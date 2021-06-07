Woman who hit deer killed after being hit by another vehicle

DENVER | A woman who hit a deer while driving south of Denver was hit and killed by another vehicle after getting out of her vehicle and at least nine people were injured on Monday, authorities said.

The crashes happened on southbound Interstate 25 near Castle Rock at around 1 a.m.. The woman was thrown into the opposite lanes of traffic where she was hit and killed, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol, Master Trooper Gary Cutler, told KUSA-TV.

Three other men who were with the woman who was killed were among those injured, Cutler said.

Nine people were taken to hospitals, South Metro Fire Rescue said.