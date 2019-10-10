2019 AURORA VOTER GUIDE: How to vote, when and whom to call when things go wrong

AURORA | Even though no statewide or national candidates will appear on Aurora ballots this year, residents still have plenty to decide between now and Election Day.

A sextet of Aurora City Council seats and a bevy of school board posts in Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District are up for grabs in 2019. Voters will also get the chance to weigh in on a pair of statewide ballot measures, with Arapahoe County residents facing a third question calling for a bump in property taxes to fund a new jail.

Just as they have in every election since 2014, registered voters will receive their ballots via mail. However, residents can continue to register to vote through Election Day, including online at the Secretary of State’s website. Voters wishing to cast a ballot in-person may also do so at various local polling centers that open at the end of the month.

There are nearly 1 million registered voters in the three counties that touch Aurora — Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas — though only a portion of those electors actually live within city limits.

A new state law that allows county clerks to automatically register citizens that apply for a Colorado driver’s license doesn’t take effect until next summer.

Here’s what you need to know to make your voice heard on or before Nov. 5.

The Arapahoe County Clerk’s Office will begin issuing mail ballots to voters in that county — generally all Aurora residents who live south of East Colfax Avenue — the week of Oct. 14. The ballots will need to be returned either by mail or at a dropbox by 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Mail ballots postmarked before the deadline but received afterward will not be counted. More than two dozen county drop boxes across the county, including 10 in Aurora, will open at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Voters can also drop off their ballots, register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot or request to vote in-person at six county polling centers, including two in Aurora, most days between Oct. 28 and Election Day. Consult arapahoevotes.com/voter-service-polling-centers or call 303-795-4511 for a complete list of hours and locations. ONLINE: ArapahoeVotes.com

Adams County voters — residents living north of East Colfax — will receive their mail ballots from the county clerk’s office the same week as their neighbors to the south: Oct. 14. Electors can return their ballot either by mail or at any one of the county’s 22 dropbox locations, including three in Aurora. All dropbox locations open Oct. 14. Voters can also drop off their ballots, register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot or request to vote in-person at six county polling centers, including one in Aurora, Monday through Saturday between Oct. 28 and Election Day. Consult adamsvotes.com/2019-coordianted-election/vspcs/ or call 720-523-6500 for a complete list of hours and locations. ONLINE: AdamsVotes.com

The small portion of Aurora residents residing in Douglas County — primarily around the Heritage Eagle Bend neighborhood in the city’s

council Ward VI — will also receive their ballots in the mail beginning Oct. 14. Ballots must be returned to any of the 11 county dropbox locations — though none are in Aurora — between Oct. 15 and Nov. 5. Voters can also drop off their ballots, register to vote, update their registration, request a replacement ballot or request to vote in-person at any of the four county polling centers most days between Oct. 28 and Election Day. Visit douglas.co.us/elections/voter-service-and-polling-centers or call 303-660-7444 for a complete list of hours and locations. ONLINE: Douglas.CO.US