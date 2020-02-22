Man in ‘critical condition’ after Saturday night Aurora shooting

AURORA | Aurora police have release few details about a man listed in critical condition after being shot Saturday night in the area of South Buckley Way and South Pagosa Circle.

Police said only that someone called dispatchers at about 8:30 p.m. to report a shooting in the area. When police and rescuers arrived, they transported an adult male suffering gunfire wounds to a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspect is described by witnesses as a white male with a medium build in his 20s driving a black SUV.

“Officers are still interviewing witnesses and working on additional suspect information,” police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-627-3100.