18th Judicial District Attorney: Kellner vs Padden

Meet Republican John Kellner

Republican John Kellner has been a prosecutor in the 18th judicial district for nearly eight years. Outgoing DA George Brauchler hired him to establish a new cold case unit specializing primarily in unsolved homicides. He began his legal career as an active duty U.S. Marine.

John Kellner policy questions

Over the next four years, how would you prepare the district to serve only Arapahoe County when the 23rd judicial district is created in 2025?

This is an area where experience truly counts. As a leader in our DA’s office right now, I know how our Elder Abuse unit works, where our Human Trafficking prosecutor sees most of their cases, and how the caseload in our domestic violence unit has evolved. I’m familiar with the IT services our attorneys and staff rely on to do their job, and the support that our HR team provides employees. I understand what is already provided by the counties where we work, and the services that we currently provide in-house in the DA’s office. This gives me a great perspective on where we need to spend our time to ensure the splitting off of the 23rd Judicial District is a smooth transition. To be clear – this is not a short-term problem. This work will dominate much of the next four years if it’s done right. That’s why we need a District Attorney who understands complex criminal prosecution, the high volume of cases we see in the metro area, and the administrative needs of the largest judicial district in the state.

The reality is that the next DA in the 18th Judicial District Attorney needs to prepare the district to serve all four counties in a new way. The splitting of the 18th Judicial District and the creation of the 23rd judicial district will also mean that the Aurora Police Department will file criminal cases in three separate judicial districts, as parts of Aurora stretch from Adams County, through Arapahoe County, and down to Douglas County. I have a relationship with the Aurora Police Department and can work with them to help find efficiencies in having to break down their department among three judicial districts.

Finally, specific to Arapahoe County, many of our administrative services, human resources, IT support, and specialized prosecution units are based out of Arapahoe County but work in or help out in Douglas, Lincoln, and Elbert Counties. This means we are less likely to need to create or move services into Arapahoe County, but we’ll have to carefully scale those operations in a way that doesn’t financially cripple the two judicial districts, but still provides a high level of service. I see this as a top priority for my administration over the next four years, and having already worked in the 18th Judicial District, I will know how to approach the situation from day one.

How would you run the office differently or similarly to the current district attorney?

I have tremendous respect for District Attorney George Brauchler, and I’m honored to have his endorsement. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done in the 18th Judicial District these last 8 years, but there is more to do, and being a member of the current office, I know exactly where there is room to expand on the great things Mr. Brauchler has done and have ideas on what we could do even better .

For example, in the last 8 years, we’ve dramatically expanded juvenile diversion and created an adult diversion program. I helped found the Veterans Treatment Court, and we’ve created specialty courts to help people recover from drug addiction, alcoholism, and get mental health treatment instead of simply being cycled in and out of our jails. These have made an enormous impact in our judicial district, and more importantly, those successes have had a huge positive impact on the lives of the people who’ve been a part of those programs.

As the next District Attorney, I will build on those successes and expand those programs. I will also continue to move towards a vertical prosecution model, which we’ve already implemented in some units in our office. Vertical prosecution means the same prosecutor files the charges, handles the case, meets with the defense, and takes the case to trial if there isn’t a resolution. Vertical prosecution is important because it brings accountability – the same prosecutor that will hear from the defense attorney is also working closely with law enforcement. They also hear the perspective of the judge and jury. This helps ensure that when a decision to charge someone is made, it’s made with a better understanding and appreciation of the community’s perspective. I will specifically utilize this approach to target violent crime and gun violence, which continues to impact Aurora in a disproportionate way to the surrounding areas.

There are also two additional areas where I applaud the great steps forward by current DA Brauchler, but I don’t believe we’ve moved far enough. Those are the areas of transparency and community engagement. As a DA’s office, we are currently the most transparent in the state of Colorado. Reviews of police use of force are publicly available on our website for the public to read and scrutinize. We also do more to provide data and information about cases that result in a prison sentence than any other jurisdiction. But this isn’t enough. In my first year in office, I plan to implement a judicial district wide data portal that will allow the public access to up-to-date information about who is being charged and with what type of charges. We’ll provide information on how cases are resolving, and what those sentence outcomes are. While our current effort at transparency provides information about who is being sent to prison, I want to expand that effort to the majority of cases that go through the 18th Judicial District: cases where defendants are receiving reduced plea agreements for things like substance abuse treatment and counseling.

Finally, in the area of community engagement, I have tremendous respect for my predecessor’s willingness to always speak with and meet with members of the community regardless of whether or not we agree. I’ve seen DA Brauchler have those meetings after an event has rippled through the community. But this can’t be a priority only in moments of crisis. Prosecutors and law enforcement need to be part of the communities they serve. This means attending local neighborhood meetings, religious groups, school assemblies, local civic organizations, and public events. We need to build relationships throughout the community so that when community members do have a concern they know who to reach out to and have a contact they can trust. Building that trust in our community is the most important work I can do as the next District Attorney.

Briefly explain the circumstances and outcome of a case in which you served as a prosecutor that you believe best exemplifies your fitness to serve as the district attorney of the 18th judicial district.

The tragic murder of Youn Malual exemplifies my philosophy as a prosecutor: every victim deserves justice, even if the road is hard to get there. Youn was murdered as he came home from work at 3am the night after Christmas. He and his wife had fled violence in the Sudan and come Colorado as refugees and worked hard to build a life and live the American dream for themselves and their five children.

Youn was brutally murdered steps from his front door because gang members wanted to kill a rival from another gang. But Youn wasn’t involved in gangs. He didn’t live a life of crime. His killers mistook Youn for their target because he drove a similarly colored SUV, and just happened to come home from his overnight job at the wrong time. His murder happened in 2011, but by the time I started the Cold Case Unit in 2013, no charges had been filed. This was a massive case, with a huge and challenging investigation, complicated by some witnesses’ reluctance to speak with police. But for me, the fight for Youn’s widow, Mary, and their children was worth it. After working with the talented investigators on this case, we presented the case for indictment in front of the grand jury. The grand jury returned and indictment, and over the next two years I pursued the complex litigation that goes with a massive and complex homicide prosecution with multiple co-defendants. After a long fight, I was able to bring Youn’s killer to justice.

Over the years it took to pursue this case, I got to know Mary, and more than once she shared her gratefulness that we were taking on this difficult case. Yes, it was long and frustrating. Delays were hard. She took time off work to be present in court. As a Sudanese refugee, tragedy and violence were not new to Mary. And I knew nothing I was doing would bring back the missing father and husband that would leave a hole in this family forever. But showing her that we were willing to take on this difficult case to bring her husband’s murderers to justice meant a lot to me. The community is safer with the violent killers off the streets, and I hope there is some small sense of closure that the family knows the killers were brought to justice.

I know that every case doesn’t end with a just verdict. Too many families wait and never even see their loved one’s killer even charged. But I will always continue to fight for our victims, and I have the skill and experience needed to tackle complex cases and ensure that the victims have their day in court.

Amid increased calls for overall criminal justice reform, what new policies, if any, would you implement to make this judicial district more equitable for minority populations?

The most important thing we can do as prosecutors is build relationships and trust in the communities we serve, including working with historically underserved communities. No policy pronouncement is going to have any lasting impact if it’s made from the courthouse and doesn’t involve meaningful community engagement. My focus is not on generating a catchy headline with some policy announcement that isn’t going to have a lasting impact. I want to engage the community, the great organizations we have within our 18th Judicial District, like the Second Chance Center, and our local law enforcement to have tough conversations and create meaningful change in how we investigate and prosecute cases.

Those conversations, though, have to be informed. One of the biggest challenges we face is relaying the complexities of the cases we handle and the various possible outcomes into meaningful data where we can talk with the public about what’s really happening – what’s been charged, what hasn’t, and what the outcomes are on an ongoing basis. People hear about cases that make the headlines, but people’s lives are impacted by crime that will never make the nightly news. It is therefore just as important that we build relationships and reach out to victims and seek justice on behalf of people who also often feel left behind or ignored by the criminal justice system.

What new policies, if any, would you implement to bolster the impartiality or your office when reviewing lethal incidents involving local law enforcement agencies, such as when local police injure or kill suspects or bystanders?

Our office has led the way in Colorado by developing a protocol for investigating officer involved shootings with an independent law enforcement agency, rather than having officers investigate their own coworkers. We perform an independent review of each incident, and we post the results of that review publicly on our website. We do this for every police shooting – regardless of who is shot, whether they are wounded or killed, and regardless of whether there is widespread community interest. However, in my view, this isn’t enough.

Not all police use of force involves a gun. As we’ve seen in far too many tragic and high-profile examples around the country, and sadly in tragic cases in our communities as well, of our friends and neighbors being seriously injured or even killed by police without being shot. That’s why I will work to expand this independent review to every use of force by an officer that results in any serious bodily injury. The public has a right to know when someone is seriously injured at the hands of law enforcement, and to understand the circumstances around that use of force.

Importantly, I am not in favor of some outside agency being responsible for that independent review. I am running for District Attorney because I have the experience, passion and commitment to justice to make tough calls – not just on police use of force cases, but on all our cases. Asking a neighboring District Attorney to review cases in our back yard only ensures that the voters in this judicial district will have no one to blame if they disagree. I know there will be times people in this community disagree with a decision to charge or not charge someone. That’s fine. Those citizens who disagree should have a recourse. They should be able to reach out and demand an explanation. They should be able to ask tough questions, and then hold me accountable at the ballot box. That can’t happen if all we do is pass the buck to someone further down the highway that doesn’t know or understand this community, and isn’t invested in it. I will always be willing to make the tough calls and to stand by them, and I want to be held accountable for my decisions, not pass the buck to someone else for pollical reasons.

Do you believe the state’s recently passed criminal justice reform measure, Senate Bill 217, went too far, didn’t go far enough or provided an accurate update to the state’s law enforcement policies?

Senate Bill 217 was a step towards greater accountability and trust-building in law enforcement. Some laudable changes include getting rid of qualified immunity, which was a legal doctrine created by the courts, not the legislature, that sometimes shielded government actors from accountability even when they had broken the law. The bill also mandated body cameras by more law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, using body cameras is something the largest law enforcement agencies in our judicial district started doing a few years ago, so they are ahead of the curve. Similarly, the ban on chokeholds is a good thing, but the bill could have gone further by providing resources and funding for additional non-lethal training. The reality is that I’ve seen a situation where an officer used a chokehold in a struggle while trying to arrest a man reaching for a gun in his waistband. The man was later convicted of murder (I prosecuted the case) and the chokehold may have saved the officer’s life. So if a chokehold isn’t authorized it’s important that officers have greater training in other nonlethal methods to subdue dangerous or violent people.

Most importantly, Senate Bill 217 exempted state agencies from lawsuits for the unlawful use of force, leading many to correctly point out the state opened local municipalities to potentially expensive lawsuits but hypocritically shielded themselves. For a bill to truly be about “integrity,” it must stand on principle and not be afraid of debating the fiscal note.

I also think there is a tendency in government to say “well, we solved police accountability and look no further than SB 217 for proof.” This shouldn’t be a one-time thing. I’m proud that the Colorado District Attorney’s Council is training brand new prosecutors on implicit bias and bringing out perspectives of folks from different backgrounds in our initial Deputy DA training programs. These aren’t conversations that we should be done with. As a Chief Deputy District Attorney serving this community the last 8 years, I have the experience and relationships with local law enforcement to have these tough conversations and keep moving us forward even beyond SB 217.