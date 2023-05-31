AURORA | The 18th Judicial District will be accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its district court created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Cynthia Mares, according to a Wednesday news release from the Colorado Judicial Department.

The vacancy will begin on Sept. 1. On June 30, members of the 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to interview nominees for appointment by the governor.

Applications are available on the Colorado Judicial Branch’s website and must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16. To qualify, candidates must be a qualified elector of the Eighteenth Judicial District and have been licensed to practice law in Colorado for at least five years.

The current annual salary for the position is $183,816, according to the release. The initial term will be a provisional two years, after which judges are elected to terms of six years.