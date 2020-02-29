NO, YOU PICK IT UP: Deputies arrest man suspected of firing gun after arguing about dog poop

AURORA | Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who shot a gun at another man after the two got into an argument about dog poop, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities arrested Jonathan Dismel, 38, at 5 p.m. yesterday after serving a search warrant on his apartment in unincorporated Arapahoe County. Dismel was arrested on weapons, menacing, harassment and reckless endangerment charges.

Investigators believe Dismel fired a handgun after getting into an argument with another man on Feb. 26. Deputies believe the two men were walking their dogs near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue, less than a mile from the Aurora municipal border, when they got into an argument over picking up dog poop.

The sheriff’s office briefly instructed residents to shelter in place after the shooting as deputies canvassed the area searching for a suspect.

Dismel is being detained at the Arapahoe County jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, according to county records. He’s scheduled to appear next in court at 10 a.m. on March 30.