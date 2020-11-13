SCENE & HEARD: Drive-in drag show, free flu shots and Friday the 13th tattoos

A curated weekly roundup of the most interesting events and happenings in the Aurora metro region. Got an occasion worth featuring? Send it to [email protected]

Friday the 13th flash tattoo and piercing event at Mad Alchemist Tattoo

9 a.m. Nov. 13 to 3 a.m. Nov. 14, Mad Alchemist Tattoo, 994 Peoria St. Reservations are required prior to Nov. 13. Contact information can be found on the shop’s Facebook page.

What indelible image would you get scrawled on your corpus to commemorate this year of our lord 2020? Perhaps a grim reaper wielding a scythe? A close-up germ molecule? The mug of Edgar Allen Poe? All of those, at least in our humble opinion would be oh so apropos (Ha! A classic Poe pun) to celebrate this waterspout of a year. Luckily, the cream at Mad Alchemist tattoo is offering to ink those designs or any one of a few dozen, pre-selected others for just $31 this Friday the 13th. You just can’t get any illustrations on your neck, hands, fingers, feet, stomach or face that day in the interest of the sanity of the artists, nine of whom will be cranking out designs all gosh darn day. And if ink isn’t your thing, the same team will be offering simple piercings for just $20 at the same location. Reservations and masks are required. Text 720-620-6501 for piercing information, or call 720-535-8261 for tattoo details.

A Celebration of South American Cultures at Town Center at Aurora

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14, The Town Center at Aurora mall, 14200 E. Alameda Ave. Free. Visit the Town Center at Aurora Facebook page for more information.

After a brief hibernation during the pandemic earlier this spring, the Town Center at Aurora is back open, and they’re offering even more than their standard array of food court grub and classic retailers. The central Aurora mall is continuing a new series this weekend intended to showcase Aurora’s mosaic of cultures. Slated for every second Saturday through the end of the year, the series features food, performances and children’s activities from various continental locales. The goings-on are moving forward this Saturday with a celebration of South American cultures — desde Brazil hasta el cono del sur.. If you can’t make it this weekend, the displays will continue with highlights from Africa in December.

Free flu shots at Stanley Marketplace

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Nov. 14, southeast plaza at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Visit the Stanley Facebook page for more information.

While not the most “fun” or “sexy” event of the weekend, this is simply an unabashed public service announcement: Get your flu shots, people. The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is taking away just about all excuses this weekend by offering free doses of the juice that could spare you the flu this year. University officials will be doling out shots until they’re gone, so don’t miss out on this chance to possibly, hopefully, maybe make this pandemic a little better a few months down the line.

An evening with Material Girl and her Ray of Light Dancers

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, The Wine Experience Cafe, 6240 S. Main St., suites 114 and 115. Visit the Wine Experience Cafe Facebook page for more information.

Ok, while the Queen of Pop herself isn’t visiting Colorado’s third-largest city this weekend, a pretty darn close substitute is taking the stage to honoring Ms. Ciccone’s catalogue of tunes. Amanda Vs Material Girl will be performing at Southlands’ Wine Experience Cafe this Saturday with a crew of dancers in tow. So warm up those vocal cords, break out that mousse that’s been collecting dust since the Reagan administration and sing along to Madonna’s classics.

Rad Drag Drive-In

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14, The Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave. Tickets are $40 per car, or $60 for a VIP spot. Tickets can be purchased by visiting nightout.com/events/rad-drag-drive-in/tickets.

There are few lists we enjoy reading more than a marquis outlining the names of drag performers. To name a few that will be at the Town Center at Aurora this weekend: Felony Misdemeanor, Koffee Cakes 666, Nuclear Applepants and, of course, the one and only Yvie Oddly. Now those are some high-brow nomes d’arte. Catch those queens and more at this weekend’s inaugural drive-in drag show right across the street from the Aurora Municipal Center. Patrons are encouraged to enjoy their own food and drink in the comfort of their vehicles while they take in the marvel at the local megaplex.

Colorado Day of the Dead Festival 2020

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.daily through Nov. 22. La Plaza Colorado, 15200 E. Colfax Ave. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. Tickets may be purchased in advance at discounted rates on eventbrite.com.

When someone says “this will be the largest altar display in the country,” color our interest piqued. Such is the case for the annual Day of the Dead Festival set to be held on Aurora’s stretch of East Colfax Avenue this month. Organized by Norberto Mojardin, the event will feature a smattering of local vendors and tienditas to peruse while remembering and honoring family members on this annual celebration of ancestors. As is the case with all goings-on in 2020, the event will look a bit different this year, with designated time slots for attendees to enter the parking area near the intersection of Colfax and Chambers Road. Search for the event on Facebook for more information. And if you can’t make it this week, the same event is slated to be held every day through Nov. 22.

Carne y Arena (Virtually present, physically invisible)

Daily at Stanley Marketplace through January. 2501 Dallas St. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at denvercenter.org.

Ok, we get it: There’s a lot going on at Stanley Marketplace these days. In other news, the sky is freaking blue. But this one seriously caught our attention. Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu — yes, the same dude who brought you “Birdman” — is staging a virtual reality exhibition focusing on refugees right here in north Aurora. For us old-timers, it’s rather mind-bending that an exhibit that debuted at the gosh darn Cannes Film Festival is setting up shop in Bob Stanley’s once derelict airplane hangar. The show is intended to muddy the lines between subjects and bystanders, immersing participants into the narrative centered on the stories of Central and Mexican-American refugees. If you can’t make it for the opening this weekend: Fear not. The show will be up through early 2021.

The Pond at Southlands

Opens at 4 p.m. Nov. 13, operating daily for the rest of the month. Rink opens at 11 a.m. on weekends. 6155 S. Main Street. Entry is $12. Visit the Southlands Facebook page to sign the waiver before attending.

Well, here we are again folks. That time of year when it gets dark before we start making dinner, the Hallmark channel storms into its prime and people glide over frozen water outside. Southlands’ skating rink is opening up to the masses this Friday and is set to operate all winter long. Whether you’re bumbling around during your first excursion on skates, or spinning tastefully like University of Denver alumnus Michelle Kwan, Southlands has you covered, South Aurora. Capacities may be capped to adhere to local social distancing guidelines. Call 303-928-7536 or email [email protected] to inquire about additional information and possible group rates.