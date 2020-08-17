Aurora City Council to decide pit bull ban; take final vote on chokehold ban

AURORA | In its regular meeting Aug. 17, Aurora city lawmakers will cast final votes to ban police from using restrictive holds and decide how to consider removing a city-wide ban on dog breeds including “pit bulls.”

In the meeting, which is streamed online at 7:30 p.m., city lawmakers will take a final look at codifying an existing ban on police using chokeholds on suspects as well as carotid holds, which restrict blood flow to the brain. City council members gave a first, unanimous approval to the ordinance change Aug. 3.

Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Angela Lawson introduced the ordinance in June to ensure longevity in an existing rules change in APD. City officials already had banned police from using carotid chokeholds in June, and a state bill also outlawed the practice earlier this year.

Council will also consider a resolution to create a Veteran’s Treatment Court within the Aurora Municipal Court.

The court would help provide services and treatments to veterans that have been charged with crimes. The city has teamed up with organization Justice for Vets in planning for this more holistic court system.

Then, lawmakers will consider putting plans in motion to eventually repeal the city’s outlawing of certain dog breeds.

City councilmembers have been cautious in proceeding with any changes to the long-standing rules. In their Monday meeting, they’ll plan to decide the fate of the breed ban themselves or refer the question to voters.

Certain dogs have been banned in city limits since 2005, when city council members passed an ordinance barring residents from owning 10 different breeds in the city. City lawmakers later trimmed the code to only prohibit three breeds: American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers. In 2014, about two-thirds of voters decided to uphold the ban.

The deadline for placing a new question on the November 2020 ballot is Sept. 4.

In its 5 p.m. study session, council’s discussions will include: