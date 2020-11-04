VOTE 2020: Aurora, state voters decide bevy of state ballot questions

THE SENTINEL
36

VOTE 2020 - Statewide ballot questions

Statewide Ballot Question Arapahoe CountyDouglas CountyAdams CountyDenver CountyJefferson CountyStatewide
AMENDMENT B
Repeal Gallagher		Yes1650281027001100901670791856421400507
AMENDMENT B
Repeal Gallagher		No12340410313685568723101453041022485
AMENDMENT C
Charitable Gaming		Yes1499081036021007541585231648701248353
AMENDMENT C
Charitable Gaming		No13617110073492878976341621631172088
AMENDMENT 76
Citizenship of Voters		Yes1764471504531300941099972028951557520
AMENDMENT 76
Citizenship of Voters		No119449629347010915405313620996571
AMENDMENT 77
Casino Bet Limits		Yes1743961268611237661719701943331459980
AMENDMENT 77
Casino Bet Limits		No114831800417202185237137259995943
PROP EE
Tax on Nicotine Products		Yes2100821518421318202117872390411744858
PROP EE
Tax on Nicotine Products		No87189607416873254444102164783106
PROP 113
National Popular Vote		Yes16962289853110582019171860341344495
PROP 113
National Popular Vote		No12713412167089263632571529551174623
PROP 114
Bring back Wolves		Yes155317940511019361776821707201267931
PROP 114
Bring back Wolves		No13725211547996461867931649531231701
PROP 115
Abortion restrictions		Yes11097010369881269547661255511011267
PROP 115
Abortion restrictions		No1852861082601184212135372128891508435
PROP 116
Reduce state taxes		Yes1651701313961240561098661761521411643
PROP 116
Reduce state taxes		No131248810667560701559511617481106632
PROP 117
State enterprises		Yes1447591190221024281002521648361247425
PROP 117
State enterprises		No13798782875872781562561598671160305
PROP 118
Paid family leave		Yes179683978801207342019081899161437566
PROP 118
Paid family leave		No11542211212478236650121464901066484
Yes000000

AURORA | Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion, in 1967 — six years before Roe v. Wade. Several initiatives to ban or limit abortion have failed; voters on Tuesday will decide whether to ban abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy.

That question is among numerous decided by voters Tuesday.

Voters also will decide whether the state should reintroduce gray wolves on the Western Slope after their successful reintroduction in Yellowstone National Park 25 years ago. Supporters say it’s the first time that voters, rather than government scientists, will choose whether to reintroduce the wolf, which once ranged across most of the U.S.

Colorado voters have a chance to repeal a law that would commit the state’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Proposition 113 marks the first time that a state that has joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will have the move challenged at the ballot box. Gov. Jared Polis signed the Democrat-sponsored legislation into law in March 2019. Republicans quickly got the repeal initiative on the ballot. The compact would take effect if states with a collective 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency — agree to join.

Also on the ballot: Colorado voters will decide whether to create a state program mandating paid family and medical leave for workers across all industries and income levels. Supporters say the coronavirus pandemic requires such a program; opponents say the coronavirus pandemic makes it unaffordable.

In Aurora, two local ballot questions vie for attention. Cherry Creek schools district is asking voters to raise property taxes for ballot proposals 4A and 4B. Facing a projected $60 million budget shortfall over the next two years, Cherry Creek is asking voters to approve a mill levy and bond increase this fall that would bring in a combined $185 million for the district. Measure 4A, a mill levy override, would increase operating revenue by $35 million and bond measure 4B would raise $150 million to fund deferred maintenance and district projects. The measure would cost homeowners $1.65 a month in new taxes per $100,000 of property value. Proponents say the net property tax increase is relatively low for the size of the package because the district would also be retiring older debt.

In Adams County, ballot proposal 1A seeks voters to approve a sales tax increase to fund open space projects.

