Aurora police looking for suspect after man fatally shot at East Colfax motel

AURORA | One man has died after he was shot at a motel on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Radiant Inn located at 10950 E. Colfax Ave. on reports of a shooting in the area shortly after 2:20 p.m. Aug. 17, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders found a man who had been shot, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Police are looking for a Black male driving a gray Ford 250 or 350 in connection with this shooting, according to tweets by the department. Investigators do not have any information regarding the vehicle’s license plate. The truck is believed to be a newer model.

The shooting comes six hours after another man was shot near East Fourth Way and Havana Street early Monday morning and three shooting deaths over the weekend.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting at the Radiant Inn is encouraged to call the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.