special taxing district to boost funding? What kind?

I am not in support of creating a special taxing district for ACAD. I believe the arts are important and that we should be investing in the arts as a city, especially with as diverse a community as we have. That said, I don’t believe a special taxing district is the way to go, especially not in an area that is already struggling.

Should the city build an emergency homeless shelter?

I believe we need to take steps towards solving homelessness rather than managing homelessness, and a shelter is not a home. I am a strong supporter of organizations like Bridge House and testified in favor of their program coming to Aurora and attended many neighborhood meetings to help build community support for their location near Nine Mile station. I would prefer to build upon the partnership we have with Bridge House while following best practices from cities across the world that have dealt with the problem in a more direct fashion via housing-first practices, which are less expensive than the patchwork of services currently available in our city.

Should the city pursue creating a K-Town community along the Havana Corridor?

The Havana corridor is home to a very diverse set of businesses belonging to a variety of ethnic backgrounds and is part of the reason why my wife and I chose to make Aurora home. I believe an “International Market” designation for that part of Aurora would be a more fitting and inclusive for the diversity of our city and our ward. That said, I’d leave it up to the community members and businesses in the proposed area to decide if that’s something they’d want to pursue.