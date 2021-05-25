LETTERS: Polis should sign science-based legislation to reduce climate change

Editor: As young leaders in Colorado, we have seen first-hand the devastating effects of climate change. We’ve lived through increasingly brutal wildfires, which destroyed homes, made our air quality the worst in the country last summer, and put both rural and urban communities on the front lines. We need our elected officials to do everything in their power to avert the climate crisis.

Gov. Jared Polis is failing us all by threatening to veto one of the most important climate bills this legislative session. SB21-200, “Reduce Greenhouse Gases, Increase Environmental Justice,” will fine companies that pollute more than the allowed amounts in the Governor’s own Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. Communities need safe air, and this bill gives them more power over toxic neighborhood emissions by creating an ombudsman to investigate complaints – the first step toward environmental justice for Colorado. This bill is critical: Without it, greenhouse gas emissions will continue, and they’re projected to be more than twice our roadmap targets for 2025, showing we can’t rely on industry to moderate themselves.

Governor Polis, this is your chance to keep your promise. You told us you would pass science-based legislation to meet the needs of Coloradans. You said you’d match actions to the scale of the climate crisis. You claimed you would make Colorado a leader in facing the existential crisis of our generation. Don’t back down now. We urge you to sign SB21-200 when it reaches your desk. We are watching.

— The Sunrise Movement via [email protected]