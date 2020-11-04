VOTE 2020: Aurora, state voters decide bevy of state ballot questions

VOTE 2020 - Statewide ballot questions

Statewide Ballot Question Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Denver County Jefferson County Statewide AMENDMENT B

Repeal Gallagher Yes 165028 102700 110090 167079 185642 1400507 AMENDMENT B

Repeal Gallagher No 123404 103136 85568 72310 145304 1022485 AMENDMENT C

Charitable Gaming Yes 149908 103602 100754 158523 164870 1248353 AMENDMENT C

Charitable Gaming No 136171 100734 92878 97634 162163 1172088 AMENDMENT 76

Citizenship of Voters Yes 176447 150453 130094 109997 202895 1557520 AMENDMENT 76

Citizenship of Voters No 119449 62934 70109 154053 136209 96571 AMENDMENT 77

Casino Bet Limits Yes 174396 126861 123766 171970 194333 1459980 AMENDMENT 77

Casino Bet Limits No 114831 80041 72021 85237 137259 995943 PROP EE

Tax on Nicotine Products Yes 210082 151842 131820 211787 239041 1744858 PROP EE

Tax on Nicotine Products No 87189 60741 68732 54444 102164 783106 PROP 113

National Popular Vote Yes 169622 89853 11058 201917 186034 1344495 PROP 113

National Popular Vote No 127134 121670 89263 63257 152955 1174623 PROP 114

Bring back Wolves Yes 155317 94051 101936 177682 170720 1267931 PROP 114

Bring back Wolves No 137252 115479 96461 86793 164953 1231701 PROP 115

Abortion restrictions Yes 110970 103698 81269 54766 125551 1011267 PROP 115

Abortion restrictions No 185286 108260 118421 213537 212889 1508435 PROP 116

Reduce state taxes Yes 165170 131396 124056 109866 176152 1411643 PROP 116

Reduce state taxes No 131248 81066 75607 0155951 161748 1106632 PROP 117

State enterprises Yes 144759 119022 102428 100252 164836 1247425 PROP 117

State enterprises No 137987 82875 87278 156256 159867 1160305 PROP 118

Paid family leave Yes 179683 97880 120734 201908 189916 1437566 PROP 118

Paid family leave No 115422 112124 78236 65012 146490 1066484 Yes 0 0 0 0 0 0

AURORA | Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion, in 1967 — six years before Roe v. Wade. Several initiatives to ban or limit abortion have failed; voters on Tuesday will decide whether to ban abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy.

That question is among numerous decided by voters Tuesday.

Voters also will decide whether the state should reintroduce gray wolves on the Western Slope after their successful reintroduction in Yellowstone National Park 25 years ago. Supporters say it’s the first time that voters, rather than government scientists, will choose whether to reintroduce the wolf, which once ranged across most of the U.S.

Colorado voters have a chance to repeal a law that would commit the state’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Proposition 113 marks the first time that a state that has joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will have the move challenged at the ballot box. Gov. Jared Polis signed the Democrat-sponsored legislation into law in March 2019. Republicans quickly got the repeal initiative on the ballot. The compact would take effect if states with a collective 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency — agree to join.

Also on the ballot: Colorado voters will decide whether to create a state program mandating paid family and medical leave for workers across all industries and income levels. Supporters say the coronavirus pandemic requires such a program; opponents say the coronavirus pandemic makes it unaffordable.

In Aurora, two local ballot questions vie for attention. Cherry Creek schools district is asking voters to raise property taxes for ballot proposals 4A and 4B. Facing a projected $60 million budget shortfall over the next two years, Cherry Creek is asking voters to approve a mill levy and bond increase this fall that would bring in a combined $185 million for the district. Measure 4A, a mill levy override, would increase operating revenue by $35 million and bond measure 4B would raise $150 million to fund deferred maintenance and district projects. The measure would cost homeowners $1.65 a month in new taxes per $100,000 of property value. Proponents say the net property tax increase is relatively low for the size of the package because the district would also be retiring older debt.

In Adams County, ballot proposal 1A seeks voters to approve a sales tax increase to fund open space projects.