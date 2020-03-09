Man who killed former girlfriend’s boyfriend with pocketknife gets 6 years in supervision program

AURORA | A man who fatally stabbed the boyfriend of his mother’s children last summer has been sentenced to six years in a specialized supervision program, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Shay Whitaker on March 6 sentenced Christopher Adarryl Taylor, 32, to six years of community corrections for the killing of 30-year-old Jerome Millard on June 30, 2019.

Organized by the state and counties, community corrections programs supervise residents around the clock but allow them to leave monitored facilities to go to work and select engagements, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

There are three such facilities in Arapahoe County, according to information provided by the county Community Corrections Board. The structures are constantly observed by staffers, but not locked.

Taylor struck a plea agreement with prosecutors in October, according to a paralegal with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He agreed to plead guilty to felony reckless manslaughter after attorneys dropped a second-degree murder charge, according to state records.

At the sentencing hearing last week, prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Taylor to prison for the stabbing.

Aurora police originally arrested Taylor on June 30, 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder.

After responding to Taylor’s apartment at 967 S. Ivory Circle. on reports of a stabbing, officers found Millard with a stab wound lying on a sidewalk within the Hearthstone Apartments complex, according to court documents. Millard died at a local hospital two days later.

Taylor later told police Millard tried to kick down his door and later started choking him. Taylor then told Millard ‘I’ll stick you,’ meaning he would stab Millard, according to police.

During the scuffle, Taylor flicked open a pocketknife with an approximately 4-inch-long blade and stabbed Millard, watching the man fall onto the sidewalk, according to police.

Millard and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Angela Elicerio, were at Taylor’s apartment to pick up Elicerio’s youngest daughter.

Taylor is the child’s father.

Eliciero had filed a protection order against Taylor earlier in the year, which only allowed him to have “incidental contact” with her while exchanging custody of the children, according to police.

Taylor was previously convicted of felony assault stemming from an incident where he drugged someone in Denver in March 2013, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. He received a suspended five-year prison sentence, 90 days in jail and four years of probation for that crime.

Taylor currently remains detained at the Arapahoe County jail without bond, according to county records. He’ll be credited with 251 days of time served before beginning his sentence with community corrections.

Federal health privacy laws prevent officials from revealing where Taylor will be placed in Arapahoe County, according the state Division of Criminal Justice.

The court will review Taylor’s eventual facility placement with a community corrections program on April 13, according to court records.