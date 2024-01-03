AURORA | Aurora’s month-long celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will ramp up Jan. 5, bringing an presentation of music, dance and film to the city in honor of the civil rights icon.

Themed “Capturing the Dream,” the series of events will reflect on the life of the Georgia-born Baptist minister and activist, who emerged as one of the most prominent voices for Black civil rights in the 1950s and ’60s before he was assassinated in 1968.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

“We feel a profound sense of privilege in orchestrating this event series, a heartfelt homage to the enduring spirit and influence of Dr. King,” Aurora’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Sara Valencich said in a news release. “The realization of these impactful events is a testament to the shared vision and unwavering dedication of our invaluable community partners.”

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Writer