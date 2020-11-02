1 dead, 5 injured after SUV rolls off Peña early Sunday

AURORA | One man died and five others were injured after an SUV careened off of Peña Boulevard in Aurora Sunday morning.

Aurora police said the driver of a gray Ford Expedition drove off of the Peña flyover shortly after exiting eastbound Interstate 70 at about 9 a.m. Nov. 1.

Investigators said the vehicle rolled down a hill on the south side of the interstate before stopping beside a drainage ditch. All six people inside the vehicle were ejected and taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, police said.

A 56-year-old passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead a short time after the single-vehicle incident. The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle, though criminal charges against that person are pending.

Investigators believe the driver may have been intoxicated on both alcohol and narcotics at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the rollover Sunday morning or may have dashboard camera footage fo the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.