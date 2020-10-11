Ilana Spiegel, Richard Murray face off in race for CU Board of Regents 6th CD

Meet Democrat Ilana Spiegel

Ilana Spiegel is the Democratic candidate running for CU Regent in the 6th Congressional District. Spiegel attended Wellesley College and then received a master’s in education from Columbia University. She spent five years as a teacher in public and private schools in New York, and 15 years working for the Public Education and Business Coalition, after which she worked as a public education advocate. In 2018 she received the Colorado Education Association’s award for outstanding service in support of public education. She lives in Englewood with her family; several of her children are current or incoming CU students. Spiegel’s endorsements include representatives Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, attorney general Phil Weiser and current Democratic regents Linda Shoemaker, Jack Kroll, Irene Griego and Lesley Smith.

Ilana Spiegel policy questions

How much say should the regents have in the student curriculum?

Academic freedom is a building block of our democracy and education systems. CU is a university that respects faculty and educators. Proposals that dictate curriculum are disrespectful and dangerous policies that violate academic freedom and jeopardize the legal boundaries of the CU Regents. CU operates best when we trust our educators to teach a curriculum that does not put them in danger of losing their job or targeted for repression. Our students benefit most when our faculty and teachers are able to address controversial subjects in the classroom. The people of Colorado do not elect Regents to set the academic curriculum. They elect Regents to ensure CU has the highest quality of faculty and staff and to make tough decisions around CU’s budget.

The current board majority has voted time and again to micro-manage student curriculum, against the concerns of faculty, staff and administration. That’s why students, faculty, and the community are asking for changes in leadership. They want the University of Colorado to have compassionate, courageous, and capable regents who provide oversight, make sense of situations, and have foresight and insight.

Given that COVID-19 will have a major impact on the system’s budget, should Colorado cap CU tuition costs for in-state residents, forcing the university to either draw revenue from any other source, or cut expenses?

Capping tuition costs for in-state residents is only one piece of a challenging budget puzzle. While we should always prioritize cost savings, years of reduced funding from the state and high health insurance costs have already resulted in a lean budget.

Our ability to enroll low income students is key to the future financial stability of CU. The only populations of high school graduates expected to grow are minorities and low income students. To provide the next generation with pathways to higher education, we must fundamentally reform our system for financing higher education by:

Expanding the scope and size of PELL grants

Moving federal financial aid means testing to tax filing

Moving away from debt financing to Income Sharing Agreements

Creating Promise programs that offer free tuition

CU now has several campuses spread across the state. Is there a point where the institution gets too big? Would you support further physical expansion of the university?

The University of Colorado is the 3rd largest employer in the state, and produces over $14 billion in economic impact, $8.4 billion from the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and its affiliates. Each of CU’s 4 campuses provides value to local communities. Further physical expansion of the university must include robust community input, including considerations for affordable housing, education partnerships with K-12, community colleges, and early childhood providers, as well as first responders, and paramedics.

Do you believe the university should hire more adjunct professors to save costs and create a more varied faculty, or should it work to grow its base of tenured instructors?

A few months ago I met with Denice, an adjunct in both Women’s Studies and Religion. She could afford to be an adjunct because she was semi-retired. She shared stories of a PhD student who went on food stamps, and another adjunct who lived in her car and had to work on all four campuses. These experiences are unacceptable.

The model of an adjunct is from the 1950s when men were the primary bread earners and women took care of everything else. Men could work full time and adjunct very part time in a supervisory advisory role. Over the past several decades, being an adjunct has become a full time, lower wage alternative to offering full tenure faculty positions, particularly for educators of color. We must create more pathways to expand the base of tenured faculty, especially faculty of color.

Do you believe the university could reduce the number of administrators and non-faculty working in its system?

While some cost savings can be found by reducing the number of administrators and non-faculty, CU already runs a pretty lean administration. Additional cuts could be taken, but it's not nearly enough to make a significant impact. We currently fund higher education 48th in the nation. CU builds its budget and sets tuition excluding state funding. This needs to change. I have a proven track record of making the case that public education works and is the best return on public investment for not just educators and students, but for the entire state. CU also needs bold leadership to advocate for adequate state resources by addressing conflicting Constitutional Amendments.

The university has recently directed communications staff to submit messages about "sensitive topics," including the First Amendment, COVID-19 science and race relations, to the office of the president before publication. Do you support this policy? How do you view the role of free speech on campus?

I do not support the “purple pen policy”, a move to control speech and free expression of ideas of central importance to the campuses and broader public: COVID19 science, racial issues, healthcare, climate change, DACA, and LGBTQ+ issues. This is yet another example of the dysfunction created by the current board of regents majority as they attempt to micro manage all forms of communication and why students, faculty, and staff want a change in leadership. The role of free speech on our public university campuses is to engage in a civil discourse of ideas, not to threaten, intimidate or harass.

The University of Colorado has faced criticism for failing to create a supportive learning environment for students of color. Do you believe those criticisms are legitimate and if so, what policies would you implement to change things?

I do believe these criticisms are legitimate given that CU also ranks last in diversity in the PAC-12. To address this issue we need to listen to our students, faculty, and staff by adding and following a system-wide CU Anti Racist Creed, and implementing action items for the reduction of racial injustices from the Black Student Collective on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Student groups are challenging CU to engage all BIPOC led student, staff and faculty groups in every planning meeting, conversation, document and implementation of anti racism efforts across CU and include accountability checks at every step of the way. This process can start by expanding the pre-collegiate outreach program into more communities of color. It’s time to do more. It’s time to have representation in CD6 and a board majority that is responsive to these student concerns.