VOTE 2020: Biden leading big in Aurora and across the state

By
THE SENTINEL
-
21

VOTE 2020: U.S. President — Aurora and Colorado's Vote

U.S. PresidentArapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyDenver CountyJefferson CountyStatewide
Donald Trump-R107895112678041827133625550712
Joseph Biden-D1901321001640227975205879874018
Howie Hawkins-G
67037505959053204
Kanye West 59740204146992706
Bill Hammons - U26119501102651066
Jo Jorgensen-L4141329202329532618819

Voter results as of 7:26 p.m. 

AURORA | For years, Colorado was considered a battleground state in presidential elections. But a fast-growing influx of college-educated and affluent residents has pushed the state toward Democrats, who have won presidential elections here since 2008. In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by 5 percentage points. In 2018, Democrats solidified control of the statehouse and won all statewide offices.

President Trump’s most recent visit to the state was in February. Joe Biden’s campaign has featured virtual events. Both campaigns reserved their spending for battleground states.

With initial returns in, Biden was leading Trump handily, especially in urban centers.

