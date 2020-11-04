VOTE 2020: Biden leading big in Aurora and across the state

1 of 6
VOTE 2020: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote
|U.S. President
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|Denver County
|Jefferson County
|Statewide
|Donald Trump-R
|107895
|112678
|0
|41827
|133625
|550712
|Joseph Biden-D
|190132
|100164
|0
|227975
|205879
|874018
|Howie Hawkins-G
|670
|375
|0
|595
|905
|3204
|Kanye West
|597
|402
|0
|414
|699
|2706
|Bill Hammons - U
|261
|195
|0
|110
|265
|1066
|Jo Jorgensen-L
|4141
|3292
|0
|2329
|5326
|18819
Voter results as of 7:26 p.m.
AURORA | For years, Colorado was considered a battleground state in presidential elections. But a fast-growing influx of college-educated and affluent residents has pushed the state toward Democrats, who have won presidential elections here since 2008. In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by 5 percentage points. In 2018, Democrats solidified control of the statehouse and won all statewide offices.
President Trump’s most recent visit to the state was in February. Joe Biden’s campaign has featured virtual events. Both campaigns reserved their spending for battleground states.
With initial returns in, Biden was leading Trump handily, especially in urban centers.