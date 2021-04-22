LETTERS: The Colorado Option will create healthier communities

Editor: In my many years of serving our community as a physician, I can tell you without a doubt: When people have health care and can see a doctor when they want to, not when they’re facing a life-and-death emergency, they do better.

They can manage chronic conditions and get debilitating illnesses like diabetes, asthma, COPD, arthritis and many others under control. They are more likely to get follow-up care, treatment and therapy so they are healthier, stronger and more productive. They live fuller lives and they’re more likely to contribute back to their communities and society.

Health care is the foundation for a stronger, more resilient community in Colorado. Yet because healthcare costs keep going through the roof, too many Coloradans can’t get something as basic as taking care of their health and getting treatment that can save their lives.

The Colorado Option will expand healthcare and reduce out-of-pocket costs, it can help us begin the work of helping Coloradans get healthcare and enjoy full, dignified lives. This pandemic has exposed how low-income, working families are struggling more than ever, with too many of them falling behind and experiencing disproportionate harm. They are more likely to get hospitalized and even lose their lives. And many more have lost their jobs, and along with that, their employer-provided healthcare. Especially during a pandemic, going without healthcare could mean life and death.

The Colorado Option means people don’t have to depend on healthcare through an employer, but through a reliable, guaranteed plan that they can afford and works for them. The Colorado Option is the foundation for a fairer, healthier, and stronger Colorado.

— Stanley Siefer, MD