VOTE 2020: Voters choose 3 Arapahoe County commission seats

County Race District 1 Commissioner

REP: Kathleen Conti 28431 District 1 Commissioner

DEM: Carrie Warren-Gully 37678 District 1 Commissioner

LIB: Joshua Lallement 1935 District 3 Commissioner

DEM: Idris Keith 35987 District 3 Commissioner

REP: Jeff Baker 34205 District 5 Commissioner

DEM: Bill Holen 23776 District 5 Commissioner

REP: Jim Parker 8790 District 5 Commissioner

LIB: Kathryn Martin 2290

AURORA | A pair of races for seats on the Arapahoe County board of commissioners were leaning away from Republican incumbents and toward Democratic newcomers Tuesday night, signaling what could be a significant change to the composition of the historically conservative entity.

In the first batch of results released shortly after 7 p.m., Democratic business attorney Idris Keith was edging Republican Jeff Baker in the contest for the sprawling district that runs from Aurora to Deer Trail. Keith held about a 1,700 vote lead over the incumbent.

In the county’s southern district three, current Littleton Public Schools Board of Education director Carrie Warren-Gully is leading incumbent Kathleen Conti by about 9,000 votes, or nearly 14 percentage points.

Incumbent Democrat Bill Holen maintains a sizable lead over Republican Jim Parker, who was listed on county ballots but was not identified as an active candidate on the state’s campaign finance portal last month.

If the leads for Keith and Warren-Gully hold, the traditionally conservative body would consist of four Democrats and only one Republican. The two commissioners not up for re-election this cycle, Nancy Jackson and Nancy Sharpe, are Democratic and Republican, respectively.

A former state representative, Conti is seeking her second four-year term. A longtime county employee, Baker is also seeking a second term.