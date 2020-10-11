Adams County Commission: Baca vs Covarrubias for District 5

Meet Republican Phil Covarrubias

Republican Phil Covarrubias graduated from Arvada High School. He, too, draws strength from his family’s example. His great-grandparents immigrated to Rocky Ford, Colorado, according to La Voz. He credits his great-grandparents for instilling a legacy of entrepreneurism and hard work in his family. His father and namesake worked in a Conoco oil refinery but quit to launch his own excavation business. Covarrubias has worked as an excavator, small business owner and for Xcel Energy as a project manager and lead foreman, he says on his LinkedIn account. Covarrubias won an election bid to represent House District 56 in 2016. He was defeated by now-representative Rod Bockenfeld.

Phil Covarrubias policy questions

What are the biggest challenges Adams County faces in the next 10 years?

Adams County is a diverse county, with urban to rural areas, which presents a variety of opportunities and challenges. First, we must ensure safe communities. Local law enforcement has mandates handed down at the state level for which counties are expected to pick up the tab. It is important the county provides the funds for equipment like body cameras, training, and other mandates to provide safe neighborhoods.

Traffic congestion and road conditions are an important challenge throughout the county, whether it is sitting in traffic on I-25, or the poor condition of county roads in southeastern Adams County. Attached to this issue of growth is the probability our local infrastructure, from community services to open spaces, being overwhelmed if smart and responsible growth practices are not implemented. I would promote smart and responsible growth practices and acknowledge that each region of the county has different needs when it comes to growth and affordable housing.

Finally, the entire world is facing the challenges of COVID-19, from health to education to economic. The county should play a leading role in helping ensure local businesses, municipalities, and citizens are informed and know the best, science-based practices for staying safe while getting back to normal. Both citizens, communities and the county’s coffers benefit from this approach.

The same diversity that creates challenges in Adams County is also the source of its opportunities. I think there is great opportunity in looking at all the county’s budgets to find where opportunity lies to reprioritize funds to ensure the needs of residents are being addressed. While there are always many needs and many hands open for public funds, it is the Commission’s duty to ensure that their budgets reflect the most pressing issues facing the community. In addition, the recently passed moratorium on the oil and gas industry in Adams County is an opportunity to address many of the challenges listed above.

What is your philosophy in how the county should approach local regulation of oil and gas development?

The moratorium does not make sense in the current and future economic climate. With so many unemployed, a desire to restart the economy, the clean-burning fuel of natural gas, and need for public revenues to provide community services and infrastructure, the oil and gas industry should not be banished from our county.

The moratorium on oil and gas is the highest priority for me if I am elected because so many of the other challenges and opportunities facing Adams County can be at least partially addressed through rolling it back. The oil and gas industry provides good paying jobs for those with a less formal education and allows families to have the opportunity to purchase a home who might otherwise not have the chance. The economic growth that results from the oil and gas industry has been widely illustrated and is an important part of the overall state economy. I believe it is important to provide as many opportunities for the County to prosper and shutting out an entire industry cuts off an entire area of the economy. With oil and gas jobs comes indirect job growth and this, along with the normal taxes on oil and gas drilling, will help the county’s revenues bounce back. This is particularly important to ensure the County is not contributing to unemployment by laying-off essential personnel or scaling back important community services. As the effects from COVID-19 on the economy lessen, the additional revenue would provide the Commission the chance to address the lack of uniformity of services in rural areas, increase affordable housing, and address traffic congestion and road concerns.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this seat?

My background and experience make me uniquely qualified to be an Adams County Commissioner. I have spent most of my adult life in the infrastructure construction industry and running a small business. As a result, I have a unique understanding of the infrastructure and growth challenges the county will face in the next four years. As a member of Brighton’s Planning Commission, I was able to fuse my knowledge of infrastructure and growth with the role of government in these issues. During my time as the State Representative for House District 56, I served on the both the Finance and Health, Insurance and Environmental Committees. My work on the Finance committee gave me a clear understanding and knowledge of budgeting public funds and tax revenue sources. While I was on the Health, Insurance and Environmental committee, I worked on many of the health and environment issues the county deals with health, human services and environment, from the State level. As a result, I have a unique knowledge of the way localities across the State have managed such issues as oil and gas drilling regulations, marijuana and water issues.