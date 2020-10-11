Arapahoe County Commission: District 3

Meet Republican Jeff Baker

Republican Jeff Baker is seeking his second consecutive term representing Arapahoe County’s eastern district three on the board of commissioners. Prior to winning his seat on the board in the 2016 election, he worked for Arapahoe county in the human services and property maintenance divisions for 18 years. He has also worked for the Aurora Police Department and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Jeff Baker Policy Questions

What are the biggest challenges Arapahoe County faces in the next 10 years?

Addressing the backlog of road and bridge maintenance in the county. People tell me that they are fed up with traffic congestion, road surface deterioration and unsafe road conditions. Statewide efforts to increase funding for roads have failed because the state cannot be trusted to spend our tax dollars on the road work we voted for and instead spent it on other things including a new CDOT building. A local effort, in collaboration with our towns and cities, to tackle the problem is needed. As the county’s representative on DRCOG (the Denver Regional Council of Governments) and the Chair of the Arapahoe County Transportation Forum, I will lead that effort. Other challenges include the repair and/or replacement of the aging detention facility and courthouses.

What is your philosophy on how the county should approach growth, especially as Arapahoe County is expected to surpass 700,000 residents by 2025?

Growth is coming and most likely it is coming to the eastern district 3 that I represent. I have two kinds of constituents in my district; those who anticipate and embrace growth and those who would like to stop growth. I tell both types of folks that growth is coming whether they like it or not and that they should be prepared for it. My philosophy on growth is that we need to responsibly plan for the growth as early as possible. The number one priority must be the developer’s ability to provide water to the area. Next in importance is the infrastructures of roads, sewer systems and public safety (law enforcement and fire protection) which must also be planned prior to any approval to develop. The county must plan for how to provide services to these new residents within our financial and technology constraints.

Do you support pursuing another ballot measure sometime in the next four years to either replace or repair the current Arapahoe County Detention Facility?

No. At least not an increase in property taxes. We heard loud and clear from the voters that they do not want us to pay for a new jail with their property taxes. After last year’s election, I heard from some folks that they would have supported a sales tax for the new jail. County sales taxes must be shared with incorporated cities and towns – which is why I believe that it makes more sense to use sales taxes to cover road and bridge repairs since roads are present, running through, both types of jurisdictions. Right now, we are having to tighten our budget belt to keep the old, failing jail up and running. That may include reducing services to the public in order to nurture it along for now.

Briefly describe your professional background, including areas of expertise, roles and responsibilities.

My background is in law enforcement in the military. I retired from the US Army in 1993 as a Chief Warrant Officer – Two (CW2) after having been a Military Police Officer, Military Police Investigator and Criminal Investigator with the Army Criminal Investigation Command. I was hired to work as the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Supervisor for the Aurora Police Department crime lab – the murders at Chuck E. Cheese in December 1993 was my first crime scene in Aurora. I taught CSI and forensic science topics at the Community College of Aurora for 20 years. In 1998, I began working for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services; primarily because I had experience investigating crimes directed at children during my law enforcement career. I became certified as a Project Management Professional and Certified Property Manager before I moved to the county’s Facilities and Fleet Management Department where I was in charge of the maintenance and cleanliness of all Arapahoe County facilities for 13 years.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this seat?

My campaign motto is “There is no substitute for experience.” Prior to running for County Commissioner in 2016, I worked for Arapahoe County in two different departments for a total 18 years. Combined with my four years in office, I have over 22 years with the county. I know the people, processes and programs and use that insider knowledge to help my constituents navigate the county bureaucracy. I live to serve people.

LIGHTER SIDE QUESTIONS

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would have the superpower ability to bridge gaps and resolve conflicts. I would like to be able to show both sides of the arguments and hatred that is present in the world today with the intent to identify similarities and common ground.

What movie will you watch again no matter how many times you’ve seen it? Dances with Wolves. I connect with the military protagonist on a number of different levels. He is stationed in a remote area near indigenous people – I was sent to South Korea for my first assignment. He connects with the Native American culture and learns their way of life, marrying into the family so to speak – I met my wife in South Korea on my first assignment and subsequently married her three years later when I returned to the land I now consider my second home

What did you want to be when you grew up? A cop. I fulfilled that dream.

What talent do you have that most people don’t know about? I am pretty much an open book – nothing hidden. I believe that I could be a (good?) novelist if I set my mind to it. I don’t think I’ve ever shared that with anyone other than my wife and maybe my kids.