Aurora police still investigating fatal shooting in Southlands home early Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police are still conducting interviews in an effort to determine what led to a fatal shooting in a southeast Aurora home early Saturday morning.

Officers have yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting that occurred sometime around 4:20 a.m. Aug. 15 at 24511 East Applewood Circle, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

The man who was shot died at a local hospital later on Saturday, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Police have deemed this death “suspicious,” and the department’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

One woman was inside the house at the time of the shooting, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicates that the man and woman were roommates.

“Interviews might give us an idea if they were more than that,” Longshore said.

He added that a gun was found in the Southlands neighborhood home, although he declined to provide any additional details on the weapon.

“For investigative reasons, we won’t be describing it at this time,” he wrote in an email.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6077 or the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.