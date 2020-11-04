VOTE 2020: 2 new DAs in regional 17th and 18th judicial districts

1 of 4

DA race Adams County Douglas County Arapahoe County Districtwide 17th Judicial District Attorney

REP: Tim McCormack 87068 0 0 87068 17th Judicial District Attorney

DEM: Brian Mason 109118 0 0 109118 18th Judicial District Attorney

REP: John Kellner 0 121796 121272 243068 18th Judicial District Attorney

DEM: Amy Padden 0 83711 172607 256318

AURORA | Early voting returns Tuesday night show Democrats edging their Republican challengers in races for open district attorneys posts in Aurora’s two judicial districts.

Democrat Amy Padden is leading over Republican John Kellner in the race for Arapahoe County’s 18th judicial district, and Democrat Brian Mason is beating Republic Tim McCormack in Adams and Broomfield Counties.

With numbers from Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties, Padden is up by about 3,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

Mason is up by about 30,000 votes, according to early returns reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Padden is seeking to succeed term-limited George Brauchler in the jurisdiction that serves nearly 90% of Aurora and spans across four counties. The district is set to be split and reshaped in four years.

Padden, a former state and federal prosecutor, is currently working in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Fremont, Chaffee and Custer Counties.

Kellner is currently a prosecutor in the 18th under Brauchler. He has spent nearly the past eight years as a chief deputy DA, primarily specializing in unsolved cold cases.

Mason is on track to succeed his current boss, term-limited Democrat Dave Young. Mason, who has been with the office since former DA Don Quick’s tenure in 2006, is currently the office’s trial manager and oversees all felony cases. McCormack formerly held the same role in the same office, but left for a position in the 1st Judicial District three years ago.

Both of the Democratic candidates for DA have pledged to reorganize their respective offices, voicing their support for a variety of justice reforms. McCormack and Kellner, too, have signaled support for a rejiggering their respective offices and adding diversion programs.

The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition endorsed Padden last month, but declined to endorse anyone in Mason’s race for the 17th, saying the latter candidate did not align with the social welfare group’s central tenets.

Padden brought in about $50,000 more than Kellner in her bid for the 18th, according to recent campaign finance figures. She also loaned herself $80,000 earlier this year.

Mason netted more than twice as much money as his opponent, reporting $118,000 in contributions as of Nov. 2. McCormack spent about $45,000 on his bid.