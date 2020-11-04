VOTE 2020: Aurora, state voters decide bevy of state ballot questions

VOTE 2020 - Statewide ballot questions
|Statewide Ballot Question
|Arapahoe County
|Douglas County
|Adams County
|Denver County
|Jefferson County
|Statewide
|AMENDMENT B
Repeal Gallagher
|Yes
|165028
|102700
|110090
|167079
|185642
|1400507
|AMENDMENT B
Repeal Gallagher
|No
|123404
|103136
|85568
|72310
|145304
|1022485
|AMENDMENT C
Charitable Gaming
|Yes
|149908
|103602
|100754
|158523
|164870
|1248353
|AMENDMENT C
Charitable Gaming
|No
|136171
|100734
|92878
|97634
|162163
|1172088
|AMENDMENT 76
Citizenship of Voters
|Yes
|176447
|150453
|130094
|109997
|202895
|1557520
|AMENDMENT 76
Citizenship of Voters
|No
|119449
|62934
|70109
|154053
|136209
|96571
|AMENDMENT 77
Casino Bet Limits
|Yes
|174396
|126861
|123766
|171970
|194333
|1459980
|AMENDMENT 77
Casino Bet Limits
|No
|114831
|80041
|72021
|85237
|137259
|995943
|PROP EE
Tax on Nicotine Products
|Yes
|210082
|151842
|131820
|211787
|239041
|1744858
|PROP EE
Tax on Nicotine Products
|No
|87189
|60741
|68732
|54444
|102164
|783106
|PROP 113
National Popular Vote
|Yes
|169622
|89853
|11058
|201917
|186034
|1344495
|PROP 113
National Popular Vote
|No
|127134
|121670
|89263
|63257
|152955
|1174623
|PROP 114
Bring back Wolves
|Yes
|155317
|94051
|101936
|177682
|170720
|1267931
|PROP 114
Bring back Wolves
|No
|137252
|115479
|96461
|86793
|164953
|1231701
|PROP 115
Abortion restrictions
|Yes
|110970
|103698
|81269
|54766
|125551
|1011267
|PROP 115
Abortion restrictions
|No
|185286
|108260
|118421
|213537
|212889
|1508435
|PROP 116
Reduce state taxes
|Yes
|165170
|131396
|124056
|109866
|176152
|1411643
|PROP 116
Reduce state taxes
|No
|131248
|81066
|75607
|0155951
|161748
|1106632
|PROP 117
State enterprises
|Yes
|144759
|119022
|102428
|100252
|164836
|1247425
|PROP 117
State enterprises
|No
|137987
|82875
|87278
|156256
|159867
|1160305
|PROP 118
Paid family leave
|Yes
|179683
|97880
|120734
|201908
|189916
|1437566
|PROP 118
Paid family leave
|No
|115422
|112124
|78236
|65012
|146490
|1066484
|Yes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
AURORA | Colorado was the first state to decriminalize abortion, in 1967 — six years before Roe v. Wade. Several initiatives to ban or limit abortion have failed; voters on Tuesday will decide whether to ban abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy.
That question is among numerous decided by voters Tuesday.
Voters also will decide whether the state should reintroduce gray wolves on the Western Slope after their successful reintroduction in Yellowstone National Park 25 years ago. Supporters say it’s the first time that voters, rather than government scientists, will choose whether to reintroduce the wolf, which once ranged across most of the U.S.
Colorado voters have a chance to repeal a law that would commit the state’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Proposition 113 marks the first time that a state that has joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will have the move challenged at the ballot box. Gov. Jared Polis signed the Democrat-sponsored legislation into law in March 2019. Republicans quickly got the repeal initiative on the ballot. The compact would take effect if states with a collective 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency — agree to join.
Also on the ballot: Colorado voters will decide whether to create a state program mandating paid family and medical leave for workers across all industries and income levels. Supporters say the coronavirus pandemic requires such a program; opponents say the coronavirus pandemic makes it unaffordable.
In Aurora, two local ballot questions vie for attention. Cherry Creek schools district is asking voters to raise property taxes for ballot proposals 4A and 4B. Facing a projected $60 million budget shortfall over the next two years, Cherry Creek is asking voters to approve a mill levy and bond increase this fall that would bring in a combined $185 million for the district. Measure 4A, a mill levy override, would increase operating revenue by $35 million and bond measure 4B would raise $150 million to fund deferred maintenance and district projects. The measure would cost homeowners $1.65 a month in new taxes per $100,000 of property value. Proponents say the net property tax increase is relatively low for the size of the package because the district would also be retiring older debt.
In Adams County, ballot proposal 1A seeks voters to approve a sales tax increase to fund open space projects.