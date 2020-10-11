Arapahoe County Commission: District 5

Arapahoe County District 5

Incumbent Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen is seeking his third and final term representing district five in central Aurora this November, though he’ll first have to fend off challenges from Republican Jim Parker and Libertarian Kathryn Martin.

Since 2012, Holen, a Democrat, has served as the designated commissioner for the region which stretches from Glendale to the central portion of Aurora between East Mississippi Avenue to the south and East Colfax Avenue to the north.

If re-elected, Holen said he would pursue tempered growth strategies to ensure the county morphs within its means as it pushes a population of 700,000 people.

“Increases in Arapahoe County’s population growth brings a need for affordable housing,” he wrote in a questionnaire issued by The Sentinel. “As a county commissioner, I support smart growth which matches the development and infrastructure of available water resources, transportation and other infrastructure resources that supports new development.”

Holen added that he would support once again asking county voters to consider a ballot question that would fund the construction of a new county jail. The local electorate roundly rejected a proposal to replace the jurisdiction’s again detention center last fall.

Martin is a political newcomer with little political presence online. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment on her campaign by press deadline. She does not have a website on file with the Secretary of State’s office, and she has reported no contributions since she first filed for the race in late June of 2019.

Parker was the lone Republican to enter the fray during primary contests earlier this year. He earned 4,132 votes in his unopposed bid.

Parker does not appear as a registered candidate in the race for district five on the Secretary of State’s research portal. However, a spokesperson for Arapahoe County confirmed that his name will appear on ballots this fall.

Parker did not respond to an emailed request for comment on his campaign by press deadline.

Holen had raised nearly $21,000 and spent about $12,000 as of his last campaign finance report filed with the Secretary of State in late July.

