Ballots trickling in from Adams, Arapahoe counties in Aurora municipal race

AURORA | Almost 70,000 voters in Adams and Arapahoe counties have cast ballots, many voting in the Aurora municipal race, so far, putting turnout on par with previous years.

A total of 68,257 votes between the two counties have been cast from Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters so far. Not all of those voters are voting in the Aurora race, as the city is spread out among Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

In Adams County, about 10,300 Democrats have returned ballots along with about 9,900 Republicans and about 9,600 unaffiliated voters. Only a portion of those voters live in Aurora, where they received a replacement ballot after it was discovered that the original ballot instructed voters to choose just one at-large candidate instead of two.

This week, Aurora City Clerk Stephen Ruger informed city council members that, based on returns so far, more replacement ballots are being returned than original ballots.

In Arapahoe County, where the majority of Aurora voters live, about 11,807 Democrats have returned ballots, nearly 14,500 Republicans have returned ballots and around 11,300 unaffiliated voters have returned ballots.

Around 200 voters in the 255th voting precinct should have received replacement ballots, according to the Arapahoe County elections department. The first ballots sent to those voters wrongly identified them as residents of Ward IV and not Ward V where they actually live.

The state has been publishing daily updates about voter turnout, pointing to a similar turnout so far as previous years. There are 284,656 active voters in Adams County and 432,799 active voters in Arapahoe County, according to numbers provided by the respective counties.

“…statewide there have not been dramatic differences between this year and past odd-year elections,” said Ryan Winger, who works with data for Megellan Strategies, a right-leaning polling group in Colorado. “A lot of ballots typically come in on the last few days, so at this point turnout can seem like it might be low, but usually those late ballots do come in.”

Election officials are now advising that voters drop-off their ballots so that they are received no later than Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

You can find your nearest dropbox in Arapahoe County here and in Adams County here.