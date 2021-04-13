AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit vs. Douglas County at Castle View, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 5:15 p.m.
Aurora Central at Weld Central, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Bear Creek at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Centennial League Tournament
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.