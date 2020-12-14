Colorado Democratic electors cast 9 votes for Joe Biden

DENVER | Colorado’s nine Democratic presidential electors cast their votes for Joe Biden at the state Capitol on Monday.

The vote formally seals Biden’s win in Colorado, where he beat President Donald Trump by about 14 percentage points, or nearly 400,000 votes.

Normally a formality, the events are being watched in Colorado and across the nation as President Donald Trump and his supporters run through dozens of fruitless lawsuits and unleash a barrage of unproven fraud allegations in an effort to overturn the presidential election results.

Electors met in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots for the presidential election on Monday — the date set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

The electors’ votes drew special attention this year because of Trump’s refusal to concede the election and his baseless allegations of election fraud.