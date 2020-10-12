Aurora History Museum calls for personal stories of faith

AURORA | The Aurora History Museum is crafting an exhibit on religious diversity, and staff are looking for their next source: You.

The museum, which has long celebrated the array of cultures making up Aurora, is calling for residents to share stories about their faith. Those stories will be catalogued in an upcoming exhibit on faith communities that will open by early 2021.

To reach out to the museum and participate in the exhibit, contact Curator of Exhibits Christopher Shackelford at 303-739-6658 or by email at [email protected]

Residents can reach out until early November.