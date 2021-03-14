Roller crash in Aurora, spun-out cars and 2,000 cancelled flights at DIA

1 of 8

DENVER | More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

Sunday morning, about 6 inches of accumulated snow blanketed the Aurora area. Despite a delayed start to the storm, the National Weather Service predicted the region would between 18 and 24 inches of snow through Sunday night.

Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches.

Aurora police have joined state highway officials in asking people to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary. The city is on crash alert, meaning that motorists should exchange information after a crash and report the incident later, unless there are injuries, alcohol involved, or a car is undrivable.

Police were called to a rollover crash late Saturday at East Yale Avenue and South Chambers Road. A driver turning left onto westbound Yale was struck by a car southbound on Chambers, police said. The driver and a child passenger in one of the vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Earlier in the night, police were looking for someone riding a bike in the snow on the right shoulder of Interstate 225 near East Sixth Avenue.

“This is NOT a very good idea due to this evenings poor road conditions,” police said in a tweet. “We hope the rider finds their way safely off the interstate.”

The bike rider was never spotted by police.

Aurora police reported a smatter of other minor crashes and cars having gone off the road due to snowy and icy conditions.

Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, which runs a local network of homeless shelters, said in a text alert that the Aurora Day Resource Center will be expanded into an overnight shelter during the storm. The ADRC is located at 13387 E 19th Pl.

Mile High also runs the city’s “Emergency Shelter,” which is in a warehouse space at 3293 Oakland St.

The network told homeless residents in the text alert that its street outreach team will also continue to support people living in tents and campers during the storm.

Snow conditions vary across the state. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips. The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Denver International had a busy morning Saturday with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were canceled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all Sunday flights had been canceled as well — nearly 1,300.