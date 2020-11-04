VOTE 2020: Biden leading big in Aurora and across the state

1 of 6

VOTE 2020: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote

U.S. President Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Denver County Jefferson County Statewide Donald Trump-R 107895 112678 0 41827 133625 550712 Joseph Biden-D 190132 100164 0 227975 205879 874018 Howie Hawkins-G

670 375 0 595 905 3204 Kanye West 597 402 0 414 699 2706 Bill Hammons - U 261 195 0 110 265 1066 Jo Jorgensen-L 4141 3292 0 2329 5326 18819

Voter results as of 7:26 p.m.

AURORA | For years, Colorado was considered a battleground state in presidential elections. But a fast-growing influx of college-educated and affluent residents has pushed the state toward Democrats, who have won presidential elections here since 2008. In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by 5 percentage points. In 2018, Democrats solidified control of the statehouse and won all statewide offices.

President Trump’s most recent visit to the state was in February. Joe Biden’s campaign has featured virtual events. Both campaigns reserved their spending for battleground states.

With initial returns in, Biden was leading Trump handily, especially in urban centers.