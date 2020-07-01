Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Regis Jesuit finalize in-person graduation plans

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District and Regis Jesuit High School have put out their plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, all devised with help from the Tri-County Health Department.

Aurora Public Schools will utilize Aurora Public Schools Stadium located at Hinkley High School for all of its graduation ceremonies and will run two per day from July 20-23 (full info here).

Pickens Tech graduation is first at 8 a.m. July 20, with Gateway in the 7 p.m. slot on the same day. The July 21 schedule includes Hinkley at 8 a.m. and William Smith at 7 p.m., while Aurora Central is set for its graduation at 8 a.m. July 22 with Aurora West College Prep at 7 p.m. and the July 23 schedule begins with Rangeview at 8 a.m. and ends with Vista PEAK at 7 p.m.

APS graduates can bring one or two in-person guests, who must have a ticket, while the ceremony will also be live-streamed. All in attendance must wear masks and graduates will be seated six feet apart in observance of social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Graduates will remain at their seats and stand when their names are announced. Diplomas will be handed out at respective schools in the first week of July.

Cherry Creek Schools will utilize Stutler Bowl on the campus of Cherry Creek High School to conduct its commencements, which will take place from July 27-Aug. 1 (full info here).

Ceremonies will all begin at 8 a.m. on their respective days and will all be live-streamed, but graduates will be allowed to attend and bring two guests in person. A mask or face covering is required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In a statement, the district promised more details to parents at each specific school about its ceremony.

Grandview’s ceremony on July 27 is first, followed by Smoky Hill (July 28), Overland (July 29), Cherry Creek (July 30), Eaglecrest (July 31) and Cherokee Trail (Aug. 1).

In addition to the six high schools, Cherry Creek Elevation and Endeavor Academy will also have graduation ceremonies. Elevation’s is set for noon July 27 at Fremont Learning Center with Endeavor’s at 11 a.m. July 28 at Stutler Bowl.

Regis Jesuit High School has a graduation ceremony scheduled for the morning of July 18 on its campus, but is still finalizing details as the school works with Tri-County Health.

