AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help to identify a toddler found in the city’s Southeast Crossing neighborhood Friday morning.

Authorities said the young boy, who is believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was found at 8:20 a.m. Sept. 25 near the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Fairplay Street.

He has not been able to tell officers his name or where he lives, police said in a tweet.

Anyone who is able to identify the boy is encouraged to call local police at 303-627-3100.